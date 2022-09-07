Mrs. Patricia Lee “Pat” (Roland) Jones, age 75, of Patriot, Indiana, entered this life on February 19, 1947 in Manhattan, New York. She was the daughter of the late, Floyd and Marie (Williams) Roland. She was raised in Vevay, Indiana and was a graduate of the Vevay High School. Pat was united in marriage on September 19, 1962 to Joseph “Paul” Jones in Switzerland County, Indiana. Pat and Paul shared 29 years of marriage together until he passed away on September 10, 1991. Pat was employed in laundry for the Dearborn County Hospital and was later employed in the cafeteria and the snack bar for several years. Pat enjoyed shopping, especially QVC, playing bingo and spending time with her granddaughter and great-grandchildren. Pat passed away at 10:35 a.m., Wednesday, September 7, 2022, at the St. Elizabeth Dearborn Hospital in Lawrenceburg, Indiana.

