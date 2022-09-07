Read full article on original website
Three Young Kids Dead. Mother Allegedly Accused of Drowning Her Babiesjustpene50New York City, NY
Six Paterson Police Officers Sentenced to Prison for Violating Civil Rights, Filing False ReportsMorristown MinutePaterson, NJ
Important Facts About The Polio Outbreak That's Spreading In New YorkOssiana TepfenhartNew York City, NY
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Bakery Serves Some of the Best Crumb Cakes in the Entire State of New JerseyTravel MavenHackensack, NJ
New construction Brooklyn apartments available starting at $465 a monthBeth TorresBrooklyn, NY
Tickets for PICK 10 jackpot sold in Brooklyn, on Long Island
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Winning tickets for Saturday’s $500,000 PICK 10 jackpot were sold in Brooklyn and on Long Island, state lottery officials said Monday. The lucky tickets were sold at Tang’s Amber Mini Market on Utica Avenue in Brooklyn and Lakeville Stationery on Lakeville Road in North New Hyde Park, officials said. To win […]
This NY Pizzeria Ranks No. 1 In US, Ties For Best In World According To New Top 50 Listing
Those in search of America’s best pizza need look no further than New York City, according to a new ranking from 50 Top Pizza. The annual listing of the world’s top 50 pizza restaurants named Una Pizza Napoletana, located in Manhattan’s Lower East Side, as the best in the country.
Brooklyn Flea Record Fair returns for 13th year
The Brooklyn Flea Record Fair returned on Saturday for its 13th year and for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began. The event was held at Smorgasburg, where it moved to in 2015. The event brought back a mix of record dealers, shops and independent labels. It also featured...
New York City 8-Year-Old Groped by Man in Toy Aisle at Five Below
NEW YORK, NY – The New York City Police Department is investigating after a man...
'Now I Can Do Things I Enjoy': Queens Man Wins $3M Lottery Prize
A man claimed a $3 million prize from a New York Lottery scratch-off ticket. Michael Bhajan, a resident of the Jamaica neighborhood of Queens, won the prize from the lottery's Electric 10X scratch-off game, NY Lottery announced on Monday, Sept. 12. He chose to receive his prize as a single,...
How the 'croissant cereal' creators bring in $128,000 a month In NYC
Gautier Coiffard, 34, quit his $105,000 per year engineering job earlier this year to open a French bakery in New York with his wife, Ashley Coiffard, 33. What started as a side hustle in their small Brooklyn apartment has become a successful bakery called L'Appartement 4F, based in the Brooklyn Heights neighborhood. It brings in up to $128,000 a month selling croissants, bread and a popular mini croissant cereal.
New construction Brooklyn apartments available starting at $465 a month
Crown Heights in Brooklyn is the location of 160 affordable apartments available through NYC Housing Connect. The newly built apartments are located near Prospect Park at 1101 President Street, Brooklyn, New York 11225.
Moped Groper Harassing, Forcibly Touching Women in Brooklyn
NEW YORK, NY – Police and New York City are investigating after a moped rider...
Wooden Escalators: A Miracle on 34th Street
New York is a rather unique city in that it offers so much to visitors and residents alike. At least a dozen features about the city that are famous around the world probably could come to your mind instantly — such as the Statue of Liberty, the Empire State Building, or the Brooklyn Bridge, to name only a few…
Saturday night on the town in NYC turns into a mass transit nightmare for one rider (opinion)
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – Take mass transit, they tell us. It will reduce traffic and pollution. It will save the planet!. If only you could rely on mass transit to get you where you want to go and back in a timely fashion. A family member of mine had...
Suspect gropes girl, 8, at a Brooklyn discount store, police say
SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man groped an 8-year-old girl inside a discount store in Brooklyn Sunday afternoon, police said. The suspect and the child were looking at toys at the Five Below on Fifth Avenue in Sunset Park at 3:45 p.m. and when they bent down to get the items, the man allegedly […]
VIDEO: Man, 66, slammed to ground in Queens robbery; duo at large
The NYPD released a video of a wild Queens robbery that forced a 66-year-old man to the ground early Sunday.
Man crushed to death by 2,000-pound machine at Brooklyn job site: officials
BROOKLYN (PIX11) — A 46-year-old construction worker was crushed to death when a 2,000-pound machine fell on him at a Brooklyn job site Monday morning, officials said. Authorities responded to an emergency call for a person trapped under a heavy machine at 1 Java Street in Greenpoint at 9:15 a.m., according to the FDNY. The […]
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Bakery Serves Some of the Best Crumb Cakes in the Entire State of New Jersey
Coffee cakes with streusel topping originated in Germany. Over the years, experienced bakers realized that streusel topping was so delicious that it was worth doubling the amount on top, and thus, the Jersey crumb cake was born.
NY Lottery reviews claim on winning $1,000-a-day for life ticket
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Just under the wire, a claim has been made on a jackpot-winning lottery ticket that’s expiring on Sept. 9, lottery officials said Wednesday. Back in August, the lottery put out a reminder: come forward or lose your chance at getting the money. The Cash4Life ticket worth $1,000 per day for life […]
Your Complete Guide To All Of NYC’s Exciting Fall Street Fairs And Festivals
Fall in NYC is arguably one of the best times of the year–the weather is absolutely gorgeous and there’s a ton of fun to be had throughout the city. Plus, all those fun-filled street fairs that took over the streets during the summer are still going on, alongside a ton of delicious food festivals. If we could give you a piece of advice it would be to take advantage of being outdoors this fall as much as possible and head to one (or all) of these fall street fairs and festivals! P.S. – this is a running list and will continuously be updated as more fairs and festivals get announced. Where: Arthur Ave. between E 187th St. & Crescent Ave. More info: Here
Saved by the Wig: Orthodox Jewish NYC Woman Shot in Head in Drive-by Shooting
NEW YORK, NY – A Brooklyn woman was saved by beads that adorned her religious...
14 Best BBQ Restaurants In NYC For Meat Lovers
Although summer is winding down, there’s truly never a wrong time to have a traditional BBQ meal. From mouth-watering smoked meats to cornbread and mac and cheese, nothing quite beats the smell of a smoky grill. Inspired by some of the meat capitals of the country like Texas, Kansas City, and the Carolinas, New York City confidently stands up for itself in this food category dominated by the South. Our restaurants offer some of the best slow-cooked, smoke-infused, tangy BBQ flavors around – if not the best! To get your taste buds excited, we tallied up the best BBQ restaurants...
New York City Police Fear Mother Drowned Her Three Kids at Coney Island Beach
NEW YORK, NY – The New York City Police Department today announced the death of...
18 BEST Black Owned Restaurants Brooklyn NY (Too Much Great Food!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. If you’re taking a trip to New York City, prepare yourself for an onslaught of culinary delight. The city can be overwhelming the first time you’re there, and you can find an endless number of spots to choose from for a meal. If you are looking to support Black business owners while getting your foodie fix, you’ve come to the right place.
