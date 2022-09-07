ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Pastor Says It “Ain’t God” For Men To Have Long Hair, Twitter’s Convinced Church Is In Its Flop Era

By Team CASSIUS
 5 days ago

Source: Catherine McQueen / Getty

A Southern pastor has found himself fighting controversy.

Hailing from North Carolina , Pastor Jewel Lee shared a TikTok of one of his sermons where he explains to his congregation that men who have hair long enough to cover their face or put into a bun aren’t adhering to the constriction of the male gender.

The TikTok video is captioned “Danger of worldliness” alongside a warning emoji with a bunch of hashtags to get the algorithms going like #theLIGHT, #BeTheLight, #Church, #holiness, #holinessisright, #christiantiktok, #holyspirit, #WordOfGod, #sounddoctrine, #FullSermonOnYouTube, #pentecostal, #ToGodBeTheGlory, #PastorJewelLee, #biblestudy.

Lee cites the Bible for his opinion while going on this diatribe.

“How you a man and you tying your hair up in a bun? Men don’t walk around with buns on their head! Oh, ya’ll don’t believe me. You can’t tie it up unless it’s too long. And the Bible says it’s a shame for a man,” he says while on stage at North Carolina’s The Light Church of Clayton.

Danger of worldliness #theLIGHT #BeTheLight #Church #holiness #holinessisright #christiantiktok #holyspirit #FYP #WordOfGod #sounddoctrine #FullSermonOnYouTube #pentecostal #ToGodBeTheGlory #PastorJewelLee #biblestudy

The crowd can be heard giving mixed reactions, and he downplays the naysayers instead of reading the room.

“That’s the problem; we’re so easily offended. The Bible said it’s a shame for a man if your hair is long enough to tie it up in a bun. That ain’t God,” he continues.

He then explains how it’s an inconvenience when they’re playing the drums or the organ, and the bun comes loose, forcing them to constantly push their hair out of their face. For added effect, throughout the sermon, he dramatically depicts a man putting his hair in a bun or brushing it away from their foreheads.

Twitter got word of Pastor Lee’s opinion on men who decided to sport long hair and disagreed. Anyone should be able to style their hair as they so choose and don’t have to subscribe to what their gender normalizes.

Comments

Jean Cash
5d ago

The Bible clearly states that Samson had long hair. The strength that God gave Samson was in his hair. This pastor needs to study the Bible. There's a lot of stuff that apparently he's not aware of in the Bible.

D & L Brannon
5d ago

This pastor is an idiot!Members of that church should run as fast as they can away for idiots like this guy.He’s part of the reason so many people, especially young folks are turning their back In churches!

John Whitman
5d ago

This hair thing is nothing but man made religion. True Christianity has nothing to do with the length of your hair. Most men in Biblical times had longer hair. I don't think they had near the resources we have today as far as when it comes to hair cuts and different styles. God looks at the heart not your haircut but with that being said everyone should try and be decent and stay groomed as best they can. That might be long hair for some short hair for others and no hair as well. Christianity is not a dress code either God just expects us to dress decently and not be too provacative in the way we dress. That also will vary from person to person.

CASSIUS is a lifestyle platform that delivers bold, smart and insightful content for men on a mission.

