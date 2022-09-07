Texas Woman Tries To Kidnap Child Inside Shopping Cart At Walmart

Photo: Bexar County

A Texas woman has been arrested after trying to kidnap a 4-year-old child from a family's cart while shopping at Walmart .

It all allegedly went down at the Walmart on Potranco Road in San Antonio on Monday (September 5), according to MySanAntonio . A woman was shopping with her daughters when Jessica Vega , 35, grabbed the shopping cart and began to push it. The woman's 4-year-old daughter was sitting inside the cart while the other daughter had her hands on it; Vega pushed it out of her hands.

The mother began to scream at Vega, who didn't respond. A store employee was able to grab the child from the cart after hearing the commotion. Vega reportedly told the woman, "Just because she's yours doesn't mean I can't take her." She then walked out of the store.

Vega was recognized by a loss prevention officer at the store for a previous incident. She was arrested and booked into the Bexar County Jail on attempted kidnapping charges, a state felony. She's being held on $50,000 bond.