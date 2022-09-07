Trump administration White House lawyer Ty Cobb believes the former president is “in serious legal water” and that the investigation into the Mar-a-Lago papers is part of a broader inquiry into crimes relating to the Capitol riot and efforts to overturn the 2020 election.He also thinks that the former president’s actions on January 6 could see him barred from running for the presidency ever again.Speaking to CBS News podcast The Takeout, Mr Cobb said: “It is about the bigger picture, the January 6 issues, the fake electors, the whole scam with regard to the ‘big lie’ and the attempts...

POTUS ・ 32 MINUTES AGO