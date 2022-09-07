ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tarrytown, NY

News 12

Westchester takes center stage at 74th annual Emmy Awards

The 74th annual Emmy Awards show was held on Monday night, and Westchester took center stage with several shows receiving nominations. A watch party was held at Yonkers Brewing to commemorate the shows that were filmed in the city. Six shows filmed scenes in Westchester and received 70 Emmy Award...
YONKERS, NY
News 12

Bronx residents enjoy last days of summer at Longwood Music Festival

Bronx residents said goodbye to the summer season Saturday on Dawson Street as local officials and organizations hosted the second part of the Longwood Music Festival concert series. The festival was hosted by Council Member Rafael Salamanca and the Hispanic Federation. Performers included the queen of salsa “La India” and...
BRONX, NY
News 12

25th annual Ferragosto Festival celebrates all things Italian

Bronx’s Little Italy celebrated the 25th annual Ferragosto Festival. Ferragosto is one of the most celebrated holidays in Italy. On Arthur Avenue, dozens of businesses lined the streets to celebrate the borough’s rich Italian culture. Thousands of people attended the event filled with delicious food, clothing, décor and...
BRONX, NY
News 12

Joe Coffee to open new location in downtown New Rochelle

A new coffee shop is coming to New Rochelle. Joe Coffee already owns and operates 24 cafes in New York City. It's opening the doors to its first location in the Hudson Valley. The new coffee shop is located in the lobby of Stella, a new residential building in the heart of downtown New Rochelle.
NEW ROCHELLE, NY
City
Tarrytown, NY
City
Greenburgh, NY
News 12

Tobay Beach Fall Classic, Long Island’s largest car show, returns Oct. 2

Hundreds of cars, trucks, military vehicles and emergency service vehicles will be on display next month at the Tobay Beach Fall Classic car show. The free event, co-sponsored by Car Show Long Island, will also feature a live concert by The Mystic, food trucks, vendors and other displays. “Whether you’re...
TRAVEL
News 12

Protest planned to close Sloth Encounters in Hauppauge

Animal advocates plan to renew their fight to shut down Sloth Encounters for animal exploitation. Humane Long Island says they will protest the Hauppauge animal adventure park at 5 p.m. Tuesday outside Islip Town Hall. Sloth Encounters owner Larry Wallach was issued four court appearance tickets. He is accused of...
HAUPPAUGE, NY
News 12

Major Owens Community Center hosts free swim lessons for children

Some Brooklyn children took part in free swimming lessons Sunday at Major Owens Community Center. The pool lanes were filled with children receiving one-on-one instruction on how to keep their heads above the water. The event was part of the Brooklyn Swims outreach program to teach children water safety tips.
BROOKLYN, NY
Person
Efren Ramirez
Person
Jon Gries
Person
Jon Heder
News 12

Port Chester family searches for lost cat

A Port Chester family is asking for help in locating their lost cat. “Bella” was last seen two days ago on Burdsell Drive. The Norwegian Forest cat is described a grey-silver and tan. He is a fluffy mid-sized cat with green eyes. Anyone with information is asked to call...
PORT CHESTER, NY
News 12

Police believe 3 children drowned by mother at NYC beach

NEW YORK (AP) — Three children were found dead in the surf off Brooklyn's famed Coney Island boardwalk early Monday and police believe they may have been drowned by their mother. The bodies of the 7-year-old boy, 4-year-old girl and 3-month-old girl were found after a nearly three-hour search...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
News 12

Services held for Nanuet firefighter

The Nanuet community came together to remember fire department member Richard Jacobson after his passing. Services for Jacobson were held at Higgins Funeral Home in Congers. The department announced Jacobson's passing over the weekend. He joined the department in 1980, and his son David is now the assistant chief. A...
NANUET, NY
News 12

East End: Lenny Bruno Farms in Manorville

Get ready to have a big sauce making party! News 12's Doug Geed visited Lenny Bruno Farms in Manorville where they have plenty of produce, including some you can pick yourself. It was more than 100 years ago when an Italian immigrant started farming in Manorville. His family is still...
MANORVILLE, NY
News 12

Ferry ticket price increases go into effect today for NYC

New changes going into effect today could impact the wallets of ferry riders in New York City. Single-ride ferry tickets will now cost riders $4 a ride, which is up from the previous price of $2.75. For those that take the ferry often, a 10-trip bundle can be bought at...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

