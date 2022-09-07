Read full article on original website
PennDOT sets job fairs for Westmoreland, 3 neighboring counties
PennDOT has scheduled four career fairs as it looks to hire winter maintenance workers in as many counties and to fill permanent commercial driver’s license operator and maintenance positions in Westmoreland and Washington counties. Each fair is slated for 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the respective county’s PennDOT...
Murrysville council approves Dollar General, hears car wash proposal
Murrysville council approved a new Dollar General location Wednesday, but not without some concern about its addition to traffic at the intersection of Route 66 and Ringertown Road. “Ringertown is kind of a cut-off from Old William Penn Highway to 66,” Councilman Mac McKenna said. “And no one is using...
Residents near Saltsburg Road, Almar Drive construction feeling effects of heavy traffic
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — Car after car turned around at the intersection of Saltsburg Road and Almar Drive due to construction, but neighbors say it is dangerous and that more signs should be posted ahead. “I like to get out and walk, but I’m afraid to walk anymore,” said...
cranberryeagle.com
Oil spills into Connie Creek, canoe launches closed
FORWARD TWP — An apparent oil spill Thursday, Sept. 8, that originated at the former Armco and AK Steel Plant 2 in Butler closed at least two Allegheny Aquatic Alliance canoe and kayak launches along the Connoquenessing Creek on Saturday, Sept. 10. A state Department of Environmental Protection official,...
beavercountyradio.com
Crews Called to the Scene of Beaver Falls Fire Caused by a Turkey Fryer Sunday Afternoon
(Beaver Falls, Pa.) The City of Beaver Falls Fire Department was called to the scene of a fire at 1618 Fifth Avenue after a family was getting ready to cook a turkey in a turkey fryer Sunday afternoon when the fryer burst into flames. Beaver Falls Fire Chief Mark Stowe...
WDTV
Lane closures set to begin on I-68, will last for more than 6 months
MONONGALIA COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - There will be lane closures on Interstate 68 eastbound and westbound for several miles in Monongalia County beginning on Monday. The lane closures are scheduled to be between mile markers 10 and 15 in both directions for milling, paving, pavement repair and shoulder work, according to the West Virginia Division of Highways.
beavercountyradio.com
Sunday Morning Aliquippa House Fire Under Investigation
(Aliquippa, Pa.) Aliquippa firefighters were dispatched to a fire in the 1800 block of McMinn Street Sunday morning at 8:38 a.m. The county’s strike team also responded. The fire appeared to have started in the kitchen of the two story frame home. The fire spread to the second floor, and was under control in about 45 minutes. Crews remained on scene for about four hours according to the report. The residents were out of town and the fire is under investigation.
travelmag.com
Short or Long Term Parking at Pittsburgh Airport: Top 3 Spots
For anyone travelling from Pittsburgh Airport who needs to leave their car close by while they’re away, there are a wide range of off-airport parking lots to pick from. Located about 10 miles west of downtown Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh International Airport offers flights to destinations throughout North America and Europe. Parking rates at PIT start at around $16 per day for long term and $26 for short term. However, by choosing off site parking, you can find some excellent deals that can save you up to 60%. We’ve selected three of the best off-airport options for short or long term parking near Pittsburgh Airport. We recommend booking these lots via Spothero, where you’ll always find the best rates.
Police say they're working to clear 'open-air drug market' on Fort Duquesne Boulevard
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - With fewer people working in downtown Pittsburgh, other problems are creeping in, creating a dangerous dilemma.Large camps for people who are homeless have sprung up, and now, to cater to the addictions of some, drug dealers are gathering daily in large groups.They call it "the wall," a ledge on the Fort Duquesne Boulevard promenade. Every day a large group of people, sometimes as many as 30 or 40, gather there for no readily apparent purpose. But for the past year, Pittsburgh police have responded to complaints of fights, noise, litter and occasional gunfire, confirming the wall...
explore venango
Vehicle Collides With Black Bear on Route 322
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Franklin say a Ford Escape collided with a black bear on U.S. Route 322 in Cranberry Township. According to Franklin-based State Police, the crash occurred along U.S. Route 322 in Cranberry Township, Venango County, around 3:01 p.m. on Friday, September 2.
