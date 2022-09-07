Read full article on original website
Related
bitcoinmagazine.com
What Happens To Bitcoin When You Die And How To Include It In Your Will
This is an opinion editorial by Jenna Bunnell, senior manager for content marketing at Dialpad. No matter what your opinions are on bitcoin, it is obvious that it is here to stay and will continue to grow in use. As a virtual peer-to-peer currency bitcoin has become widely accepted in...
bitcoinmagazine.com
Is Bitcoin Private Enough To Maintain Our Financial Freedom?
This is an opinion editorial by Kudzai Kutukwa, a passionate financial inclusion advocate who was recognized by Fast Company magazine as one of South Africa’s top-20 young entrepreneurs under 30. Privacy is an essential human right that is now being taken for granted. It’s not about having something to...
bitcoinmagazine.com
The All-Important Journey To Self-Custody Bitcoin
This is an opinion editorial by Mark Maraia, an entrepreneur, author of “Rainmaking Made Simple” and Bitcoiner, and Casey Carrillo, associate editor at Bitcoin Magazine. One of the many things that makes bitcoin such an amazing asset is our ability to take possession of our private keys. This ability is so new and groundbreaking that the Law Commission of England and Wales has written a 500-page report proposing to carve out a new form of property right for digital assets.
bitcoinmagazine.com
The Only Potential Benefit Of Central Bank Digital Currencies: Bitcoin Adoption
This is an opinion editorial by Pierre Gildenhuys, the co-founder of a Hong Kong based social environment tech startup. Central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) are being actively developed and discussed in many major nations in the world including 19 of the G20 countries, and around 105 others worldwide, as shown by Atlantic Council statistics in 2022. They are being advanced rapidly and it is expected that some nations such as Australia, South Korea and the U.S. will start implementing CBDCs in the near future, following the lead of China, who recently began launching theirs in early 2022.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
bitcoinmagazine.com
The Greatest Trick Ever Played, And How Bitcoin Shatters The Illusion
This is an opinion editorial by Andrew Axelrod, a Bitcoin educator and writer whose LinkedIn posts have orange pilled thousands. Throughout history, people have always been blinded by the cathedral of their times. Ideas of chivalry, caste systems and royal bloodlines were all incredibly powerful constructs that towered above any possible scrutiny, let alone rebuke.
Analysis-U.S. ban on Nvidia, AMD chips seen boosting Chinese rivals
SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 8 (Reuters) - The U.S. ban on exports to China of Nvidia and AMD's flagship artificial intelligence chips will create new business opportunities for domestic startups jockeying for a piece of China's fast-growing data center chip market, industry executives and analysts told Reuters.
dailyhodl.com
Cardano Creator Charles Hoskinson Warns That the White House’s New Crypto Proposals Pose Grave Threat to Bitcoin
Cardano (ADA) creator Charles Hoskinson is warning that new recommendations by the US government do not bode well for Bitcoin (BTC) and other crypto assets. Taking issue with the recommendations of a new White House Office of Science and Technology Policy report that calls for the involvement of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the U.S. Department of Energy (DoE) to create evidence-based environmental standards for the responsible design of digital assets, Hoskinson says the proposals could result in an outright ban of Bitcoin.
bitcoinmagazine.com
BitBlockBoom Bitcoin Conference Surpassed All Expectations
This is an opinion article by Tone Vays, Analyst and Derivatives Trader, Founder of Unconfiscatable and The Financial Summit. As the fifth annual BitBlockBoom came to a close, founder and organizer Gary Leland sat on stage reflecting on the challenging road taken over the past two years leading to a record crowd of over 600 Bitcoiners:
RELATED PEOPLE
investing.com
'Scariest economics paper of 2022' forecasts huge layoffs over next 2 yrs
Washington, Sep 10 (IANS) The 'scariest economics paper of 2022' has warned that a high unemployment rate will be necessary to combat inflation and to bring inflation down to 2 per cent, the US may need to tolerate unemployment of 6.5 per cent for at least two years. The paper...
