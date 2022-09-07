2022 Greenway Art Festival returns to Old Fort Park Sept. 17

Dozens of local talented artists will once again display and sell their creative work along the Greenway trail within Old Fort Park Saturday, September 17, 10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. at the 18th annual Greenway Art Festival.

Hosted by the Cultural Arts division of Murfreesboro Parks and Recreation Department, the festival will be located at the Old Fort Park trailhead, 916 Golf Lane, Murfreesboro, TN 37129.

A variety of original art (oil paint, watercolor, pottery, textiles, metal, glass, sculpture, and jewelry) will be available for purchase during the event.

Performances, admission, and parking for this family-friendly event are free. Refreshments may be purchased from a variety of food vendors on site.

All Greenway Art Festival artwork is original and created by the artists; no mass-produced, commercially manufactured work or work manufactured from kits or molds will be displayed.

In the event of heavy rains, the festival will be canceled. The event will not be rescheduled or moved to an indoor location.