Evenepoel ready to follow Mas to Madrid at Vuelta a España

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Following the abandon of Primož Roglič from the Vuelta a España, race leader Remco Evenepoel has confirmed that second-placed Enric Mas is the rival he will track most closely from here to Madrid.

After pulling back some time on Evenepoel on the summit finishes last weekend to sit 2:01 off the red jersey, Mas made another late attack on stage 17 close to the summit of Monasterio de Tentudía.

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Already have an account ? Sign in here

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The Independent, The Guardian, ProCycling, The Express and Reuters.