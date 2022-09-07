North Etiwanda Preserve Closure Extended Due to Fire Danger

The National Weather Service extended the Excessive Heat Warning for the Inland Empire to Friday, September 9, 2022, at 8:00 p.m. Due to the increased fire danger and concern for public safety, the Rancho Cucamonga Fire Protection District and the San Bernardino County Fire Department have ordered an extension of the North Etiwanda Preserve closure.

The closure is being implemented under the authority granted to the fire chiefs of both agencies and pursuant to Rancho Cucamonga Fire Protection District Ordinance FD-057 and San Bernardino County Fire Code Section 11. The closure is supported by San Bernardino County Special Districts, the agency that manages the North Etiwanda Preserve.

The closure began at 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, August 31, 2022, and is now extended to 6:30 a.m. Saturday, September 10, 2022.

A violation of the closure order is punishable by a fine of $1,000.

This prohibition is in addition to the rules and regulations of the North Etiwanda Preserve, which are available at https://specialdistricts.sbcounty.gov/home/parks-and-recreation/north-etiwanda-preserve/ or can be obtained from:

San Bernardino County, Special Districts Department 222 W. Hospitality Lane, 2nd Floor San Bernardino, CA 92415-0450

The extreme heat this week combined with low relative humidity and wind create fire weather conditions that can ignite fires easily at a rapidly growing pace. A fire in the foothills could result in devastating destruction. The closure is necessary for public safety and to prevent igniting a wildfire that can damage or destroy the region's natural resources and the historically significant areas within the North Etiwanda Preserve.

Additionally, long-duration heat waves cause health concerns, including heat exhaustion and heat strokes. Amenities like the North Etiwanda Preserve are a great way to get fresh air and exercise, however, the temperatures forecasted can expose Preserve visitors to the harmful effects of the heat. For this week, the Rancho Cucamonga community is encouraged to take their workouts inside and avoid being outdoors during the peak heat hours of the day.

For updated information and safety tips, visit RCFire.Org and follow the Rancho Cucamonga Fire District on social media.

To request additional information related to the North Etiwanda Preserve Closure, please contact the Rancho Cucamonga Fire Protection District at 1-909-477-2770 or by emailing RCFire@cityofrc.us.