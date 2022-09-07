Read full article on original website
Related
Former Trump lawyer warns ex-president ‘in serious legal water’ and could be barred from running for office
Trump administration White House lawyer Ty Cobb believes the former president is “in serious legal water” and that the investigation into the Mar-a-Lago papers is part of a broader inquiry into crimes relating to the Capitol riot and efforts to overturn the 2020 election.He also thinks that the former president’s actions on January 6 could see him barred from running for the presidency ever again.Speaking to CBS News podcast The Takeout, Mr Cobb said: “It is about the bigger picture, the January 6 issues, the fake electors, the whole scam with regard to the ‘big lie’ and the attempts...
Senate Intel chair says briefing on Trump classified documents on hold
Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Mark Warner (D-Va.) said on Sunday that a congressional briefing to get a damage assessment of the classified documents potentially mishandled by former President Trump is on hold since a judge allowed a special master to review what was seized. “My understanding is there is some question because of the special…
Casinos, Native American tribes, and Major League Baseball are betting the most money ever on 2 competing California ballot initiatives. Neither Democrats or Republicans seem to care.
Proposition 26 is aimed at in-person betting on tribal lands, while Proposition 27 is focused on online gaming.
'When we stand together:' Joe Biden, other leaders pay tribute on 21st anniversary of 9/11
President Joe Biden and other officials paid tribute to the fallen on he anniversary of Sept. 11, the deadliest terrorist attack in U.S. history.
Comments / 0