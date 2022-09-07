Read full article on original website
Inside Nova
UPDATED: Two juveniles detained after report of gun at Freedom High School in Woodbridge
Two teenagers are in custody after a report of a gun Monday morning at Freedom High School in Woodbridge. Prince William County police say no shots were fired and no injuries were reported at the school on Neabsco Mills Road. A school lockdown has been lifted and operations have returned...
Inside Nova
W&OD Trail indecent exposure suspect arrested
Detectives have arrested a 42-year-old Herndon man with crimes related to indecent exposures near the Washington and Old Dominion Trail. Detectives assigned to the Fugitive Track and Apprehension Unit arrested Juan Alfaro Rodriguez, of Herndon, on Thursday for warrants from another state, Fairfax County police said in a news release.
Inside Nova
Arlington police arrest man in connection with springtime abduction
Arlington County police have arrested a Maryland man in connection with a springtime malicious-wounding incident. On May 15, a woman was driving in the area of Wilson Boulevard at North Vermont Street when she observed a black SUV swerving and traveling at a high rate of speed, police said. The bystander reported seeing an individual pushed from the SUV into the roadway.
Inside Nova
Fauquier County teacher, wife found dead at Culpeper home; grief support staff available at Auburn Middle School
A science teacher at Auburn Middle School in Fauquier County and his wife were found dead at their Culpeper home Friday, according to the Culpeper Police Department. At approximately 3 p.m. Friday, the department responded to a 911 call for the area of the 15000 block of Burgandine Avenue, where police found two deceased people inside a residence, later identified as the teacher, 41-year-old Daniel Garrison, and his wife Stacey, 40, of Culpeper.
Inside Nova
Fairfax officials open annual deer-management season
The Fairfax County Deer Management Archery Program began Sept. 10 and will run through Feb. 18. Under the oversight of the Fairfax County Police Department, in collaboration with the Fairfax County Park Authority, NOVA Parks and other public landholders, the archery program is conducted in parks and other locations throughout Fairfax County. Signs alerting the public are posted in archery-program areas, at park entrances and trailheads.
Inside Nova
Letter: Prince William County’s legacy hangs in the balance at data center hearing
The Planning Commission will issue its recommendation on the Prince William Digital Gateway next Wednesday (Sept. 14). Will it serve the interests of our taxpayers or surrender them to QTS and Compass?. All concerned citizens should attend the public hearing at the McCoart Building on Sept. 14 at 7 p.m....
Inside Nova
PHOTOS: Prince William County remembers 9/11 victims
In all, 2,996 people died in the Sept. 11, 2001 terror attacks on the World Trade Center towers in New York and the Pentagon. Prince William County lost 22 residents, more than any other jurisdiction in the region. Local leaders gathered Friday to remember the lives lost at Prince William County's Liberty Memorial.
Inside Nova
UPDATED: Two killed, six injured in I-66 crash
Two people died and six others were injured when a Winnebago collided with a tractor trailer Thursday evening on Interstate 66 in Fauquier County. State police said the recreation vehicle was traveling east on I-66 near Markham at 8:26 p.m. when it collided with an eastbound tractor-trailer. The impact caused the RV to run off the interstate, through the guardrail, down an embankment, and into several trees, state police Sgt. Brent Coffey said in a news release.
Inside Nova
Two more data centers up for public hearings in Prince William County
Prince William County officials are slated to vote on two more data center projects this month as the industry continues to target local growth. At two of its three meetings this month, the Board of County Supervisors will hold public hearings on data centers in the western part of the county.
Inside Nova
Manassas loses out on roundabout funds
Manassas is once again looking for money to fund its Centreville Road roundabout and Mathis Avenue road diet after being snubbed by the U.S. Department of Transportation’s RAISE grant program for the third time. Last month, when USDOT announced the grant recipients for its Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability...
Inside Nova
Challenger: County Board dragging feet on switch to ranked-choice voting
Is Arlington County Board member, and candidate for re-election, Matt de Ferranti just a poseur when it comes to support for moving from a winner-take-all election process to ranked-choice voting?. That was the implication from one of his challengers during the first County Board candidate forum of the year. At...
Inside Nova
Forum to focus on dark skies around Turner Farm Park planetarium
A “virtual” town-hall meeting on Sept. 19 at 7 p.m. will inform local residents about regulations Fairfax County is considering to protect dark skies around the Turner Farm Park Observatory in Great Falls. Supervisor John Foust (D-Dranesville), the Great Falls Citizens Association (GFCA) and county staff will provide...
Inside Nova
N.Va. Senior Olympics puts camaraderie first, competition second
Two weeks comprising more than 70 events kicked off Sept. 10, but for participants in the Northern Virginia Senior Olympics, competition is only one part of the story. Those taking part are doing their best to “live healthy longer,” said Senior Olympics chairman Herb Levitan, presiding over opening ceremonies at Thomas Jefferson Community Center in Arlington.
Inside Nova
Letter: Protect the Delaney Tract from Over-development
The Prince William Board of County Supervisors is making changes to the Comprehensive Plan. For decades one of the key priorities in the county has been to preserve and protect environmentally sensitive land areas such as the Rural Crescent to preserve the natural beauty, control and balance growth and protect the Chesapeake Bay watershed. As citizens, we are obligated to these objectives.
Inside Nova
Flood watch in effect for Arlington, Fairfax and Loudoun
A flood watch is in effect for parts of Northern Virginia ahead of heavy rainfall forecast this afternoon and evening. Showers and thunderstorms, some possibly severe, are expected as a cold front pushes through later today. Rainfall rates could reach two to three inches within a short period of time.
Inside Nova
This week's high school football schedule (Prince William County)
Freedom-Woodbridge at Unity Reed, 7 p.m. James Wood at Brentsville, 7 p.m. Gainesville at Freedom-South Riding, 7 p.m. Osbourn Park at Herndon, 7 p.m. Potomac at Osbourn, 7 p.m. Briar Woods at Forest Park, 7 p.m. Woodbridge at Massaponax, 7 p.m. Colgan at John Champe, 7 p.m. Richmond Christian at...
Inside Nova
Community Foundation for Northern Virginia plans in-person gala in October
The Community Foundation for Northern Virginia will hold its annual fundraiser, the Raise the Region Gala on Friday, Oct. 7. For the first time since 2019, there will be an in-person component available to those interested. The event will enable the Community Foundation to respond to need, seed innovation and lead and convene the community, helping to build a Northern Virginia that works for everyone, according to a news release.
Inside Nova
Potomac School cross country runner wins big
He was a late entry, but Charlie Ortmans eventually became the life of the party. The Potomac School senior cross country runner registered for the annual Monroe Parker Invitational high-school meet only the night before the high-school competition and well past the supposed deadline. Ortmans, though, was at the starting line in plenty of time for the boys varsity race the morning of Sept. 10 on the Burke Lake Park course and blew away the field, winning in a fast time of 14:53.
Inside Nova
Arlington school system almost, but not quite, fully staffed with teachers
Unless schools have moved to the “close-enough” theory of mathematics, the Arlington school system opened the school year just short of its goal of 100-percent teacher staffing. A total of 47 teacher vacancies – 35 full-time, 12 part-time – existed as of a Sept. 8 report to School...
Inside Nova
New Fairfax superintendent making rounds in 'listening tour'
Fairfax County Public Schools Superintendent Michelle Reid will host community conversations across the school division through November to get to know various communities. School officials are scheduling events at high schools in each pyramid from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Here are the dates for Dranesville District students’ pyramids:. •...
