UCI relegation system 'encourages weird racing' says Michael Woods

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Michael Woods is happy to just be at the Tour of Britain after an unexpected trip to hospital three days before it left him going through all kinds of suffering on the race’s first stage in Scotland.

“I had a weird infection. It wasn’t terrible, but I had to go on antibiotics and they and the illness impacted me big time,” Woods told Cyclingnews at the Tour of Britain. “Every day, I think I’ll get better, recovering from that.”