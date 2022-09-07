Read full article on original website
Related
healthaffairs.org
To Advance Health Equity For Dual-Eligible Beneficiaries, We Need Culturally Appropriate Services
This article is the latest in the Health Affairs Forefront major series, Medicare and Medicaid Integration. The series features analysis, proposals, and commentary that will inform policies on the state and federal levels to advance integrated care for those dually eligible for Medicare and Medicaid. The series is produced with...
healthaffairs.org
Podcast: State of the Health Care Workforce
Listen to Health Affairs' Ellen Bayer and Rob Lott review the state of the health care workforce in this Labor Day themed episode of Health Affairs This Week. Currently, more than 70 percent of our content is freely available — and we’d like to keep it that way. With your support, we can continue to keep our digital publication Forefront and podcasts free for everyone.
Women travelling from US to get abortions in UK after Roe v Wade overturned
Women have travelled from America to get abortions in the UK after millions of women lost their legal right to have one in the US, providers have said.One of the UK’s leading abortion providers told The Independent US women have flown over to access their services since Roe v Wade - the landmark decision that legalised abortion nationwide in 1973 - was overturned by the US Supreme Court in June. Since then, abortion services across the US have profoundly changed, with most of the states who have rapidly curtailed pregnancy terminations in the wake of Roe’s dismantling choosing not to allow...
Comments / 0