The highly prestigious Princeton University has taken a monumental step towards making college affordable for its students. The Ivy League institution will now be free for families making under $100,000 a year, a huge price difference from its original $80,000 estimated yearly tuition. Previously, the university offered full financial aid for families earning under $65,000 a year. Now, students beginning at Princeton University in fall 2023 will be the first to benefit from the new scholarship. Even families with a net $150,000 income will be eligible for many financial support opportunities. In a news release, Princeton has estimated that nearly 25 percent of its students will now be covered completely by financial aid. “One of Princeton’s defining values is our commitment to ensure that talented students from all backgrounds can not only afford a Princeton education but can flourish on our campus and in the world beyond it,” President Christopher L. Eisgruber said. “These improvements to our aid packages, made possible by the sustained generosity of our alumni and friends, will enhance the experiences of students during their time at Princeton and their choices and impact after they graduate.”Read it at CNN

COLLEGES ・ 12 HOURS AGO