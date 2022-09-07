Read full article on original website
Three Young Kids Dead. Mother Allegedly Accused of Drowning Her Babiesjustpene50New York City, NY
Six Paterson Police Officers Sentenced to Prison for Violating Civil Rights, Filing False ReportsMorristown MinutePaterson, NJ
Important Facts About The Polio Outbreak That's Spreading In New YorkOssiana TepfenhartNew York City, NY
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Bakery Serves Some of the Best Crumb Cakes in the Entire State of New JerseyTravel MavenHackensack, NJ
New construction Brooklyn apartments available starting at $465 a monthBeth TorresBrooklyn, NY
News 12
Westchester takes center stage at 74th annual Emmy Awards
The 74th annual Emmy Awards show was held on Monday night, and Westchester took center stage with several shows receiving nominations. A watch party was held at Yonkers Brewing to commemorate the shows that were filmed in the city. Six shows filmed scenes in Westchester and received 70 Emmy Award...
News 12
Bronx residents enjoy last days of summer at Longwood Music Festival
Bronx residents said goodbye to the summer season Saturday on Dawson Street as local officials and organizations hosted the second part of the Longwood Music Festival concert series. The festival was hosted by Council Member Rafael Salamanca and the Hispanic Federation. Performers included the queen of salsa “La India” and...
News 12
25th annual Ferragosto Festival celebrates all things Italian
Bronx’s Little Italy celebrated the 25th annual Ferragosto Festival. Ferragosto is one of the most celebrated holidays in Italy. On Arthur Avenue, dozens of businesses lined the streets to celebrate the borough’s rich Italian culture. Thousands of people attended the event filled with delicious food, clothing, décor and...
News 12
Joe Coffee to open new location in downtown New Rochelle
A new coffee shop is coming to New Rochelle. Joe Coffee already owns and operates 24 cafes in New York City. It's opening the doors to its first location in the Hudson Valley. The new coffee shop is located in the lobby of Stella, a new residential building in the heart of downtown New Rochelle.
News 12
Tobay Beach Fall Classic, Long Island’s largest car show, returns Oct. 2
Hundreds of cars, trucks, military vehicles and emergency service vehicles will be on display next month at the Tobay Beach Fall Classic car show. The free event, co-sponsored by Car Show Long Island, will also feature a live concert by The Mystic, food trucks, vendors and other displays. “Whether you’re...
News 12
Protest planned to close Sloth Encounters in Hauppauge
Animal advocates plan to renew their fight to shut down Sloth Encounters for animal exploitation. Humane Long Island says they will protest the Hauppauge animal adventure park at 5 p.m. Tuesday outside Islip Town Hall. Sloth Encounters owner Larry Wallach was issued four court appearance tickets. He is accused of...
News 12
Historic 9/11 photograph shows group of White Plains' bravest at ground zero
Twenty-one years after the Sept. 11 terror attacks, a photo of a group of White Plains firefighters is being shared with the public for the very first time. Retired Lt. John Donahoe, now 70, and a group of nine others from Station 2 took a Metro-North train to help assist with efforts to find human remains.
News 12
Major Owens Community Center hosts free swim lessons for children
Some Brooklyn children took part in free swimming lessons Sunday at Major Owens Community Center. The pool lanes were filled with children receiving one-on-one instruction on how to keep their heads above the water. The event was part of the Brooklyn Swims outreach program to teach children water safety tips.
News 12
JERSEY PROUD: Veterans get 10-day trip to Israel, thanks to company with offices in Fort Lee, Jerusalem
It's a journey of faith and of healing. A group of veterans recovering from post-traumatic stress disorder will be returning from a trip to Israel this week. Fort Lee financial services company Cross River, which also has offices in Jerusalem, sponsored the trip for more than a dozen women. The...
News 12
‘Mr. Manhasset’ – Memorial bridge dedicated to memory of Lance Corporal Matthew A. Falcone
A fallen Marine was honored in Manhasset with a bridge named after him. The Shelter Rock Road Bridge was re-named after Lance Corporal Matthew Falcone on Saturday. Falcone died of complications from the coronavirus in Sept. 2020. “He believed in things for the community. It wasn't about him,” said state...
News 12
Friendly competition: Long Island restaurant joins effort to help struggling competitor
There was no competition, only a friendly atmosphere between two Long Island restaurateurs Monday. It was an exceptionally busy night at Phil's Pizza and Restaurant in Syosset, mostly because owner Anthony Laurino was busy using his own business to help a struggling competitor. Laurino was helping out with an effort...
News 12
‘The right place on the river’ – Dr. Susan Burns' journey to being president of the College of Mount Saint Vincent
News 12's Dan Serafin chatted with Dr. Susan Burns, the president of the College of Mount Saint Vincent, about what made her fall in love with the Bronx. Burns, originally from Iowa, says she loved being a teacher and doing research. “My background is psychology and I really thought I'd...
News 12
Port Chester family searches for lost cat
A Port Chester family is asking for help in locating their lost cat. “Bella” was last seen two days ago on Burdsell Drive. The Norwegian Forest cat is described a grey-silver and tan. He is a fluffy mid-sized cat with green eyes. Anyone with information is asked to call...
News 12
Police believe 3 children drowned by mother at NYC beach
NEW YORK (AP) — Three children were found dead in the surf off Brooklyn's famed Coney Island boardwalk early Monday and police believe they may have been drowned by their mother. The bodies of the 7-year-old boy, 4-year-old girl and 3-month-old girl were found after a nearly three-hour search...
News 12
Services held for Nanuet firefighter
The Nanuet community came together to remember fire department member Richard Jacobson after his passing. Services for Jacobson were held at Higgins Funeral Home in Congers. The department announced Jacobson's passing over the weekend. He joined the department in 1980, and his son David is now the assistant chief. A...
News 12
East End: Lenny Bruno Farms in Manorville
Get ready to have a big sauce making party! News 12's Doug Geed visited Lenny Bruno Farms in Manorville where they have plenty of produce, including some you can pick yourself. It was more than 100 years ago when an Italian immigrant started farming in Manorville. His family is still...
News 12
Middletown pays tribute to its community residents who died on 9/11
Neighbors in Middletown gathered Sunday to remember the 40 residents who died 21 years ago on Sept. 11. Each year, the number of people that show up at the memorial seems to be greater and greater. The Middletown community is a large commuter town that forever has ties to 9/11.
News 12
Ferry ticket price increases go into effect today for NYC
New changes going into effect today could impact the wallets of ferry riders in New York City. Single-ride ferry tickets will now cost riders $4 a ride, which is up from the previous price of $2.75. For those that take the ferry often, a 10-trip bundle can be bought at...
News 12
Teen accused of killing Fairfield Prep student has brief court hearing; attorney gets more time to review evidence
A Milford teen charged in the deadly stabbing of Fairfield Prep student Jimmy McGrath was back in court Monday where his attorney asked for more time to review the state's evidence against him. Raul “Lito” Valle, 17, had a brief pre-trial hearing at the Milford courthouse. Attorney Kevin Smith asked...
News 12
FDNY, NYPD square off in annual ‘Never Forget Heroes Baseball Classic’
Members of the FDNY and NYPD squared off on the baseball field on Saturday to remember the heroes who were lost on September 11, 2001. The firefighters and police took part in the "Never Forget Heroes Baseball Classic" at Clover Stadium in Pomona. The game is played each year in...
