Rayne, LA

kadn.com

Acadia Parish woman facing two felony charges within two weeks

Crowley, La (KADN)- Late Sunday Crowley Police responded to a stabbing incident at Super One Foods. Crowley Police Chief Jimmy Broussard says 22-year-old Ember Ware of Crowley was arrested, her second arrest in less than two weeks. She was booked with felony hit-and-run in connection with an incident involving a...
CROWLEY, LA
theadvocate.com

Man arrested for using stool to attack multiple people in Rayne

According to the Rayne Police Department, a man has been arrested after allegedly breaking into a home and using a stool to attack multiple people. Eric Arnaud, 31, was arrested on one count of home invasion, according to RPD. Authorities said that around 11:25 p.m. Friday night, Arnaud forced entry...
RAYNE, LA
107 JAMZ

Employee Fired For Stealing At Calcasieu Parish D.A.’s Office

Bethany Bryant Communications Director for Calcasieu Parish District Attorney Stephen Dwight reported an internal audit of their office, conducted earlier this year, uncovered financial discrepancies. To get to the bottom of things, the D.A.'s Office launched an investigation. The results revealed that employees' actions were at the root of the problem.
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA

