floridatrippers.com
15 Best Restaurants In Palm Beach FL You Must Try
We have put together a list of the best restaurants in Palm Beach. If you are looking to dine in Palm Beach, we have you covered with an amazing list of restaurants. After exploring Palm Beach you will be sure to have worked up an appetite. Palm Beach is probably best known for its glitzy and glamorous reputation but has equally amazing restaurants. Try one of the 15 restaurants we have chosen on where to eat in Palm Beach.
How Thirsty Turtle Seagrill became a seafood oasis in a South Florida restaurant desert
Sal Zambito doesn’t need anyone telling him why his new sports bar, the Thirsty Turtle Seagrill, fills a gaping restaurant void in the sawgrass-tipped marshlands of west Palm Beach County. Zambito lives across the street. He knows. Still, avid customers were eager to show him: “They were like, ‘When do you open?! When do you open?!’ and just about ripping the front doors off the hinges,” he ...
At the Table newsletter: Destination chicken, tandoori style. Hankering for Chinese takeout. Roaming Delray. And free BBQ!
Destination chicken, tandoori style. Hankering for Chinese takeout. Roaming Delray. And free BBQ!. A few years ago, I wrote about a mini-wave of new Peruvian restaurants that had popped up in Palm Beach County, and posed the question: Is Palm Beach County having a Peruvian moment?. Earlier this week, I...
luxury-houses.net
Asking for $62.9 Million, This Elegant Neoclassical Estate is One of The Finest Home in Palm Beach Comes with 200 Feet of Ocean Frontage
The Home in Palm Beach, a spectacular oceanfront estate with approximately 200 feet of ocean frontage offering beautiful sweeping views from nearly all primary rooms is now available for sale. This home located at 101 Jungle Rd, Palm Beach, Florida offers 7 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 10,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Christian J Angle (Phone: 561-629-3015) at Christian Angle Real Estate for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Palm Beach.
luxury-houses.net
This $6.299 Million Home in Palm Beach Gardens offers Expansive Space for Entertaining and Gathering in An Atmosphere Both Luxurious and Enchanting
The Home in Palm Beach Gardens, a private custom estate on the largest homesite within Frenchman’s Reserve offering luxurious amenities for both living and entertaining is now available for sale. This home located at 667 Hermitage Cir, Palm Beach Gardens, Florida offers 6 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with over 8,500 square feet of living spaces. Call Richard Murrell (Phone: 561-427-4855) at 1 M Group Luxury Real Estate for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Palm Beach Gardens.
bocamag.com
Kapow Noodle Bar Reopens
The beloved Mizner Park restaurant will reopen next week in a new location with a slew of exciting new offerings. The doors to the considerably larger space will fly open on Friday, September 16 and will invite patrons in to experience a completely new Kapow. The concept now features an expansive covered patio with a signature indoor/outdoor bar alongside a cozy eight-seat omakase bar (with a separate exclusive menu) and three private karaoke rooms that promise to ramp up any party.
Free BBQ! Popular West Palm Beach restaurant offers free sandwiches to first responders
Okeechobee Prime Barbecue in West Palm Beach began serving free barbecue sandwiches on Friday to active and former first responders. The roadside stand will do so all weekend. This is owner Ralph Lewis’ way of honoring the work of first responders after the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001. Lewis includes fire rescue and police responders, military personnel, doctors and nurses, whether they are active or retired.
Vicky Bakery’s 20th Location Opens Soon in Coral Springs
Crispy ham croquettes, delectable Cuban sandwiches, and life-changing guava pastelitos can soon be found in Coral Springs at the new Vicky Bakery location opening in October 2022. With 19 South Florida locations and counting, the new bakery will be number 20, and the northernmost Vicky franchise located at 2528 N...
Employers finding new ways to find, retain workers across Palm Beach County industries
Extra workers are needed every winter tourist season at the Palm Beach Marriott Singer Island Resort & Spa, but this year, inventive minds turned a standard job search into art. Using the hotel's beach as a canvas, hotel officials arranged ocean-blue beach chairs to spell out an ad across the...
