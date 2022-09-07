Volunteers will host walk Saturday to raise awareness for suicide prevention

Read full article on original website
Related
'Lest We Forget': Local veteran releases book about historic building in downtown Pocatello
POCATELLO — One local veteran is bringing history to the forefront with the release of his new book about a nearly 100-year-old building situated in the back streets of Historic Downtown Pocatello. The book, which was released in August, covers the historical background of the Bannock County Veterans Memorial Building, which author Miguel Dominic explained had little information about its origins in print or online before the book’s publication. “There...
Idaho State Journal
Pocatello City Council
At the August 4th city council meeting the mayor and council members Cheatum, Leeuwrik and Mansfield rammed through a resolution which was less than honest, unnecessarily vindictive and did nothing to calm the turmoil which has enveloped the council. This is evidenced by the recent statements from the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes.
Pocatello-area professional organizing business to host grand opening Wednesday
CHUBBUCK — A new business that seeks to help people get their lives in order will have its grand opening Wednesday evening at The Hive Venue in Chubbuck. B&B Organizing is owned by mother-daughter duo Dawn Brooks and Amber Beltran. Brooks described it as a professional organizing company that focuses on helping people simplify their surroundings. "We're in an area where we have material plenty," Brooks said. "In order to...
Idaho State Journal
Over a dozen dogs adopted during half-priced dog and puppy adoption
POCATELLO — Woof, woof! Pocatello Animal Services is happy to announce that 20 dogs found their fur-ever homes during the department’s half-priced dog and puppy adoption event. Thanks to Friends of the Pocatello Animal Shelter, dog and puppy adoptions were 50% off.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Idaho State Journal
JODY FAYE HENSLEY CHLARSON
Jody Faye Hensley Chlarson, age 60, passed away peacefully at her residence in Downey, Idaho on August 31, 2022 after a short, but aggressive battle with cancer. She was born on February 21, 1962 to Raymond "Buck" and Irma Smith Hensley in Pocatello, Idaho. She was the 14th child out of 16.
Idaho State Journal
Boodry, Linda
Boodry Linda Boodry Linda (Hoots) Boodry, 77, was born on May 2, 1945 in Pocatello, Idaho. She passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on September 9, 2022. She was the youngest child of Roy R. Hoots and Leona (Jenks) Hoots. She attended Pocatello High School and graduated in 1963. She also graduated from Seminary and was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. She served in many different callings throughout her life. Linda attended Ricks College and graduated in 1966 from the nursing program. Linda worked as a Registered Nurse for over 40 years in various fields. She was one of the head nurses at the inception of the Bannock Memorial Hospital's Intensive Care Unit and later worked at Bannock/Portneuf Medical Center's long-term care. On October 25, 1968 Linda married Brent (Jim) Boodry and were sealed in the Idaho Falls Temple. They were blessed with four children, three sons and one daughter. They raised their family in Pocatello. Linda was a devoted wife and mother. She enjoyed caring for her home and family. Her hobbies included antiquing furniture, quilting, canning, genealogy, and other activities with her family. She was preceded in death by her parents, two sisters and their husbands Donna and Milt Russell and Eula and Muir Pierpont. Linda is survived by her husband Brent (Jim) Boodry, her four children Steven (Michelle) Boodry of Idaho Falls, ID. David (Amy) Boodry of Mesa, AZ. Bryan (Mindi) Boodry of Pocatello, ID. Lisa (Tommy) Zundel of Idaho Falls, ID. Fourteen grandchildren; Amanda (JT) Ker, Corinne (Zach) Pickering. Karrisa, Daniel, Jacob Boodry. Ashlyn, Cole, Tyson, Trevor, and Brooklyn Boodry. Dalton Climer, Duncan, Conner, and Sean Zundel. One great-granddaughter Raylee Leona Ker. The family will have a viewing Tuesday September 13, 2022 from 6 to 8PM at Wilks Colonial Chapel 2005 S 4th Ave, Pocatello, ID. The family would like to thank Quinn Meadows and Heritage Hospice, especially her Case Manager David, for their excellent care of Linda in the last weeks of her life. Memories & condolences may be given to the family at www.wilkscolonialchapel.com.
Firefighters extinguish brush fire at Pocatello park
POCATELLO — Firefighters extinguished a brush fire at Sacajawea Park on Sunday afternoon. The fire was reported around 3:15 p.m. at the park on the city’s west side. Firefighters responded and remained on the scene for about two hours knocking down the flames and then making sure all of the hot spots were out. There were no injuries or evacuations, but park-goers were told to stay away from the part of the park where the blaze was burning. The Pocatello Fire Department did not have an exact estimate on how many acres were scorched by the flames but described the fire as small. The cause of the blaze is undetermined, the Fire Department reported.
State trooper struck by car improving at local hospital
The Idaho State Police trooper critically injured when he was struck by a car last week is improving. Sgt. Mike Wendler is now able to speak and is breathing on his own at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls, where he was airlifted after being struck by a car on Thursday while directing traffic on Interstate 84 in Jerome following a vehicle fire. Idaho State Police trooper Mike...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Police investigating incident at Eastern Idaho State Fair following social media post
The Blackfoot Police Department is aware of a social media post that circulated this morning alleging the excessive use of force by one of our police officers last night (09/09/2022) involving a EISF Fair patron. We take all allegations of police misconduct very seriously. We promptly looked into this incident and have been in contact with the alleged victim. Our initial findings found that members of the Blackfoot Police Department...
Freight train and tractor collide on Fort Hall Reservation
A Union Pacific freight train struck a tractor on the Fort Hall Reservation late Saturday morning. The 11:30 a.m. incident occurred at the railroad crossing at Ballard Road near Highway 91 north of Chubbuck. The driver of the tractor was treated at the scene and did not require transport to the hospital following the incident, authorities said. The railroad crossing was blocked for over an hour because of the collision. The incident remains under investigation by Idaho State Police.
'LEGO MASTERS': Pocatello siblings to compete in Fox's nationally televised competition TV show
POCATELLO — One look at local resident Drew Maynard’s LEGO replica of the One World Trade Center and it’s no surprise the producers of a nationally televised show asked him to put his brick-building skills to the test. Joined by his sister Miranda, the sibling pair from Pocatello are one of 12 teams of two competing on the third season of Fox’s hit reality show “LEGO Masters," hosted by comedian Will Arnett and set to air on Sept. 21. ...
After Vander Waal leaves with injury, ISU suffers 38-7 loss to San Diego State
SAN DIEGO — The nightmare scenario unfolded just past the five o’clock hour, deep in Idaho State territory and a thousand miles away from where the last one happened. So much about this situation was different — Tyler Vander Waal suffered an injury last season, at home, and because of an awkward fall — but because of the ramifications that will ring through the halls of the program like a bell’s gong, so much felt similar. Everything occurred with alarming quickness. One second Vander Waal...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ISU quarterback Tyler Vander Waal to miss significant time with broken collarbone
SAN DIEGO — The complexion of Idaho State’s season seemed to change over the weekend, when starting quarterback Tyler Vander Waal left the team’s game against San Diego State with what coaches deemed a “severe” injury. It has most certainly changed now. Vander Waal has a broken collarbone and will miss 4-6 weeks, ISU head coach Charlie Ragle said on Monday afternoon. Sophomore Hunter Hays will take over at quarterback. ...
Comments / 0