1 person hospitalized after crash in McKeesport
McKEESPORT, Pa. — At least one person was taken to a hospital after a crash in McKeesport. Allegheny County dispatchers said emergency crews were sent to the intersection of 12th and Walnut Street at around 10:56 p.m. Emergency crews had cleared the scene just before midnight. The extent of...
wtae.com
Fire damages historic restaurant in Westmoreland County
DONEGAL, Pa. — A fire broke out inside a historic restaurant in Donegal Township, Westmoreland County, on Sunday morning. The fire broke out at the Tall Cedars Restaurant, sending flames through the roof. The fire left the restaurant heavily damaged. There were no immediate reports of injuries. The cause...
Volunteers thank first responders in Pittsburgh area by delivering meals on 9/11
SEWICKLEY, Pa. — It’s been 21 years since the 911 terrorist attack, and in remembering that dark day, a Sewickley woman continues to thank first responders in the Pittsburgh area. Josie White was living outside New York City on Sept. 11, 2001, and the memories are still vivid.
pghcitypaper.com
Gas firm and residents clash over plans to drill near a public school in Elizabeth
A public hearing process over an application for a permit to build another gas well in Elizabeth is shaping up to be a weeks-long affair. The applicant, Canonsburg-based Olympus Energy, wants to build a well pad and an interconnect pad off route 51 in Elizabeth, a township that already houses 38 gas wells. To move forward with the plans, the firm needs to obtain a conditional use permit.
Four newcomers to open at Streets of Cranberry
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Shoppers in Cranberry will soon have a new place to get coffee, tacos and women’s intimates along with a new exercise studio. According an announcement, the Streets of Cranberry has lined up four new tenants to open at the open air shopping center in the coming weeks for the fall season.
Jeannette's new curfew ordinance goes into effect Sept. 18
Jeannette’s new curfew ordinance will be enforceable starting Sept. 18 after council updated fines Thursday, solicitor Tim Witt said. The update passed unanimously. The city’s revised curfew ordinance carries fines ranging from $25 to $300 for violations. The fines could be assessed to a minor or parent. The...
1 person hospitalized, tow truck caught fire after crash in Pittsburgh’s Hays neighborhood
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — One person was taken to a hospital and a tow truck caught on fire after a crash in Pittsburgh’s Hays neighborhood. Allegheny County dispatchers said police, firefighters and medics were sent to Glass Run Road near the Glenwood Bridge at around 8:28 p.m. Crews...
wtae.com
Trooper assaulted with coffee mug in Beaver County
KOPPEL, Pa. — State police said a trooper was assaulted with a coffee mug while responding to a domestic incident and a report of criminal mischief. The scene unfolded a little before 1:40 a.m. Saturday on the 2600 block of Second Avenue in Koppel Borough. State police said responding...
cranberryeagle.com
Bus drivers in short supply at Butler County school districts
With the closing of Butler Middle School, Butler Area School District has one less destination to transport students to and from this school year. Routes are shorter. It’s a little easier to manage. But it’s still challenging to staff the buses. The transportation staff is able to just...
beavercountyradio.com
Two injured in New Brighton Accident Sunday Afternoon
(New Brighton, Pa.) Two people were injured Sunday afternoon in an accident involving a motorcycle and a car at the intersection of Seventh Street and Fourth Avenue in New Brighton. New Brighton Police Chief Ron Walton reported Monday morning that the accident occurred at 4 PM. Chief Walton said the motorcyclist was transported to AGH for his injuries and the operator of the vehicle was transported to Heritage Valley, Beaver. There is no word on what caused the accident of the two drivers condition at this time.
