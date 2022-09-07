Read full article on original website
Plan a Trip to the Scariest Corn Maze in New Jersey this FallTravel MavenEast Windsor, NJ
Free Princeton Tuition For Most Families Earning Under $100,000 Per YearCadrene HeslopPrinceton, NJ
Overturned Dump Truck Spills Contaminated Soil On Route 18 South, New BrunswickBridget MulroyNew Brunswick, NJ
Stella of New Hope is Launching Tuesday Dinner ServiceMarilyn JohnsonNew Hope, PA
This New Jersey Prison is Believed to be One of the Most Haunted Places in the CountryTravel MavenMount Holly, NJ
PhillyBite
Five Best Pizza Shops & Restaurants in New Jersey
Whether you're looking for a quick or a big slice, there are many places to satisfy your cravings for a slice of pizza in New Jersey. Many residents and pizza makers are known for their ardent devotion to their neighborhood pizzerias and joints, and most Jersey locals have their favorite spots. While there are many styles to choose from, New Jersey's best pizza is truly regional, and not everyone will enjoy the same thing.
Trenton River Days Fair In Trenton, NJ Kicks Off This Weekend
Come out this weekend for some fun on the Delaware River that’s completely free of cost! The 4th annual Trenton River Days Fair is coming up this Saturday and the entire community is encouraged to come out and get involved. This event was made entirely to celebrate the history,...
South Jersey’s biggest and best wine festival is this weekend
The wine festival at Valenzano Winery started as a modest project over a dozen years ago and it’s grown into a giant festival of wine food and yes, this year beer. There will be a beer garden hosted by Community Care Food & Clothing Pantry as they provide a beer garden for a great cause.
WINNER: Mega Millions Lottery Ticket Worth $10K Sold At Mercer County Wawa
It's a winner! A Mega Millions lottery ticket worth $10,000 was sold at a Mercer County Wawa store. A ticket matching four of the five white balls and the Gold Mega Ball for the Tuesday, Sept. 6 drawing was sold at Wawa on Hickory Corner Road in Hightstown, lottery officials said.
This New Jersey Buffet Was Just Named One of the Best in the Country
An American tradition that got its start in Las Vegas, the buffet is the perfect place to head to if you're looking for an epic all-you-can-eat experience. New Jersey is home to dozens of different buffets that specialize in everything from Asian cuisine to Amish homestyle cooking but one, in particular, has caught the eye of the online food media outlet known as Mashed. They put together a list of some of the best and most sought-after buffets in the country and Atlantic City's Borgata Buffet made the list. Keep reading to learn more.
Dream Big Jersey Shore You Have a Chance to Win 1 Million Dollars in New Jersey
What would you do with a million dollars? I think for many it would be to pay off the mortgage and get the home taken care of first. Having the security of owning your home is a great way to feel less stress heading into your retirement years. For us right now it's our number one priority, paying off the house.
Jersey Cash 5 ticket worth $693K sold at news stand shop
A Jersey Cash 5 ticket worth $693,534 for Sunday’s lottery drawing was sold at a news stand shop in Bergen County. The lucky ticket matched all five numbers and was purchased at Leonia News & Stationery at 338 Broad Ave., New Jersey Lottery officials said. Sunday’s winning numbers were:...
WINNER: Powerball Lottery Player Takes Home $50K In South Jersey
One lucky New Jersey Lottery player matched four of the five white balls and the Powerball drawn on Saturday, Sept. 3. The third-tier prize was worth $50,000. The winning ticket was sold at Mini Market, 416 Columbia Blvd., National Park in Gloucester County. The winning numbers for the Saturday, September...
This New Jersey Pumpkin Train Ride is Fun for the Whole Family
When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, New Jersey offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty of the Garden State along the scenic Delaware River Railroad.
fox5ny.com
Queens man wins $1M on scratch-off lottery ticket
NEW YORK - A Queens man has won a $1,000,000 top prize on a New York Lottery scratch-off game. Michael Spivey of St. Albans bought the winning Lucky Dog ticket at Associated Supermarket on 89th St. in the Jamaica neighborhood. Spivey received his prize as a one-time, lump sum of...
Wow! 26 More People Come Forward With Mountain Lion Sightings in New Jersey
I am sincerely amazed at the number of emails I continue to receive about Mountain Lion or Cougar Sightings in New Jersey. This all started in the spring with the report by a woman in Galloway Township who swears she and her dog were approached by a cougar. That story...
This could soon be N.J. city’s first legal weed store. Its owners have big dreams.
EDITOR’S NOTE: NJ Cannabis Insider is hosting a day-long conference and networking event Sept. 15 at the Crowne Plaza Princeton, featuring many of the state’s leading power players. Tickets are limited. Manuel “Manny” Caban is just the kind of person New Jersey’s year-and-a-half-old cannabis law is designed to...
Hold on New Jersey, Burger King may be offering a Jersey classic bun!
Here in New Jersey the best selling bagel is the everything bagel. The everything topping for those who don’t imbibe, is spices such as dried onions, sesame seeds, poppy seeds, garlic and salt. The Burger King people, knowing that we love our everything bagel, is testing a new bun,...
Plan a Trip to the Scariest Corn Maze in New Jersey this Fall
The fall season in New Jersey always brings beautiful foliage, pumpkin patches, and plenty of spooky attractions. If you're looking for one of the best and scariest corn mazes in the state, look no further than The Field of Terror. A day and night time destination that's perfect for the whole family, keep reading to learn more.
One of New Jersey’s Oldest Family-Owned Restaurants is a Must Visit
Something that is always a popular topic is food. We love talking about food and often we discuss where to visit here in New Jersey for a delicious meal. If you can sprinkle in a bit of history, well then you have a very intriguing story. This article is focusing...
Cheers! This is New Jersey’s most popular cocktail, study says
Let’s face it, the Garden State gives us plenty of reasons to want a drink. Insane out of state drivers. Pretty much every single politician in Trenton. So what helps calm the nerves of New Jerseyans at happy hour? A new study revealed just that. Topagency.com released the top cocktail for every state, did your favorite make the list?
The rebranding of New Jersey’s Monmouth Mall: A must to survive (Opinion)
Monmouth Mall in Eatontown, New Jersey, was always a necessary destination for every family member living in a wide radius of the major mall. It was the place to go to get everything you need for you personally and for special occasions like birthdays, holiday gifts and it was all located under one roof.
REAL Mexican food fans will celebrate this new NJ spot
I know a lot of people who enjoy Mexican food. I also know a lot of people who think that Taco Bell or Chipotle is Mexican food. Food purists would beg to differ. There is a huge difference between Mexican fast food and down-home, perfectly spiced, stick-to-your-ribs, Mexican food. The type that’s difficult to procure this side of the Rio Grande.
This was named the best place for breakfast in NJ
Breakfast food! What's better than sitting down at a casual, cozy restaurant and enjoying a fluffy stack of pancakes, crispy bacon, eggs and hot coffee?. There are undoubtedly SO many amazing breakfast spots in New Jersey, what with all of our diners! Breakfast food is kind of one New Jersey's specialties. Personally, I wouldn't want the task of having to name the absolute best breakfast spot in the whole state. There are too many good ones!
Heads Up New Jersey, This Coin Is Worth Over 2K Dollars And You May Have It
Coin collectors are losing their minds right now. A flawed coin was just discovered and it is going for over $2,500. I had to write about this because one of these coins could actually be in your change jar or pocket right now. Make sure you check before you pop it in the parking meter at the beach by mistake!