Inspections: Three restaurants from Boca Raton to Wellington closed for health violations
Forty-nine restaurants in Palm Beach County failed to meet health and safety standards last week, resulting in 46 follow-up inspections and three temporary closures. In Palm Beach County, Florida's Department of Business and Professional Regulation reported 843 violations during 269 recent restaurant inspections. Inspectors labeled 279 violations as high priority, 237 violations as...
Aventura Mall Adding Three Restaurants to Treats Food Hall
The incoming brands are Sproutz, Yalla Motek, and Tacology Express
luxury-houses.net
Asking $4.15 Million, This Entertainer’s Dream Home in Delray Beach is A Truly Amazing Retreat
The Home in Delray Beach, a dream retreat on designer appointed over-sized wide lakefront lot overlooking the rippling water and glowing fountain is now available for sale. This home located at 16598 Fleur De Lis Way, Delray Beach, Florida offers 6 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with nearly 8,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Brad Schwartzman (Phone: 561-929-3375) at Vue Real Estate, Inc for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Delray Beach.
Delray Beach hosts tree giveaway, resource fair event for residents
The City of Delray Beach, along with several community partners, hosted a resource fair and tree giveaway for local residents on Saturday.
Workforce housing: Here are some places with affordable apartments, homes
Can't find a place to live that you can afford? Here are some places in Palm Beach County for prospective homebuyers or renters to try. Home-buying help Assistance from the Palm Beach County workforce housing program includes money to help with first mortgage and gap financing for the eligible unit. Eligible costs include, but are...
A new restaurant is planned for Delray Beach’s iconic Ellie’s 50′s Diner. It likely will later be turned into luxury housing.
The doors are closed on Ellie’s 50′s Diner, but the retro restaurant that operated for 32 years in Delray Beach will soon be reborn with a new tenant. In the short term, the plan is for the site to remain a dining establishment with new operators and a new theme. In the long term, the property along Federal Highway in north Delray Beach will likely be transformed into a housing development. ...
Roaches under pizza prep tables, fryer station, kitchen sink force 3 South Florida restaurants to close
Roach infestations plagued two Boca Raton restaurants and one in Wellington, leading the state to temporarily close them last week. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. We cull through hundreds of restaurant and bar inspections that happen weekly and ...
Royals in town: Prince Charles, Prince William, Prince Harry visits to Palm Beach County
Support local journalism. Unlock unlimited digital access to palmbeachpost.com With the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, her eldest son and heir, Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, 73, immediately became king. ...
southfloridareporter.com
Sun And Storms For Florida Sunday; Watching The Tropics
LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play) Monday morning will bring mostly sunny skies with the chance of a storm. Storms will be likely in the afternoon hours. Monday’s highs will be in the low 90s in the east coast metro area and near 90 degrees along the Gulf coast.
cw34.com
WATCH: Firefighters contain electrical fire in Boca Raton
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — Palm Beach County Fire Rescue (PBCFR) were called to contain an electrical fire at a home in Boca Raton on Friday morning. An electrical fire broke out in a home in Boca Raton, according to PBCFR. Crews had to use CO2 and Dry Chemical fire extinguishers to prevent an electrical fire from spreading to the rest of the home and neighboring houses.
southfloridahospitalnews.com
General Surgeon Fellowship-Trained in Endocrine Surgery Joins Palm Beach Surgical, a General Surgery Practice in Delray Beach
September 9, 2022 – Palm Beach Health Network Physician Group (PBHNPG) is pleased to announce Zahra F. Khan, MD, a board-certified general surgeon fellowship-trained in endocrine surgery recently joined Palm Beach Surgical, a general surgery practice with an office in Delray Beach. Dr. Khan specializes in thyroid cancer, parathyroid disease, thyroid nodules, adrenal tumors, functional adrenal adenomas, calcium disorders and Graves’ disease. Dr. Khan is board-certified by the American Board of Surgery. In addition, Dr. Khan is on-staff at Delray Medical Center.
