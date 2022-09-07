Read full article on original website
Ice is back at Opryland this winterJake WellsNashville, TN
Nashville Education Foundation Announces New Members of Hall of FameAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
Free Things to do in Nashville, Tennessee Labor Day Weekend 2022Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
A Tennessee Mother Disappeared In 2016 Still Searching For Her Missing Daughter Who Vanished In 1999The Vivid Faces of the VanishedNashville, TN
Nashville Scene Best of Nashville 2022 Voting is Open Through September 6thHeidi SuydamNashville, TN
This Is The Best Milkshake In Tennessee
Eat This, Not That! found the tastiest milkshake in each state, including this frozen favorite in Tennessee.
WKRN
Nashville home prices continue to decline
A new report shows that Music City prices have declined for the third month in a row. Man arrested for threatening to shoot up Clarksville …. Woman killed in Nashville, TN taco shop parking lot …. Man arrested after semi-truck chase in Tennessee …. Middle Tennessee animal neglect. Middle Tennessee...
WKRN
Fort Campbell soldier identified as drowned swimmer at Clarksville park
Clarksville police have released the identity of the victim in Saturday’s drowning at Billy Dunlop Park. Fort Campbell soldier identified as drowned swimmer …. Nashville’s first monkeypox vaccination event gives …. ‘One situation is one too many’: Nonprofits work …. Man arrested for threatening to shoot up...
Photo of the Week: September 12, 2022
Each week, we will bring you a photo of the week, showcasing the sights of Rutherford County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event, or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.
WKRN
Newsmaker: Kendra Scott ‘Heart of Hearing’ Collection
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A special partnership is helping spread the word about hearing impairment and getting hearing aids to kids who need them. Heart of Hearing Founder Meghan Thomas joins Kendra Scott Event Manager Madison Wones in the News 2 studio with more on the new collection. The...
WKRN
Murfreesboro FD climbs 110 flights to honor 9/11
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — On Sunday, Murfreesboro firefighters broke a major sweat to make sure the men and women of 9/11 are not forgotten. They took part in a stair master challenge at Crunch Fitness, where they climbed 110 flights of stairs. It represents the same number of flights as in the World Trade Center.
WKRN
Davis Nolan’s Fishing Funtacular for September 10, 2022
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) -It’s time for this morning’s Fishing Funtacular with Davis Nolan!. Send your fishing pictures to us with the subject line “FISH” to pix@wkrn.com.
WKRN
First Lady Jill Biden, Cardona in East Tennessee for education tour
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — First Lady Jill Biden was in East Tennessee Monday after landing at McGhee Tyson Airport Sunday night. Biden and U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona are kicking off the Road to Success Back to School Bus Tour. The first planned visit occurred at Sarah Moore...
WKRN
Nashville woman found dead in burning car identified
Police have released the identity of the woman who was found dead in a burning vehicle under an I-24 overpass. Nashville woman found dead in burning car identified. Nashville’s first monkeypox vaccination event gives …. ‘One situation is one too many’: Nonprofits work …. Man arrested for threatening...
WKRN
Divers find body of missing swimmer in Clarksville
The search is over for a swimmer who went missing at Billy Dunlop Park in Clarksville. Divers find body of missing swimmer in Clarksville. Newsmaker: Kendra Scott ‘Heart of Hearing’ Collection. Former principal indicted on new charges. Accountability designations at MNPS. MNPS students surprised with new bikes. Report:...
John Michael Montgomery, country singer, injured in East TN tour bus crash
The country music singer, 57, was injured in the crash along with two others.
crossvillenews1st.com
LIST OF TENNESSEE’S TOP TEN RICHEST PEOPLE, ONE MIGHT FLOOR YOU
The U.S.’s wealthiest billionaires are mostly concentrated within just a couple of industries: finance and investments, and technology. O. ther wealthy sectors include food and drink, fashion and retail, and media and entertainment. Stacker compiled a list of the richest billionaires that are residents of Tennessee, using data from Forbes. Billionaires are ranked by net worth as of September 6. Forbes lists 10 billionaires in Tennessee.
WKRN
Felony drug arrest in Goodlettsville
A man is facing felony drug charges after being arrested at a motel in Goodlettsville. Man arrested for threatening to shoot up Clarksville …. Woman killed in Nashville, TN taco shop parking lot …. Man arrested after semi-truck chase in Tennessee …. Middle Tennessee animal neglect. Middle Tennessee teacher injured...
WKRN
Search for missing mother and son in Murfreesboro
The Murfreesboro Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing mother and her child. Family remembers victim of Memphis shooting rampage. Divers find body of missing swimmer in Clarksville. Firefighters climb stairs to honor 9/11 victims.
10 abandoned dogs found in Dickson County home
The Dickson County Humane Society is calling for spay and neuter laws as they are overwhelmed and overrun by dogs.
How did fishing change in Tennessee in 2022?
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Fishing is a favorite Tennessee activity, but rules and regulations can change each year for anglers. In 2022, new rules went into effect across the state and in different regions. The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency’s (TWRA) website provides a link to the state’s most recent fishing guide. The guide includes […]
WSMV
Man with 10 D.U.I. convictions arrested after crash in Madison
MADISON, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police arrested a man after crashing his car while impaired and leaving the scene on Friday. According to the arrest affidavit, Cravon Trotter and a passenger were travelling on SR-45 when they crashed near Archwood Drive in Madison. Trotter fled the scene but was followed by a citizen, who alerted police to his location.
WKRN
What a ‘triple-dip’ La Niña means for Middle Tennessee
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Meteorologists are predicting a La Niña pattern for the third winter in a row. This rare “triple-dip” La Niña has only happened twice since 1950. La Niña occurs when strong winds blow warm water on the surface of the Pacific Ocean...
WKRN
Man arrested for threatening to shoot up Clarksville Riverfest
An anonymous tip to the Clarksville Police Department thwarted a possible act of terrorism this past weekend. Man arrested for threatening to shoot up Clarksville …. Nashville’s first monkeypox vaccination event gives …. ‘One situation is one too many’: Nonprofits work …. Woman killed in Nashville, TN taco...
10 richest people in Tennessee
Stacker compiled a list of richest billionaires in Tennessee using data from Forbes.
