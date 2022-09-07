Colts announce 2022 team captains

The Indianapolis Colts announced the team captains for the 2022 season Wednesday.

After the team voted on the captains on Monday, the announcement was made Wednesday afternoon. In total, seven players were voted as team captains.

Three offensive players, three defensive players and one special teams player make up the seven captains going into the 2022 season—none of which are surprising in the slightest.

Here’s a look at the seven team captains for the Colts in 2022:

