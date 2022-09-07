ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'I'd have Kylian Mbappe over Erling Haaland': Former Liverpool midfielder Danny Murphy claims the PSG star's 'explosive dynamism' puts him ahead of the Premier League top scorer

Former Liverpool star Danny Murphy has claimed that he believes Kylian Mbappe is better than Premier League top scorer Erling Haaland.

Both players have enjoyed a flying start to the current campaign, with Mbappe netting seven Ligue 1 goals in just five appearances, and scored a brace in PSG's Champions League opener against Juventus on Tuesday.

Meanwhile Haaland has had an immediate impact on the Premier League since joining Man City from Borussia Dortmund this summer.

Former Liverpool star Danny Murphy has said that Kylian Mbappe's 'explosive dynamism' puts him ahead of Man City talisman Erling Haaland
Mbappe has scored seven Ligue 1 goals in just five appearances for PSG this season

The Norway international has already set a league record for the most goals in the month of August, and has shown no signs of slowing down as Pep Guardiola's side finally have an offensive talisman capable of filling Sergio Aguero's shoes at the Etihad.

However, when it comes to deciding which of the uber-prospects is superior, former England international Murphy has his mind made up.

Speaking on talkSPORT's White and Jordan, Murphy made his opinions clear:

Meanwhile Haaland has enjoyed an incredible start to his Premier League career, having scored in all but one of his six league appearances

'I'd have Mbappe over Haaland.

'I love Haaland but Mbappe has got this explosive dynamism, this individuality,'

With Haaland and Mbappe aged just 22 and 23 respectively, the duo have both the unmitigated potential and the time, to take over from Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi as the consensus two best players in world football.

