Washington County, PA

cranberryeagle.com

Oil spills into Connie Creek, canoe launches closed

FORWARD TWP — An apparent oil spill Thursday, Sept. 8, that originated at the former Armco and AK Steel Plant 2 in Butler closed at least two Allegheny Aquatic Alliance canoe and kayak launches along the Connoquenessing Creek on Saturday, Sept. 10. A state Department of Environmental Protection official,...
BUTLER, PA
WDTV

Lane closures set to begin on I-68, will last for more than 6 months

MONONGALIA COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - There will be lane closures on Interstate 68 eastbound and westbound for several miles in Monongalia County beginning on Monday. The lane closures are scheduled to be between mile markers 10 and 15 in both directions for milling, paving, pavement repair and shoulder work, according to the West Virginia Division of Highways.
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV
beavercountyradio.com

Sunday Morning Aliquippa House Fire Under Investigation

(Aliquippa, Pa.) Aliquippa firefighters were dispatched to a fire in the 1800 block of McMinn Street Sunday morning at 8:38 a.m. The county’s strike team also responded. The fire appeared to have started in the kitchen of the two story frame home. The fire spread to the second floor, and was under control in about 45 minutes. Crews remained on scene for about four hours according to the report. The residents were out of town and the fire is under investigation.
ALIQUIPPA, PA
travelmag.com

Short or Long Term Parking at Pittsburgh Airport: Top 3 Spots

For anyone travelling from Pittsburgh Airport who needs to leave their car close by while they’re away, there are a wide range of off-airport parking lots to pick from. Located about 10 miles west of downtown Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh International Airport offers flights to destinations throughout North America and Europe. Parking rates at PIT start at around $16 per day for long term and $26 for short term. However, by choosing off site parking, you can find some excellent deals that can save you up to 60%. We’ve selected three of the best off-airport options for short or long term parking near Pittsburgh Airport. We recommend booking these lots via Spothero, where you’ll always find the best rates.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Police say they're working to clear 'open-air drug market' on Fort Duquesne Boulevard

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - With fewer people working in downtown Pittsburgh, other problems are creeping in, creating a dangerous dilemma.Large camps for people who are homeless have sprung up, and now, to cater to the addictions of some, drug dealers are gathering daily in large groups.They call it "the wall," a ledge on the Fort Duquesne Boulevard promenade. Every day a large group of people, sometimes as many as 30 or 40, gather there for no readily apparent purpose. But for the past year, Pittsburgh police have responded to complaints of fights, noise, litter and occasional gunfire, confirming the wall...
PITTSBURGH, PA
explore venango

Vehicle Collides With Black Bear on Route 322

CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Franklin say a Ford Escape collided with a black bear on U.S. Route 322 in Cranberry Township. According to Franklin-based State Police, the crash occurred along U.S. Route 322 in Cranberry Township, Venango County, around 3:01 p.m. on Friday, September 2.
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

1 person hospitalized after crash in McKeesport

McKEESPORT, Pa. — At least one person was taken to a hospital after a crash in McKeesport. Allegheny County dispatchers said emergency crews were sent to the intersection of 12th and Walnut Street at around 10:56 p.m. Emergency crews had cleared the scene just before midnight. The extent of...
MCKEESPORT, PA
wtae.com

Fire damages historic restaurant in Westmoreland County

DONEGAL, Pa. — A fire broke out inside a historic restaurant in Donegal Township, Westmoreland County, on Sunday morning. The fire broke out at the Tall Cedars Restaurant, sending flames through the roof. The fire left the restaurant heavily damaged. There were no immediate reports of injuries. The cause...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
pghcitypaper.com

Gas firm and residents clash over plans to drill near a public school in Elizabeth

A public hearing process over an application for a permit to build another gas well in Elizabeth is shaping up to be a weeks-long affair. The applicant, Canonsburg-based Olympus Energy, wants to build a well pad and an interconnect pad off route 51 in Elizabeth, a township that already houses 38 gas wells. To move forward with the plans, the firm needs to obtain a conditional use permit.
ELIZABETH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Four newcomers to open at Streets of Cranberry

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Shoppers in Cranberry will soon have a new place to get coffee, tacos and women’s intimates along with a new exercise studio. According an announcement, the Streets of Cranberry has lined up four new tenants to open at the open air shopping center in the coming weeks for the fall season.
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
wtae.com

Trooper assaulted with coffee mug in Beaver County

KOPPEL, Pa. — State police said a trooper was assaulted with a coffee mug while responding to a domestic incident and a report of criminal mischief. The scene unfolded a little before 1:40 a.m. Saturday on the 2600 block of Second Avenue in Koppel Borough. State police said responding...
KOPPEL, PA
cranberryeagle.com

Bus drivers in short supply at Butler County school districts

With the closing of Butler Middle School, Butler Area School District has one less destination to transport students to and from this school year. Routes are shorter. It’s a little easier to manage. But it’s still challenging to staff the buses. The transportation staff is able to just...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
beavercountyradio.com

Two injured in New Brighton Accident Sunday Afternoon

(New Brighton, Pa.) Two people were injured Sunday afternoon in an accident involving a motorcycle and a car at the intersection of Seventh Street and Fourth Avenue in New Brighton. New Brighton Police Chief Ron Walton reported Monday morning that the accident occurred at 4 PM. Chief Walton said the motorcyclist was transported to AGH for his injuries and the operator of the vehicle was transported to Heritage Valley, Beaver. There is no word on what caused the accident of the two drivers condition at this time.
NEW BRIGHTON, PA

