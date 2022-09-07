Pastor Says It “Ain’t God” For Men To Have Long Hair, Twitter’s Convinced Church Is In Its Flop Era

A Southern pastor has found himself fighting controversy.

Hailing from North Carolina , Pastor Jewel Lee shared a TikTok of one of his sermons where he explains to his congregation that men who have hair long enough to cover their face or put into a bun aren’t adhering to the constriction of the male gender.

The TikTok video is captioned "Danger of worldliness"

Lee cites the Bible for his opinion while going on this diatribe.

“How you a man and you tying your hair up in a bun? Men don’t walk around with buns on their head! Oh, ya’ll don’t believe me. You can’t tie it up unless it’s too long. And the Bible says it’s a shame for a man,” he says while on stage at North Carolina’s The Light Church of Clayton.

The crowd can be heard giving mixed reactions, and he downplays the naysayers instead of reading the room.

“That’s the problem; we’re so easily offended. The Bible said it’s a shame for a man if your hair is long enough to tie it up in a bun. That ain’t God,” he continues.

He then explains how it’s an inconvenience when they’re playing the drums or the organ, and the bun comes loose, forcing them to constantly push their hair out of their face. For added effect, throughout the sermon, he dramatically depicts a man putting his hair in a bun or brushing it away from their foreheads.

Twitter got word of Pastor Lee’s opinion on men who decided to sport long hair and disagreed. Anyone should be able to style their hair as they so choose and don’t have to subscribe to what their gender normalizes.

Check out some of Twitter’s reactions below:

Let me just say that The Divine does NOT care if your hair is long or short, only man's foolish religions are concerned with such trivial matters. Live your life how YOU want to live it.



It's what Jesus did.



THE ARIES



https://t.co/MwGLvbsgBH — Frost Winters Tarot (@FrostTarot) September 7, 2022

We really are going back in time to the 60s... #hair

North Carolina pastor says men shouldn’t have long hair and criticizes men who tie their hair into a bun [VIDEO] https://t.co/g8F1HWPIJQ — cathy k (@CathyCeekay) September 7, 2022

Seen a video where a pastor said real men don’t have long hair But didn’t Samson & Jesus…..Never mind lol let me live my own life pic.twitter.com/5tgiznuBEZ — DRUMZ (@drumzandrosez) September 7, 2022

Just viewed a video on Tiktoc and the Pastor says Men with Long Hair are the Devil! Says it’s in the Bible. Nicca never gave a scripture though. Wait how long was Samson’s hair? — Felixco Willis (@DJFlea864) September 7, 2022

First it was Beyoncé song now they talking about in the bible long hair and hair bun is shameful like come on pastor really — Jonathan The Mr Violence (@sillyboneswag95) September 7, 2022

Hmmm Samson’s strength was in his LONG hair. Jesus was definitely with the bundles. So pastor…where does it speak against men having long hair? https://t.co/atu4RPRWru — DGK the Off-Seer (@dgk_theflutist) September 6, 2022

Truly, the church is in its flop era. Idk but this pastor just seems envious of the men with long hair because how does this edify anyone? https://t.co/dpJ1xVD5Ck — a_G (@Araba_AG) September 6, 2022

So according to him, Jesus wasn’t a man?



Every conceivable image of Jesus, he has ridiculously long hair. pic.twitter.com/Dn3LV1hqd6 — THEE emanzi (@emanzi) September 6, 2022

Black Jesus ain’t never wanna pull his hair up from ‘round his face tho...? pic.twitter.com/3mEHl936Ml — Sweet Prince o’ the Ghetto (@blakademic) September 6, 2022

