The HyperX Cloud II gaming headset is at its lowest ever price at Amazon

By Jen Allen
 5 days ago
(Image credit: Future)

If you're looking for a new gaming headset, you'll appreciate Amazon's current record low price on the HyperX Cloud II. The headset is normally priced at $99.99 but it's currently just $49.99 (opens in new tab). Saving $50 off or 50% off the usual rate, this is the lowest price the HyperX Cloud II has ever been at Amazon. While its cost has fluctuated a lot over the last few months, often dropping to $59.99, it's never been as cheap as $49.99 before.

The HyperX Cloud II might not be the best gaming headset money can buy, but at this price, it'd be silly to ignore. Normally, you'd be looking at something far more basic in this price range. It's a wired headset so it's simple to hook up to any console or PC you wish to use it with. It also has all the key features you could need when immersing yourself in a game without spending a fortune.

The HyperX Cloud II offers 7.1 virtual surround sound and while it's not as potent as true 7.1 surround sound on pricier headsets, it's still a useful way of giving you the edge in combat with games like Apex Legends really needing you to listen out for trouble. There's also passive noise cancellation with a closed ear cup design helping block out noises, so it's useful if your home is fairly active while you play. Comfy to wear thanks to memory foam ear cushions, the HyperX Cloud II is an ideal gaming headset for extended gaming sessions.

HyperX Cloud II | $99.99 $49.99 at Amazon

Save $50 - The HyperX Cloud II is a tempting proposition at 50% off, with large 53mm drivers ensuring you can hear things clearly. While 7.1 virtual surround sound isn't as exceptional as you'd think, passive noise cancellation will still help you focus on what you're exploring in-game.

If you're looking for a new set of cups, but don't want to break the bank, there are plenty of other gaming headset deals out there. Our price comparison tool below takes out all the effort so you can instantly see what's available.

We're also rounding up all the best wireless gaming headsets and the best PC headsets out there as well. Or, for more discounts, take a look at the latest gaming monitor deals.

GamesRadar+ delivers daily news, previews and reviews of all the best games, movies and TV, and helps its audience decide how to spend their money and their time.

