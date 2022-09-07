ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US News and World Report

Aer Lingus Cancels Dublin-Origin Flights, Cites IT Outage

LONDON (AP) — The Irish carrier Aer Lingus canceled all flights out of Dublin to European and U.K. destinations Saturday after a major computer networking incident knocked offline its check-in and boarding systems and website, the company said. It said all outgoing flights from Dublin beginning at mid-afternoon were...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
US News and World Report

Canada's Real Problem Is Not Job Losses, It's the Rush to Retire

OTTAWA (Reuters) - More than a year after the Great Resignation took hold in the United States, Canada is grappling with its own greyer version: The Great Retirement. Canada's labor force grew in August, but it fell the previous two months and remains smaller than before the summer as tens of thousands of people simply stopped working. Much of this can be chalked up to more Canadians than ever retiring, said Statistics Canada.
ECONOMY
US News and World Report

Bank of England Says Banknotes Featuring Queen's Image Remain Legal Tender

LONDON (Reuters) - The Bank of England said its banknotes featuring the image of Queen Elizabeth remained legal tender, following the monarch's death on Thursday. "Current banknotes featuring the image of Her Majesty The Queen will continue to be legal tender. A further announcement regarding existing Bank of England banknotes will be made once the period of mourning has been observed," the central bank said.
ECONOMY
US News and World Report

Amazon Moves to Take Down Seatbelt Alarm Blockers in U.S., UK

(Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc is in the process of removing U.S. and UK marketplace listings of products that disable car seatbelt alarms, the e-commerce giant said on Friday, a day after the company did the same in India. Amazon said it was looking into these products across all marketplaces and...
BUSINESS

