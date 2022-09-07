ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

ACCPD Investigating Burkland Drive Shooting

Athens-Clarke police are investigating a Saturday shooting that left a woman seriously injured. Officers responded to a Shots Fired call shortly before 2 o’ clock Saturday morning on Burkland Drive. According to witnesses, multiple gunshots were fired during a domestic incident. The shooter left the area. Additional witnesses told...
Teen suspects arrested for two separate shootings in one week

Two teenagers, suspected of committing unrelated murders, were arrested in the same week by DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office. On Aug. 30, Khyan Bernard Stalling, 19, of Stonecrest, was taken into custody without incident after being accused of shooting Tyler Swain and causing his death at a Place Fontaine residence in Lithonia. According to the arrest warrant, Stalling is charged with murder during an alleged gun purchase on March 1.
Body found in wrecked car in woods along I-20 in connection with Covington mom's disappearance: GSP

NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia State Patrol confirmed a body was located Monday afternoon inside of a car as authorities searched for a missing Covington mother. Several law enforcement vehicles lined up around 2:20 p.m. near the woods off Interstate 20 as they found a vehicle with "similarities" to the car that belongs to Yolanda Brown, according to authorities.
Investigation underway on Interstate 20 near Covington

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - There’s an investigation underway along Interstate 20 near Covington in Newton County. One westbound lane is currently closed near exit 92. The Newton County Sheriff’s Office and Georgia Bureau of Investigation are on the scene. A press conference is being held at 5 p.m.
Woman shot in home while lying on couch in Athens, police say

ATHENS, Ga. (CBS46) - Police in Athens are looking for a shooter after a woman was shot early Saturday morning inside a home on Burkland Drive. According to the Athens-Clarke County Police Department, officers responded to a shots fired call around 1:50 a.m. When they arrived, witnesses told them that multiple gunshots were fired during a domestic dispute.
Agencies investigating after woman’s body found near Tallulah Falls

Local and state officials are investigating after a woman’s body was found Sunday just outside the Town of Tallulah Falls in Habersham County. About 12:30 Sunday afternoon, a Sirius/XM representative contacted the Habersham County E-9-1-1 Center, saying that radio service received an alert that the vehicle of a missing person from Clarke County had placed that vehicle in the vicinity of U.S. 441 / Ga. 15 and Victory Home Lane, Habersham County Chief Deputy Murray Kogod said in a statement.
ACCPD reports five arrests after downtown gunfire

Athens-Clarke County Police report the arrests of five suspects in the aftermath of an August shooting in downtown Athens: counts against all five suspects include aggravated assault. There are also allegations of gang activity for 23 year-old Miquan Pittard, 23 year-old Antonio Thomas, 25 year-old Jyterious Turner, 23 year-old Raekwon Smith, and 17 year-old Jaylan Martin. A 17 year-old was wounded in the August 25 shooting on Clayton Street.
Fire destroys Gwinnett County home; 7 displaced

LILBURN, Ga. — No one was injured in an early morning Lilburn house fire on Sunday, but officials say seven people were displaced. When Gwinnett County firefighters arrived off Arrowind Road around 4:17 a.m., they were met with heavy flames showing from the back of the two-story house. They...
MPD Reports: Man tased and arrested after pursuit and foot chase; Juveniles smoking marijuana turned over to parents

Dispute – W. Spring; Haven Inn. Female subject removed from property and criminally trespassed at owner’s request. Theft Report – Walgreens – Complainant accidentally left her purse in a buggy. When she returned to the store the purse was gone. An unidentified white female was observed on video taking the purse. Report taken.
Five Arrested in Connection with Athens Shooting

Five people have been arrested in connection with an August shooting. The Athens-Clarke County Police Department arrested 23-year old Miquan Pittard, 23-year-old Antonio Thomas, 23-year-old Raekwon Smith, along with 25-year old Jyterious Turner and a 17-year old, in connection with the incident. Police say at around 11 pm August 25th, a 17-year old male was shot in the 300 block of Clayton Street. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