Mortgage repayments are set to rocket even higher as Fed Governor Christopher Waller warns THIRD consecutive .75% interest rate rise is imminent to tackle soaring inflation
The governor of the Federal Reserve said he's in favor of another 'significant' increase in interest rates for a third consecutive month, in a move that will further spike mortgage repayments for inflation-battered Americans. Christopher Waller backed the central bank in making what's known as a 75 basis-point move, or...
bitcoinmagazine.com
Bitcoin And Making Sense Of The European Crisis
“Fed Watch” is a macroeconomic podcast, true to bitcoin’s rebel nature. In each episode, we question mainstream and Bitcoin narratives by examining current events in macroeconomics from across the globe, with an emphasis on central banks and currencies. In this episode, CK and I examined the current state...
Elon Musk Pulls Out Of Twitter Deal Because Of World War 3
Elon Musk's ongoing feud with Twitter has had some pretty crazy twists, which have yet to stop coming. The latest piece of evidence in court suggests the world's richest man might have backed out of the deal not because of concerns about bots, or worries about Tesla's share price, but because he believed World War Three was about to pop off.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Deepfakes Use AI to Create Highly Realistic-Looking Fake Images of People- Experts Warn of Russian's Past Deepfake Use
Artificial Intelligence (AI) can "now be used to make images and videos that are fake that look hyper-realistic." Deepfakes involve "pioneering technology," which is "used to synthetically alter audio and video to create fake images that appear highly realistic." [i]
7 ‘Strong Buy’ Natural Gas Dividend Stocks to Grab Right Now as Russia Halts Supply to Europe
These seven natural gas producers pay strong and reliable dividends. Their stocks offer outstanding growth potential and reasonable entry points, and the closer we get to winter weather, the more attractive they become.
dailyhodl.com
Auditing Giant KPMG Predicts What’s Coming for Crypto and Blockchain in Second Half of 2022
A new report by global auditing giant KPMG predicts an upcoming slowdown in crypto investments during the second half of 2022. According to KPMG’s Pulse of Fintech H1’22 report, the crypto markets will continue to face challenges in the second half of the year, which should decelerate investor sentiment.
1 Stock-Split Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague
Investors have flocked to stock splits as a bright spot during a challenging year for Wall Street. One widely-held company that recently underwent a stock split is cheaper than ever and begging to be bought. Meanwhile, another highly popular stock-split stock should have investors hitting the brakes. You’re reading a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Deutsche Bank maps out how far stocks will fall in case of a recession
If the U.S. economy falls into a recession this year or next, it could feed a bear market that is already ravenous. In June, the S&P 500 stock index crossed a daunting line, falling over 20% from its previous market high in January and officially triggering a bear market. Since...
Cathie Wood Trims Spotify Stake And Adds Another $3.5M In This Chipmaker
Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management bought over 25,000 shares of Nvidia Corporation NVDA, via two of the firm’s exchange-traded funds, valued at over $3.52 million based on Thursday’s closing price. Nvidia is the 33rd largest holding in the firm’s ARK Autonomous Tech. & Robotics ETF ARKQ with a...
Japan Says Inflation Reduction Act May Be Illegal
Inflation Reduction Act breaks international WTO trade agreements. $7,500 EV credit for domestic production effectively places tariff on imports. Shunned countries to seek removal of domestic content restrictions from Act. Failure to comply may result in increased tariffs for US exports. Biden can keep Act alive and satisfy WHO by...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Strategist Predicts Steep Rally for Ethereum, Names One Altcoin That Could Erupt Next Bull Market
A widely followed crypto analyst is predicting a surge for Ethereum (ETH) against both the US dollar and Bitcoin (BTC). The pseudonymous crypto strategist known in the industry as Kaleo tells his 535,400 Twitter followers that Ethereum looks poised for a strong rally as it threatens to take out its diagonal resistance on the lower timeframes.
Comments / 0