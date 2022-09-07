ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
bitcoinmagazine.com

What Happens To Bitcoin When You Die And How To Include It In Your Will

This is an opinion editorial by Jenna Bunnell, senior manager for content marketing at Dialpad. No matter what your opinions are on bitcoin, it is obvious that it is here to stay and will continue to grow in use. As a virtual peer-to-peer currency bitcoin has become widely accepted in...
bitcoinmagazine.com

Is Bitcoin Private Enough To Maintain Our Financial Freedom?

This is an opinion editorial by Kudzai Kutukwa, a passionate financial inclusion advocate who was recognized by Fast Company magazine as one of South Africa’s top-20 young entrepreneurs under 30. Privacy is an essential human right that is now being taken for granted. It’s not about having something to...
bitcoinmagazine.com

The All-Important Journey To Self-Custody Bitcoin

This is an opinion editorial by Mark Maraia, an entrepreneur, author of “Rainmaking Made Simple” and Bitcoiner, and Casey Carrillo, associate editor at Bitcoin Magazine. One of the many things that makes bitcoin such an amazing asset is our ability to take possession of our private keys. This ability is so new and groundbreaking that the Law Commission of England and Wales has written a 500-page report proposing to carve out a new form of property right for digital assets.
bitcoinmagazine.com

The Only Potential Benefit Of Central Bank Digital Currencies: Bitcoin Adoption

This is an opinion editorial by Pierre Gildenhuys, the co-founder of a Hong Kong based social environment tech startup. Central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) are being actively developed and discussed in many major nations in the world including 19 of the G20 countries, and around 105 others worldwide, as shown by Atlantic Council statistics in 2022. They are being advanced rapidly and it is expected that some nations such as Australia, South Korea and the U.S. will start implementing CBDCs in the near future, following the lead of China, who recently began launching theirs in early 2022.
bitcoinmagazine.com

The Greatest Trick Ever Played, And How Bitcoin Shatters The Illusion

This is an opinion editorial by Andrew Axelrod, a Bitcoin educator and writer whose LinkedIn posts have orange pilled thousands. Throughout history, people have always been blinded by the cathedral of their times. Ideas of chivalry, caste systems and royal bloodlines were all incredibly powerful constructs that towered above any possible scrutiny, let alone rebuke.
dailyhodl.com

Cardano Creator Charles Hoskinson Warns That the White House’s New Crypto Proposals Pose Grave Threat to Bitcoin

Cardano (ADA) creator Charles Hoskinson is warning that new recommendations by the US government do not bode well for Bitcoin (BTC) and other crypto assets. Taking issue with the recommendations of a new White House Office of Science and Technology Policy report that calls for the involvement of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the U.S. Department of Energy (DoE) to create evidence-based environmental standards for the responsible design of digital assets, Hoskinson says the proposals could result in an outright ban of Bitcoin.
bitcoinmagazine.com

BitBlockBoom Bitcoin Conference Surpassed All Expectations

This is an opinion article by Tone Vays, Analyst and Derivatives Trader, Founder of Unconfiscatable and The Financial Summit. As the fifth annual BitBlockBoom came to a close, founder and organizer Gary Leland sat on stage reflecting on the challenging road taken over the past two years leading to a record crowd of over 600 Bitcoiners:
Daily Mail

Mortgage repayments are set to rocket even higher as Fed Governor Christopher Waller warns THIRD consecutive .75% interest rate rise is imminent to tackle soaring inflation

The governor of the Federal Reserve said he's in favor of another 'significant' increase in interest rates for a third consecutive month, in a move that will further spike mortgage repayments for inflation-battered Americans. Christopher Waller backed the central bank in making what's known as a 75 basis-point move, or...
bitcoinmagazine.com

Bitcoin And Making Sense Of The European Crisis

“Fed Watch” is a macroeconomic podcast, true to bitcoin’s rebel nature. In each episode, we question mainstream and Bitcoin narratives by examining current events in macroeconomics from across the globe, with an emphasis on central banks and currencies. In this episode, CK and I examined the current state...
SlashGear

Elon Musk Pulls Out Of Twitter Deal Because Of World War 3

Elon Musk's ongoing feud with Twitter has had some pretty crazy twists, which have yet to stop coming. The latest piece of evidence in court suggests the world's richest man might have backed out of the deal not because of concerns about bots, or worries about Tesla's share price, but because he believed World War Three was about to pop off.
CarBuzz.com

Japan Says Inflation Reduction Act May Be Illegal

Inflation Reduction Act breaks international WTO trade agreements. $7,500 EV credit for domestic production effectively places tariff on imports. Shunned countries to seek removal of domestic content restrictions from Act. Failure to comply may result in increased tariffs for US exports. Biden can keep Act alive and satisfy WHO by...
BUSINESS

