wuga.org
ACCPD Investigating Burkland Drive Shooting
Athens-Clarke police are investigating a Saturday shooting that left a woman seriously injured. Officers responded to a Shots Fired call shortly before 2 o’ clock Saturday morning on Burkland Drive. According to witnesses, multiple gunshots were fired during a domestic incident. The shooter left the area. Additional witnesses told...
thechampionnewspaper.com
Teen suspects arrested for two separate shootings in one week
Two teenagers, suspected of committing unrelated murders, were arrested in the same week by DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office. On Aug. 30, Khyan Bernard Stalling, 19, of Stonecrest, was taken into custody without incident after being accused of shooting Tyler Swain and causing his death at a Place Fontaine residence in Lithonia. According to the arrest warrant, Stalling is charged with murder during an alleged gun purchase on March 1.
Body found in wrecked car in woods along I-20 in connection with Covington mom's disappearance: GSP
NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia State Patrol confirmed a body was located Monday afternoon inside of a car as authorities searched for a missing Covington mother. Several law enforcement vehicles lined up around 2:20 p.m. near the woods off Interstate 20 as they found a vehicle with "similarities" to the car that belongs to Yolanda Brown, according to authorities.
CBS 46
Investigation underway on Interstate 20 near Covington
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - There’s an investigation underway along Interstate 20 near Covington in Newton County. One westbound lane is currently closed near exit 92. The Newton County Sheriff’s Office and Georgia Bureau of Investigation are on the scene. A press conference is being held at 5 p.m.
fox5atlanta.com
Fairington Road police chase ends in crash, arrest over stolen vehicle, officers say
LITHONIA, Ga. - On Monday afternoon, DeKalb County police vehicles swarmed Fairington Road, chasing after a suspect they say was driving a stolen car. The chase ended around 1:30 p.m. when the driver of the vehicle crashed at the entrance of Tiburon Condominiums on Fairington Road near Lithonia. FOX 5...
Suspect dead after being shot by Walton County deputy, GBI says
WALTON COUNTY, Ga. — A 63-year-old man is dead after being shot by deputies at a home off of Hwy. 11 in Walton County, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation confirmed. The Walton County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the shooting took place just before noon on North Highway 11 just outside of Monroe city limits.
CBS 46
1 Man Arrested Following A Motor Vehicle Crash Near Sugar Hill Outdoors (Jackson County, GA)
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man following a motor vehicle wreck on I-85 near Sugar Hill Outdoor on JD Brooks road. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Georgia Drivers.
CBS 46
Here’s why a Rockdale deputy isn’t facing charges after three dogs’ deaths
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - One week after the Rockdale County sheriff’s department announced a K9 deputy would not face criminal charges in the deaths of three of his personal dogs, a CBS46 investigation has uncovered why. Last week, the department said an internal investigation into Deputy Eric Tolbert had...
accesswdun.com
Agencies investigating after woman’s body found near Tallulah Falls
Local and state officials are investigating after a woman’s body was found Sunday just outside the Town of Tallulah Falls in Habersham County. About 12:30 Sunday afternoon, a Sirius/XM representative contacted the Habersham County E-9-1-1 Center, saying that radio service received an alert that the vehicle of a missing person from Clarke County had placed that vehicle in the vicinity of U.S. 441 / Ga. 15 and Victory Home Lane, Habersham County Chief Deputy Murray Kogod said in a statement.
Earthquake reported between 2 Georgia counties, sheriff’s office says
BUTTS COUNTY, Ga. — The United States Geological Survey confirmed a 2.4 magnitude earthquake struck Butts and Jasper counties. According to the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office, the Georgia Emergency Management Agency (GEMA) confirmed some parts of Jasper and Butts County experienced an earthquake around 9:15p.m. Sunday night. GEMA...
ACCPD reports five arrests after downtown gunfire
Athens-Clarke County Police report the arrests of five suspects in the aftermath of an August shooting in downtown Athens: counts against all five suspects include aggravated assault. There are also allegations of gang activity for 23 year-old Miquan Pittard, 23 year-old Antonio Thomas, 25 year-old Jyterious Turner, 23 year-old Raekwon Smith, and 17 year-old Jaylan Martin. A 17 year-old was wounded in the August 25 shooting on Clayton Street.
Fire destroys Gwinnett County home; 7 displaced
LILBURN, Ga. — No one was injured in an early morning Lilburn house fire on Sunday, but officials say seven people were displaced. When Gwinnett County firefighters arrived off Arrowind Road around 4:17 a.m., they were met with heavy flames showing from the back of the two-story house. They...
Burglars caught on camera breaking into Barrow County vape shop
BARROW COUNTY, Ga. — In and out in just 50 seconds! Police say thieves moved that fast when they broke into a Barrow County vape shop. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Winder Police Department said the break-in happened Sept. 2 just before 2 a.m.
Georgia man steals truck, arrested in underwear, deputies say
JACKSON COUNTY, Ga. — A half-day hunt for a man who allegedly stole a truck ended with him being taken into custody wearing only his underwear and socks, according to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office. Jackson County sheriff's deputies were able to arrest the man with the assistance of...
Monroe Local News
MPD Reports: Man tased and arrested after pursuit and foot chase; Juveniles smoking marijuana turned over to parents
Dispute – W. Spring; Haven Inn. Female subject removed from property and criminally trespassed at owner’s request. Theft Report – Walgreens – Complainant accidentally left her purse in a buggy. When she returned to the store the purse was gone. An unidentified white female was observed on video taking the purse. Report taken.
wuga.org
