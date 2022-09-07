ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tickets for PICK 10 jackpot sold in Brooklyn, on Long Island

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Winning tickets for Saturday’s $500,000 PICK 10 jackpot were sold in Brooklyn and on Long Island, state lottery officials said Monday. The lucky tickets were sold at Tang’s Amber Mini Market on Utica Avenue in Brooklyn and Lakeville Stationery on Lakeville Road in North New Hyde Park, officials said. To win […]
Brooklyn Flea Record Fair returns for 13th year

The Brooklyn Flea Record Fair returned on Saturday for its 13th year and for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began. The event was held at Smorgasburg, where it moved to in 2015. The event brought back a mix of record dealers, shops and independent labels. It also featured...
How the 'croissant cereal' creators bring in $128,000 a month In NYC

Gautier Coiffard, 34, quit his $105,000 per year engineering job earlier this year to open a French bakery in New York with his wife, Ashley Coiffard, 33. What started as a side hustle in their small Brooklyn apartment has become a successful bakery called L'Appartement 4F, based in the Brooklyn Heights neighborhood. It brings in up to $128,000 a month selling croissants, bread and a popular mini croissant cereal.
Wooden Escalators: A Miracle on 34th Street

New York is a rather unique city in that it offers so much to visitors and residents alike. At least a dozen features about the city that are famous around the world probably could come to your mind instantly — such as the Statue of Liberty, the Empire State Building, or the Brooklyn Bridge, to name only a few…
Suspect gropes girl, 8, at a Brooklyn discount store, police say

SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man groped an 8-year-old girl inside a discount store in Brooklyn Sunday afternoon, police said. The suspect and the child were looking at toys at the Five Below on Fifth Avenue in Sunset Park at 3:45 p.m. and when they bent down to get the items, the man allegedly […]
NY Lottery reviews claim on winning $1,000-a-day for life ticket

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Just under the wire, a claim has been made on a jackpot-winning lottery ticket that’s expiring on Sept. 9, lottery officials said Wednesday. Back in August, the lottery put out a reminder: come forward or lose your chance at getting the money. The Cash4Life ticket worth $1,000 per day for life […]
Your Complete Guide To All Of NYC’s Exciting Fall Street Fairs And Festivals

Fall in NYC is arguably one of the best times of the year–the weather is absolutely gorgeous and there’s a ton of fun to be had throughout the city. Plus, all those fun-filled street fairs that took over the streets during the summer are still going on, alongside a ton of delicious food festivals. If we could give you a piece of advice it would be to take advantage of being outdoors this fall as much as possible and head to one (or all) of these fall street fairs and festivals! P.S. – this is a running list and will continuously be updated as more fairs and festivals get announced. Where: Arthur Ave. between E 187th St. & Crescent Ave. More info: Here
14 Best BBQ Restaurants In NYC For Meat Lovers

Although summer is winding down, there’s truly never a wrong time to have a traditional BBQ meal. From mouth-watering smoked meats to cornbread and mac and cheese, nothing quite beats the smell of a smoky grill. Inspired by some of the meat capitals of the country like Texas, Kansas City, and the Carolinas, New York City confidently stands up for itself in this food category dominated by the South. Our restaurants offer some of the best slow-cooked, smoke-infused, tangy BBQ flavors around – if not the best! To get your taste buds excited, we tallied up the best BBQ restaurants...
18 BEST Black Owned Restaurants Brooklyn NY (Too Much Great Food!)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. If you’re taking a trip to New York City, prepare yourself for an onslaught of culinary delight. The city can be overwhelming the first time you’re there, and you can find an endless number of spots to choose from for a meal. If you are looking to support Black business owners while getting your foodie fix, you’ve come to the right place.
