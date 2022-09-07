ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murfreesboro, TN

2022 Greenway Art Festival returns to Old Fort Park Sept. 17

Murfreesboro, Tennessee
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yKCdA_0hlldVSY00

Dozens of local talented artists will once again display and sell their creative work along the Greenway trail within Old Fort Park Saturday, September 17, 10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. at the 18th annual Greenway Art Festival.

Hosted by the Cultural Arts division of Murfreesboro Parks and Recreation Department, the festival will be located at the Old Fort Park trailhead, 916 Golf Lane, Murfreesboro, TN 37129.

A variety of original art (oil paint, watercolor, pottery, textiles, metal, glass, sculpture, and jewelry) will be available for purchase during the event.

Performances, admission, and parking for this family-friendly event are free. Refreshments may be purchased from a variety of food vendors on site.

All Greenway Art Festival artwork is original and created by the artists; no mass-produced, commercially manufactured work or work manufactured from kits or molds will be displayed.

In the event of heavy rains, the festival will be canceled. The event will not be rescheduled or moved to an indoor location.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Murfreesboro, TN
Entertainment
Local
Tennessee Entertainment
Local
Tennessee Society
Murfreesboro, TN
Society
City
Murfreesboro, TN
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Festival#Local Life#Localevent#Parks And Recreation#Greenway#Cultural Arts#Recreation Department
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy