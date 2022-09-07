Two people died and six others were injured when a Winnebago collided with a tractor trailer Thursday evening on Interstate 66 in Fauquier County. State police said the recreation vehicle was traveling east on I-66 near Markham at 8:26 p.m. when it collided with an eastbound tractor-trailer. The impact caused the RV to run off the interstate, through the guardrail, down an embankment, and into several trees, state police Sgt. Brent Coffey said in a news release.

FAUQUIER COUNTY, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO