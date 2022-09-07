ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Bernardino County, CA

North Etiwanda Preserve Closure Extended Due to Fire Danger

Rancho Cucamonga, California
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rUPLz_0hllkpb500

The National Weather Service extended the Excessive Heat Warning for the Inland Empire to Friday, September 9, 2022, at 8:00 p.m. Due to the increased fire danger and concern for public safety, the Rancho Cucamonga Fire Protection District and the San Bernardino County Fire Department have ordered an extension of the North Etiwanda Preserve closure.

The closure is being implemented under the authority granted to the fire chiefs of both agencies and pursuant to Rancho Cucamonga Fire Protection District Ordinance FD-057 and San Bernardino County Fire Code Section 11. The closure is supported by San Bernardino County Special Districts, the agency that manages the North Etiwanda Preserve.

The closure began at 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, August 31, 2022, and is now extended to 6:30 a.m. Saturday, September 10, 2022.

A violation of the closure order is punishable by a fine of $1,000.

This prohibition is in addition to the rules and regulations of the North Etiwanda Preserve, which are available at https://specialdistricts.sbcounty.gov/home/parks-and-recreation/north-etiwanda-preserve/ or can be obtained from:

San Bernardino County, Special Districts Department 222 W. Hospitality Lane, 2nd Floor San Bernardino, CA 92415-0450

The extreme heat this week combined with low relative humidity and wind create fire weather conditions that can ignite fires easily at a rapidly growing pace. A fire in the foothills could result in devastating destruction. The closure is necessary for public safety and to prevent igniting a wildfire that can damage or destroy the region's natural resources and the historically significant areas within the North Etiwanda Preserve.

Additionally, long-duration heat waves cause health concerns, including heat exhaustion and heat strokes. Amenities like the North Etiwanda Preserve are a great way to get fresh air and exercise, however, the temperatures forecasted can expose Preserve visitors to the harmful effects of the heat. For this week, the Rancho Cucamonga community is encouraged to take their workouts inside and avoid being outdoors during the peak heat hours of the day.

For updated information and safety tips, visit RCFire.Org and follow the Rancho Cucamonga Fire District on social media.

To request additional information related to the North Etiwanda Preserve Closure, please contact the Rancho Cucamonga Fire Protection District at 1-909-477-2770 or by emailing RCFire@cityofrc.us.

Comments / 0

Related
Key News Network

Hemet Fire Continues into Weekend

Hemet, Riverside County, CA: On Friday, Sept. 9, the Fairview Fire in the Hemet community entered its fifth day consuming acres of dry brush as multiple fire department resources work to contain the flames. Cal Fire reported late Thursday night the fire was at 27,319 acres and still holding at...
HEMET, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Firefighters Gain Ground on Fire Near Big Bear Ahead of Strong Winds

Firefighters are increasing containment of a brush fire near Big Bear ahead of strong wind gusts expected to raise the threat of rapidly spreading fires. The 1,000-acre Radford Fire was nearly 60-percent contained Friday afternoon. Fueled by brush and heavy timber, the fire started Monday in the San Bernardino County mountains east of Los Angeles between Big Bear and Seven Oaks.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Firefighters battle massive blaze at Chino Airport

Firefighters from the Chino Valley Fire Department battled a large fire in a hangar at the Chino Airport in San Bernardino County early Saturday morning. The fire was first reported around 1:55 a.m. and was quickly upgraded to a second-alarm fire. Responding crews found an airport hanger that was completely engulfed, with large flames and […]
CHINO, CA
z1077fm.com

County Firefighters from Twentynine Palms Provide Assistance in Big Bear

Brush Patrol 44 from Station 44 in Twentynine Palms is assisting with the “Radford Fire” near Big Bear. The unit is part of a San Bernardino County Fire Protection District’s “Gel Task Force, a 20 person Task Force composed of smaller Brush Patrol units with special fire resistant gel, which aids in defending structures and infrastructure. The task force traveled on Tuesday to the Snow Summit ski resort near Big Bear, where they worked to protect structures and ski lift infrastructure. Though crews have been working 24-hour shifts in Big Bear, Station 44 in Twentynine Palms and other San Bernardino County Fire Protection District Stations remain fully staffed.
TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
San Bernardino County, CA
Local
California Government
Rancho Cucamonga, CA
Government
City
Rancho Cucamonga, CA
San Bernardino County, CA
Government
foxla.com

VIDEO: Cars spin out on 10 Freeway in downtown LA due to standing water

LOS ANGELES - Some communities in Southern California were drenched by rain overnight as the remnants of Tropical Storm Kay continue to move through the area. The rain caused damp roadways that made for dangerous driving conditions throughout the area. Around 6:20 a.m. Saturday, SkyFOX was over the 10 Freeway...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Governor Newsom proclaims a State of Emergency in Riverside County due to Fairview Fire

Governor Gavin Newsom has proclaimed a state of emergency for Riverside County due to the Fairview Fire. The governor's announcement comes a day after Riverside County proclaimed a local emergency due to the Fairview Fire. The Fairview Fire has burned over 23,000 acres as of Thursday afternoon. Get Continuing Updates on the Fairview Fire Here The post Governor Newsom proclaims a State of Emergency in Riverside County due to Fairview Fire appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fresh Air#Get Fresh
theregistrysocal.com

700-Unit State Street Village Project to Move Ahead at Former Redlands Mall

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. — A joint venture between Village Partners Investments, LLC (“Village Partners”) of Newport Beach, California and The Bascom Group, LLC (“Bascom”) of Irvine, California has received full entitlements and approval of its development agreement for the mixed-use State Street Village project at the site of the former Redlands Mall in Redlands, California.
REDLANDS, CA
Surfline

California's Adventure with Hurricane Kay Begins

Longer period SE swell for select spots Friday, short period SSE-S swell Saturday. Gusty and highly variable wind Fri-Sat but windows of favorable conditions. Rain and thunderstorms Friday through Sunday, possibly beyond. Yes, it’s been a roller coaster ride watching Kay this week. A dynamic forecast situation to say the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Key News Network

Hemet Wildland Fire Day 2: Fire Tornado Caught on Camera

Hemet, Riverside County, CA: On Sept. 6, day 2 of the Hemet wildland fire dubbed the “Fairview Fire” by firefighters, the fire crossed Bautista Canyon Road. Key News Network caught a brief fire tornado on camera at the location while covering additional video of the flames. Video: Eric...
foxla.com

29-year-old hiker dies in possible heat-related death in Santa Barbara County

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - A missing hiker has been found dead in Santa Barbara County and authorities believe the hot weather may have been to blame. This comes after authorities were searching for 29-year-old Tim Sgrignoli, of Ventura, following his disappearance. The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Office said Sgrignoli was found dead between Trespass Trail and Highway 101 in the Gaviota area.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Hurricane Kay could finally end Southern California's blistering heat wave

A hurricane off the coast of Baja California could help end the punishing heat wave broiling the state – well, at least in Southern California.Hurricane Kay could bring rain to the region as soon as Friday, but its unclear whether the storm will actually make an impact because its expected to weaken as it moves north. National Weather Service forecasters say the hurricane could bring clouds and chances of showers and thunderstorms to some areas.While its still uncertain whether Hurricane Kay could move as far north as Los Angeles County, it is expected to push some cloud cover over the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
z1077fm.com

Yucca Valley Vandalism Suspect Arrested

A suspect in the vandalism of five Yucca Valley businesses has been arrested. Edy Morales, a 36 year-old resident of Yucca Valley, was arrested for suspicion of Felony Vandalism on Friday (September 9). The vandalism, which included rocks and bricks thrown through windows and the destruction of property at five businesses in Yucca Valley, was reported first on September 1, and is estimates by the business owners total more than $12000.
YUCCA VALLEY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy