Read full article on original website
Related
Long COVID is costing Idaho thousands of full-time workers, data suggest
An estimated 7.8 to 10.5 percent of all Idaho adults were suffering from the aftereffects of COVID-19 infections this summer, according to new data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Those estimates are based on Idahoans’ self-reported experiences with COVID-19 and “long COVID,” in a new round of surveys the bureau rolled out between June and August. At the time, increasingly infectious versions of the omicron coronavirus variant spread through Idaho. ...
Idaho State Journal
US support to go for mental health crisis teams in Oregon
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Saying that a police response is often an improper solution to mental health crises, Biden administration officials announced Monday financial support for expansion of mobile crisis intervention teams in Oregon. This Pacific Northwest state, which has pioneered the use of unarmed intervention teams, became the...
Idaho State Journal
Northwest cherry harvest smallest in 14 years due to cold
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Pacific Northwest cherry crop this year is the smallest in 14 years at least in part because of a spring snowstorm. The smaller-than-usual fruit harvest happened largely because Oregon and Washington were hit with a severe winter storm on April 14, during the region’s cherry blossom bloom, Oregon Public Broadcasting reported.
Idaho State Journal
Power back on in Oregon after weekend of fire, high winds
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Utility companies said Monday they have restored power to tens of thousands of customers after shutting down service over the weekend to try to prevent wildfires during high winds, low humidity and hot temperatures. Both Portland General Electric and Pacific Power enacted planned power shutoffs...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Idaho State Journal
Endangered status sought for snail near Nevada lithium mine
RENO, Nev. (AP) — Conservationists are seeking Endangered Species Act protection for a tiny snail half the size of a pea that is known to exist only in high-desert springs near a huge lithium mine planned in Nevada along the Oregon state line. The Western Watersheds Project filed the...
Idaho State Journal
Thanks to sportsmen, Fish and Game is learning more each year about bobcats in the state
Bobcats are quite common throughout the state, and they are a popular quarry among fur harvesters. Beginning in 2018, Idaho Fish and Game implemented a statewide effort to gather more information about bobcat populations through a voluntary bobcat jaw collection program. Since then, Fish and Game has been reimbursing hunters and trappers who turn in the lower jaws of bobcats they harvested.
Idaho State Journal
18 fires burning in Oregon, Washington lead to evacuations
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — There were 18 large fires burning in Oregon and Washington Saturday, leading to evacuations and targeted power outages in Oregon as the challenge of dry and windy conditions continued in the region. According to the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center, there are nearly 406 square miles...
Idaho State Journal
Oath Keepers
I noticed your story in the ISJ about the leaked membership of the 'oath keepers'. There is no leaking Idaho legislator chad christensen who is apparently proud to list himself as a member. What do you say about an un-American loud mouth that also lists himself as a member of the john birch society. It's a sad day for our country when sissy grand standers like christensen are able to influence voters. He's such a tool that his own party dumped him in the primary. Now if he would just sit down and shut up or move to texas we would all be better off.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Idaho State Journal
Attorney general
This year we will elect a new Attorney General. Prior to my retirement, I served as a Deputy Attorney General and I know how the office must work if it is to serve Idaho citizens. Both the Republicans and the Democrat I worked with had great integrity and shared one critical trait: they did not play political games with taxpayer money.
Comments / 0