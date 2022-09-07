Read full article on original website
WRBI Radio
Tina K. Courter, 57, Moores Hill
Tina K. Courter of Moores Hill passed away at the age of 57 at her residence in Moores Hill on Saturday, September 10, 2022. Tina was born on Wednesday, September 8, 1965 at Dearborn County Hospital in Lawrenceburg, Indiana, daughter of Donald and Beulah (nee King) Courter. Tina attended Baptist Churches.
WRBI Radio
Mrs. Roberta Lee (Smith) Owings
Mrs. Roberta Lee (Smith) Owings, age 93, of near Pleasant, Indiana, entered this life on September 6, 1929 in Patriot, Indiana. She was raised in Patriot, Indiana and was a 1947 graduate of the Patriot High School. Robert was united in marriage on May 17, 1947 to Edward William Owings in the Patriot Parsonage. This happy union of over 58 years was blessed with three children. Roberta was a wonderful homemaker and was the former assistant postmistress for the Bennington Post Office for several years. She was a member of the Bennington Order of Eastern Star Chapter No. 407 and the Brushy Fork Baptist Church. Roberta enjoyed cooking, baking pies, gardening and reading. Roberta passed away at 6:30 a.m., Saturday, September 10, 2022, at her residence.
WRBI Radio
Jamie D. Cox
Jamie D. Cox, 44, of Connersville died Wednesday, September 7, 2022, at Reid Health in Richmond. Jamie was born in Oxford, Ohio, on December 11, 1977, to Danny J. and Rosetta M. Marcum Reese. She graduated from Franklin County High in the Class of1997. Jamie married Jason Cox on October 8, 2008 in Brookville. She was a homemaker for her family. She attended and was baptized at the First Baptist Church in Brookville. Jamie enjoyed reading, listening to music, spending time with her family, and sitting on her front porch.
WRBI Radio
Mrs. Patricia Lee “Pat” (Roland) Jones
Mrs. Patricia Lee “Pat” (Roland) Jones, age 75, of Patriot, Indiana, entered this life on February 19, 1947 in Manhattan, New York. She was the daughter of the late, Floyd and Marie (Williams) Roland. She was raised in Vevay, Indiana and was a graduate of the Vevay High School. Pat was united in marriage on September 19, 1962 to Joseph “Paul” Jones in Switzerland County, Indiana. Pat and Paul shared 29 years of marriage together until he passed away on September 10, 1991. Pat was employed in laundry for the Dearborn County Hospital and was later employed in the cafeteria and the snack bar for several years. Pat enjoyed shopping, especially QVC, playing bingo and spending time with her granddaughter and great-grandchildren. Pat passed away at 10:35 a.m., Wednesday, September 7, 2022, at the St. Elizabeth Dearborn Hospital in Lawrenceburg, Indiana.
WRBI Radio
9.09.2022 Scores and Coaches Interviews
Coach Jake Meiners chats with WRBI’s Jerry Stenger after East Central’s domination of Franklin County…. WRBI’s Terrance Arney and Tom Snape talk to Q.B. Will Jaisel and Coach Evan Ulery after Batesville’s win…
WRBI Radio
Indiana 211 collecting flood damage reports from Ohio County
Ohio County, IN — Ohio County residents impacted by flash flooding that occurred on September 3 are asked to contact Indiana 211 to report damages and help with a damage assessment. Indiana 211 asks residents to utilize the online submission rather than calling Indiana 211, which is receiving a...
WRBI Radio
Batesville sweeps Milan in Middle School Volleyball
Batesville took two from Milan in Middle School Volleyball at a packed and raucous Dog Pound Thursday night. The BMS 7th grade team dominated the Indians, 25-7, 25-2. In game one Madi Dierckman served the first 20 points. She finished the game with 25 service points including 10 aces. Other top servers were Jolene Dirkhising with 6 points, 2 aces; Katie Wilhem with 5 points, 2 aces; Ellie Walke with 3 points, 2 aces, and Leah Meyer and Jersey Trenkamp had 1 point each.
WRBI Radio
ISP praises law enforcement for cold case work, Hessler arrest and conviction
Indianapolis, IN — An Indiana State Police Detective and two members of the Shelby County Prosecutor’s Office were recognized this week by Indiana State Police Superintendent Doug Carter with the Department’s Outstanding Criminal Investigation Award for their work on several cold cases dating back to the early to mid-1980s, which ultimately led to an arrest in August 2020 and a conviction this past March resulting in a 650-year prison sentence for a Greensburg man.
WRBI Radio
Rhonda K. Heger Obituary
Rhonda K. Heger 63, Greensburg, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Friday, September 9, 2022, at her home in Greensburg. Born September 27, 1958, in Greensburg she was the daughter of Roy and Margaret Beard. She worked as Deputy Auditor at the Decatur County Auditor’s Office. She loved gardening, camping, vacations, spending time with friends and family, and especially her grandchildren. Rhonda was married to Mike D. Heger on October 29, 1982, and he preceded her in death.
WRBI Radio
Found – Cat (Batesville)
The cat was found on John Street and is at the Batesville Street Department. Please call 812-934-4393 to claim.
WRBI Radio
Meckley sentenced to 30 years for child molesting
Franklin County, IN — A Brookville man who pleaded guilty to child molesting charges has been sentenced to 30 years in prison with six years suspended to probation. Jesse Meckley will also have to register as a sexually violent predator upon his release from prison for the rest of his life.
WRBI Radio
BCEF campaign targets BIS STEAM Lab
Batesville, IN — The Batesville Community Education Foundation (BCEF) has launched its 2022 annual campaign to raise funds for lab tables and other movable furnishings in the Batesville Intermediate School’s (BIS) planned Science/Technology/Engineering/Art/Math (STEAM) Lab, announced BCEF executive director Anne Wilson. Funds from the campaign will be used...
WRBI Radio
Serious accident shuts down State Road 101 near Sunman
— State Road 101 near Loop Road south of Sunman was shut down in both directions Thursday because of a serious accident. There’s no word on the name of the victims, their conditions, or the circumstances surrounding the crash. In addition to the rescue operation and police investigation, the...
WRBI Radio
Boil Advisory lifted for water customers along portion of US 52
— The Franklin County Water Association has lifted the Boil Advisory for customers on US 52 between Cedar Grove and Orschell’s Curve. The advisory was issued earlier this week because of a water main break. Original story (published September 6, 2022) — Franklin County, IN — Franklin County Water...
WRBI Radio
Traffic switch on I-74 at New Point for bridge paint job
— Traffic is being switched today (Friday) to the left lanes of both east and westbound I-74 at New Point for bridge repainting work. A 45 mph reduced speed limit is still in place. INDOT says the project is expected to be completed later this month.
