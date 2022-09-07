For anyone travelling from Pittsburgh Airport who needs to leave their car close by while they’re away, there are a wide range of off-airport parking lots to pick from. Located about 10 miles west of downtown Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh International Airport offers flights to destinations throughout North America and Europe. Parking rates at PIT start at around $16 per day for long term and $26 for short term. However, by choosing off site parking, you can find some excellent deals that can save you up to 60%. We’ve selected three of the best off-airport options for short or long term parking near Pittsburgh Airport. We recommend booking these lots via Spothero, where you’ll always find the best rates.

