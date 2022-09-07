Read full article on original website
Related
myaustinminnesota.com
Austin High School announces distinguished almuni for 2022
Austin High School once again will honor two alumni for their professional and community contributions this month as part of Homecoming festivities. Randy Bailey (Class of 1978) and the late Clarence Nybo (Class of 1937) are the 2022 Distinguished Alumni as selected by the nonprofit Austin High School Alumni & Friends Association. Bailey and the Nybo family will be part of a reception and dinner on Thursday, Sept. 22, along with taking in Austin High School’s Homecoming festivities Friday, Sept. 23, including the afternoon parade through downtown and Packers football game vs. Owatonna.
myaustinminnesota.com
Area football roundup from Friday, September 9th
The Lyle/Pacelli Athletics football team played host to the Spring Grove Lions in their home opener for the 2022 season in Lyle Friday evening, and it was the Lions bolting out to a 35-6 lead at the half and rolling up 415 yards of total offense in a 48-20 win.
myaustinminnesota.com
Funeral announcements for 9/12/22
A funeral service will be held for Dona Jean Ziegler, age 93, formerly of Lyle and Owatonna at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 13th at Westminster Presbyterian Church in Austin. Interment will take place in Union Presbyterian Cemetery in Stacyville, Iowa. A visitation will be held for Tonia Wadding, age 63 of Austin from 1:00-3:00 p.m. on Friday, September 16th at the Worlein Funeral Home Chapel in Austin.
myaustinminnesota.com
Next Ruby’s Pantry Distribtuion Day Thursday, September 15th
The next Ruby’s Pantry distribution day in Austin is coming up this Thursday, September 15th, which will mark four years of pop-up pantries being held in Austin. The distribution day Thursday will be held at the Mower County Fairgrounds beginning at 4:00 p.m. until 5:30 p.m., or until the items are gone. A $25 cash donation is again the charge for each bundle with a maximum of two bundles per vehicle.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
myaustinminnesota.com
Austin woman sentenced to prison time on felony DWI charge in Mower County District Court
An Austin woman facing a felony DWI charge in Mower County District Court after a traffic stop on February 9th has been sentenced to prison time. 33-year-old Ashley Marie White, who is currently incarcerated at the Minnesota Correctional Facility in Shakopee was convicted and sentenced Tuesday to 66 months in prison for a felony charge of 1st degree DWI, under the influence of a controlled substance. A felony 5th degree drug possession charge, plus a gross misdemeanor charge for driving after cancellation, inimical to public safety and a petty misdemeanor charge for possession of drug paraphernalia in the case against White were dismissed with her guilty plea, and White pleaded guilty to the felony 1st degree DWI charge on July 11th.
myaustinminnesota.com
Austin man sentenced to supervised probation on felony drug sale charge in Mower County District Court
An Austin man who sold approximately one gram of heroin to a pair of confidential informants with the Austin Police Department at a residence on the 700 block of 5th Ave. NW in Austin on August 7th, 2020 has been sentenced to supervised probation in Mower County District Court. In...
myaustinminnesota.com
Rochester woman sentenced to jail time, supervised probation, fines, fees on felony drug possession and gross misdemeanor DWI and theft by swindle charges in Mower County District Court
A Rochester woman facing several charges in Mower County District Court, including a felony drug possession charge and gross misdemeanor DWI charges stemming from traffic stops in May, August and September of 2021, plus a gross misdemeanor theft by swindle charge stemming from an incident in the city of Adams in March of this year has been sentenced to jail time, supervised probation, fines and fees.
Comments / 0