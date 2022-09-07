Pittsburgh Regional Transit going full electric by 2045

PITTSBURGH (100.1 FM and AM 1020 KDKA) Pittsburgh Regional Transit announced a new plan to deploy a zero-emission bus fleet by the year 2045.

Over the next 20 year, PRT will begin buying electric buses in attempts to fully revamp the fleet.

PRT will start buying the electric buses in 2025 and it is expected to cost upwards of $1 billion.

The goal of the change is to improve the air quality in the Pittsburgh area and continue to move towards a greener lifestyle in the region.

“Replacing just one diesel bus gets rid of 300,000 pounds of greenhouse gases,” CEO Katharine Kelleman said. “And we’ve seen so many facest of how this can improve our region.”

As of 2022, PRT already carries eight electric buses on their 730 vehicle fleet.

“It will have a positive effect on our region’s air quality,” Allegheny County Health Director Debra Bogen said. “And will improve the health of not only our young children but all of us.”

PRT said they will stop buying diesel buses by 2032.