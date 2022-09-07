ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

WKRN

Nashville home prices continue to decline

A new report shows that Music City prices have declined for the third month in a row.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Fort Campbell soldier identified as drowned swimmer at Clarksville park

Clarksville police have released the identity of the victim in Saturday's drowning at Billy Dunlop Park.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
Rutherford Source

Photo of the Week: September 12, 2022

Each week, we will bring you a photo of the week, showcasing the sights of Rutherford County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event, or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
WKRN

Newsmaker: Kendra Scott ‘Heart of Hearing’ Collection

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A special partnership is helping spread the word about hearing impairment and getting hearing aids to kids who need them. Heart of Hearing Founder Meghan Thomas joins Kendra Scott Event Manager Madison Wones in the News 2 studio with more on the new collection.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Murfreesboro FD climbs 110 flights to honor 9/11

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — On Sunday, Murfreesboro firefighters broke a major sweat to make sure the men and women of 9/11 are not forgotten. They took part in a stair master challenge at Crunch Fitness, where they climbed 110 flights of stairs. It represents the same number of flights as in the World Trade Center.
MURFREESBORO, TN
WKRN

Nashville woman found dead in burning car identified

Police have released the identity of the woman who was found dead in a burning vehicle under an I-24 overpass.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Divers find body of missing swimmer in Clarksville

The search is over for a swimmer who went missing at Billy Dunlop Park in Clarksville.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
crossvillenews1st.com

LIST OF TENNESSEE’S TOP TEN RICHEST PEOPLE, ONE MIGHT FLOOR YOU

The U.S.’s wealthiest billionaires are mostly concentrated within just a couple of industries: finance and investments, and technology. O. ther wealthy sectors include food and drink, fashion and retail, and media and entertainment. Stacker compiled a list of the richest billionaires that are residents of Tennessee, using data from Forbes. Billionaires are ranked by net worth as of September 6. Forbes lists 10 billionaires in Tennessee.
WKRN

Felony drug arrest in Goodlettsville

A man is facing felony drug charges after being arrested at a motel in Goodlettsville.
GOODLETTSVILLE, TN
WKRN

Search for missing mother and son in Murfreesboro

The Murfreesboro Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing mother and her child.
MURFREESBORO, TN
WJHL

How did fishing change in Tennessee in 2022?

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Fishing is a favorite Tennessee activity, but rules and regulations can change each year for anglers. In 2022, new rules went into effect across the state and in different regions. The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency’s (TWRA) website provides a link to the state’s most recent fishing guide. The guide includes […]
TENNESSEE STATE
WSMV

Man with 10 D.U.I. convictions arrested after crash in Madison

MADISON, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police arrested a man after crashing his car while impaired and leaving the scene on Friday. According to the arrest affidavit, Cravon Trotter and a passenger were travelling on SR-45 when they crashed near Archwood Drive in Madison. Trotter fled the scene but was followed by a citizen, who alerted police to his location.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

What a ‘triple-dip’ La Niña means for Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Meteorologists are predicting a La Niña pattern for the third winter in a row. This rare "triple-dip" La Niña has only happened twice since 1950. La Niña occurs when strong winds blow warm water on the surface of the Pacific Ocean...
TENNESSEE STATE
WKRN

Man arrested for threatening to shoot up Clarksville Riverfest

An anonymous tip to the Clarksville Police Department thwarted a possible act of terrorism this past weekend.
CLARKSVILLE, TN

