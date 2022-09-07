Read full article on original website
18-year-old arrested after allegedly shooting at Mamou police chief [VIDEO]
According to the Eunice Police Department (EPD), an 18-year-old has been arrested after shooting at a Police Chief.
Suspect arrested in Super One Foods stabbing involved in hit and run weeks earlier
A stabbing in a Crowley supermarket Sunday evening has landed a young woman back into trouble just two weeks after turning herself in for a previous incident.
Calcasieu deputy fired and arrested after alleged domestic abuse charges
Ed Choi, 39, of Lake Charles, was arrested by the Calcasieu Parish District Attorney’s Office and charged with domestic abuse battery and false imprisonment.
Police arrest 2 Opelousas felons with multiple firearms
According to the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office, two convicted felons have been arrested after detectives found multiple firearms in their possession.
kadn.com
Acadia Parish woman facing two felony charges within two weeks
Crowley, La (KADN)- Late Sunday Crowley Police responded to a stabbing incident at Super One Foods. Crowley Police Chief Jimmy Broussard says 22-year-old Ember Ware of Crowley was arrested, her second arrest in less than two weeks. She was booked with felony hit-and-run in connection with an incident involving a...
Scott Police trying to identify person accused of theft
The woman allegedly walked into a Scott store and put several bottles of liquor in her purse, then left without paying, police say.
2 stabbed at Crowley grocery store, suspect arrested
The Crowley Police are on the scene of a stabbing at a Super 1 grocery store.
theadvocate.com
Man arrested for using stool to attack multiple people in Rayne
According to the Rayne Police Department, a man has been arrested after allegedly breaking into a home and using a stool to attack multiple people. Eric Arnaud, 31, was arrested on one count of home invasion, according to RPD. Authorities said that around 11:25 p.m. Friday night, Arnaud forced entry...
Scott Police search for woman who allegedly stole from local grocery store
The Scott Police Department are reaching out to the public for assistance in identifying a woman who allegedly stole from a local grocery store.
Shooting in Rayne Sends Two to Hospital With Moderate Injuries
The Rayne Police Department reported a double shooting in the city on Sunday afternoon that sent both individuals to the hospital.
2 injured in shooting on Crandal Ave. in Rayne
The Rayne Police Department is currently on the scene of a double shooting.
Rayne man attacks residents with stool in home invasion
According to the Rayne Police Department (RPD), a man has been arrested after allegedly breaking into a home and using a stool to attack multiple people.
Armed robber arrested after opening fire in Youngsville Dollar General
According to the Youngsville Police Department (YPD), a man has been arrested following an armed robbery at a Dollar General.
Lafayette police investigate hit and run that killed pedestrian
Lafayette Police Traffic Investigators are investigating a fatal vehicle crash involving a pedestrian.
theadvocate.com
Customers forced to ground, robbed at gunpoint alongside cashier at Youngsville Dollar General
A Lafayette man was arrested on armed robbery and other charges after police say he fired a gun in a Youngsville Dollar General, forced customers to the ground and robbed both the people and the store of cash and other items. On Friday around 9:24 p.m., the suspect, identified as...
UPDATE: Missing 11-year-old has been found
The Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office (LPSO) is asking for the public's help in locating a missing 11-year-old girl.
LPD: One wounded in Cooper Dr. shooting
The Lafayette Police Department (LPD) is investigating a shooting that occurred in Lafayette last night.
KPLC TV
DA’s Office employee fired after being accused of stealing money orders
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A now-former employee with the Calcasieu Parish District Attorney’s Office is accused of stealing money orders while working as a traffic secretary for the department, officials said. Wendy Myers, who was fired today, was arrested for felony theft between $1,000 and $5,000, according to...
Employee Fired For Stealing At Calcasieu Parish D.A.’s Office
Bethany Bryant Communications Director for Calcasieu Parish District Attorney Stephen Dwight reported an internal audit of their office, conducted earlier this year, uncovered financial discrepancies. To get to the bottom of things, the D.A.'s Office launched an investigation. The results revealed that employees' actions were at the root of the problem.
theadvocate.com
Man convicted by split jury in 2010 stabbing death of pizza delivery driver to be tried again Monday
On Monday, Aaron Richards will once again face trial in the 2010 stabbing death of Pizza Hut delivery driver Timothy Falgout, after his original 10-2 jury verdict was vacated following the U.S. Supreme Court finding nonunanimous jury verdicts unconstitutional. Richards, 46, faces a count of first-degree murder in the death...
