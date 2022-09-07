ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shaun Dion Hamilton joins the Lions coaching staff

Shaun Dion Hamilton is back with the Detroit Lions, but he won’t be playing linebacker anymore. The veteran LB is joining the team’s coaching staff, according to Justin Rogers of the Detroit News.

Hamilton was one of the first wave of Lions roster cuts this summer, when the team shaved the roster from 90 to 85. The 26-year-old from Alabama didn’t get much interest from other NFL teams so he has opted to pursue a coaching career.

Hamilton first joined the Lions in 2021 as a free agent after starting his career with Washington. He was getting regular work with the first-team defense in training camp last season before suffering a season-ending injury.

There is no exact job title for Hamilton yet, but the team does not currently have an inside LBs coaching designation.

