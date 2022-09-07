Read full article on original website
The Black Menaces, founded by a group of five Black students at Brigham Young University, have expanded their revolution to campuses across the country. According to Inside Higher Ed, the collective announced plans to open a chapter at every predominantly white university across the nation, where Black students can televise video interviews on social media about inclusivity, overt and covert racism, homophobia, xenophobia, sexism, and more on PWI campuses.
Ruby Bridges was only 6 years old when she was thrust into the headlines by breaking the color barrier, becoming one of the first Black students in an all-white elementary school in New Orleans more than 60 years ago. But Bridges is telling her firsthand story to children who are...
A school district is doubling down on a criticized policy that bans teachers and staff from displaying political or religious messages in the classroom, including Black Lives Matter and Pride flags.
A new ranking from the nonprofit organisation Campus Pride lists 193 college and university campuses in the United States that are deemed unsafe for LGBTQ+ students. The 193 schools listed are an increase over the 2021 ranking, which only included 180 schools. To appear on the list, a college or university must have a past history of discrimination against LGBTQ+ students, staff members, or faculty and also apply for an exemption from Title IX — the federal law that prohibits discrimination on the basis of sex.Several of the colleges and universities listed in the ranking have more than 15,000...
While it is not a new term, parents and educators have expressed concerns about “learning loss” during the COVID-19 pandemic. Learning loss refers to when students forget or lose knowledge they previously gained in school as a result of missed or disrupted education. In 2020, online classrooms were...
Seeking the best education for their child leads many parents to consider private schools. In addition to a collective reputation for high standards and producing successful graduates, private schools appeal to parents for a trio of reasons that encompass their core benefits: community, class size and curriculum. Community. Private schools...
Andrea Joseph-McCatty is an assistant professor at the College of Social Work at the University of Tennessee. Her research examines disproportional school suspensions and, in particular, the ways in which inequity impacts the experiences of students of color. Below are highlights from an interview with The Conversation. Answers have been edited for brevity and clarity.
The highly prestigious Princeton University has taken a monumental step towards making college affordable for its students. The Ivy League institution will now be free for families making under $100,000 a year, a huge price difference from its original $80,000 estimated yearly tuition. Previously, the university offered full financial aid for families earning under $65,000 a year. Now, students beginning at Princeton University in fall 2023 will be the first to benefit from the new scholarship. Even families with a net $150,000 income will be eligible for many financial support opportunities. In a news release, Princeton has estimated that nearly 25 percent of its students will now be covered completely by financial aid. “One of Princeton’s defining values is our commitment to ensure that talented students from all backgrounds can not only afford a Princeton education but can flourish on our campus and in the world beyond it,” President Christopher L. Eisgruber said. “These improvements to our aid packages, made possible by the sustained generosity of our alumni and friends, will enhance the experiences of students during their time at Princeton and their choices and impact after they graduate.”Read it at CNN
A recent article on Anash.org explored the Rebbe’s view on the study of secular subjects. What about teaching our children to read and write English? Rabbi Shimon Hellinger weighs in. A recent article on Anash.org explored the Rebbe’s view on the study of secular subjects. As all Chassidim know,...
