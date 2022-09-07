Read full article on original website
Big Green Set for Tuesday Evening Tilt Against UMass
HANOVER, N.H. — The Dartmouth men's soccer team takes the pitch at Burnham Field for a Tuesday night match against the UMass Minutemen. The Big Green look to bounce back after suffering the first loss of their season on Saturday at home. Dartmouth fell to the LIU Sharks on...
Dartmouth Wins Second in a Row with Victory over Fairfield
HANOVER, N.H. – The Dartmouth women's soccer team pulled out a 2-1 come-from-behind victory over Fairfield in nonconference action on Sunday afternoon at Burnham Field. Allie Winstanley scored both goals for the Big Green, bringing her season total to a team-high four. Sydney Brown and Mary Lundregan picked up the assists. Charlotte Cyr made four saves in goal for Dartmouth.
Fairfield up Next for the Big Green
Dartmouth (3-1-1) vs. Fairfield (5-1) Date: Sunday, September 11, 2022 – 3 p.m. ESPN+ | International Stream | Live Stats | Tickets. The Dartmouth women's soccer team plays their second straight game at Burnham Field when they host the Fairfield Stags on Sunday afternoon. LOOKING BACK TO THURSDAY NIGHT.
Big Green Cruise to Victory in the Maribel Sanchez Souther Invitational
HANOVER, N.H. — The Dartmouth women's cross country team won their eighth straight home meet after finishing first in the Maribel Sanchez Souther Invitational on Saturday morning at Pine Park. The Big Green finished with 16 points to claim the top spot. MIT took second with 53 points followed...
Dartmouth Takes First in the Maribel Sanchez Souther Invitational
HANOVER, N.H. — The Dartmouth men's cross country team won their eighth straight home meet after taking first in the Maribel Sanchez Souther Invitational on Saturday morning at Pine Park. The Big Green finished with 29 points to claim the top spot followed by MIT (43) and Maine (64).
