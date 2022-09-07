Read full article on original website
US News and World Report
Aer Lingus Cancels Dublin-Origin Flights, Cites IT Outage
LONDON (AP) — The Irish carrier Aer Lingus canceled all flights out of Dublin to European and U.K. destinations Saturday after a major computer networking incident knocked offline its check-in and boarding systems and website, the company said. It said all outgoing flights from Dublin beginning at mid-afternoon were...
Canada's Real Problem Is Not Job Losses, It's the Rush to Retire
OTTAWA (Reuters) - More than a year after the Great Resignation took hold in the United States, Canada is grappling with its own greyer version: The Great Retirement. Canada's labor force grew in August, but it fell the previous two months and remains smaller than before the summer as tens of thousands of people simply stopped working. Much of this can be chalked up to more Canadians than ever retiring, said Statistics Canada.
Bank of England Says Banknotes Featuring Queen's Image Remain Legal Tender
LONDON (Reuters) - The Bank of England said its banknotes featuring the image of Queen Elizabeth remained legal tender, following the monarch's death on Thursday. "Current banknotes featuring the image of Her Majesty The Queen will continue to be legal tender. A further announcement regarding existing Bank of England banknotes will be made once the period of mourning has been observed," the central bank said.
Xi Leaves China for First Time Since COVID Pandemic Began to Meet Putin
LONDON/BEIJING (Reuters) - Xi Jinping will leave China this week for the first time in more than two years for a trip to Central Asia where he will meet Vladimir Putin just a month before Xi is poised to cement his place as the most powerful Chinese leader since Mao Zedong.
Amazon Moves to Take Down Seatbelt Alarm Blockers in U.S., UK
(Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc is in the process of removing U.S. and UK marketplace listings of products that disable car seatbelt alarms, the e-commerce giant said on Friday, a day after the company did the same in India. Amazon said it was looking into these products across all marketplaces and...
