Read full article on original website
Related
valdostaceo.com
VSU Degree ‘Pays Off’ While Also Changing Lives, Transforming Communities
A high school graduate who earns a bachelor’s degree from Valdosta State University will earn nearly $1.2 million more during their lifetime. Advanced degrees boost those earnings even more. According to the Lifetime Earnings for University System of Georgia Class of 2021 study conducted by the Selig Center for...
valdostaceo.com
PCOM South Georgia Established Newest Medical Association of Georgia Medical Student Section (MAG-MSS) Chapter
PCOM South Georgia recently established the state's newest Medical Association of Georgia Medical Student Section (MAG-MSS) chapter. MAG-MSS is the policy-making body for MAG's medical student members. Osteopathic medical student Destiny Sciuva (DO '25) began working to establish the new chapter in December 2021. The lengthy undertaking included coordinating with...
valdostaceo.com
Nine Public Charter Schools to Receive Aid to Open or Expand
Thousands of additional Georgia students will soon have the opportunity to attend a high-quality public charter school. The Georgia Strategic Charter School Growth Initiative announced the launch of two programs to support the expansion, replication, or creation of additional public charter schools. The Replication and Expansion Cohort program provides resources to existing, high-quality charter schools, and the New School Leader Fellowship facilitates the successful launch of new charter schools. A total of nine schools were selected for both programs.
valdostaceo.com
August State Tax Revenues Up 8.5%
The State of Georgia’s net tax collections for August totaled nearly $2.31 billion for an increase of $180.4 million, or 8.5 percent, over August 2021 (FY 2022), when net tax collections approached $2.13 billion. Year-to-date, net tax revenue collections totaled roughly $4.52 billion after two months, for an increase of $234.6 million, or 5.5 percent, compared to FY 2022 as of the end of August.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
valdostaceo.com
Turner Center Kicks of National Classical Music Month with Concert Schedule
In observance of National Classical Music Month, the Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts has announced their 2022-2023 SCORE Classical Music Appreciation Concert Series, which features four enchanting evenings with acclaimed musicians from around the world. The concerts will take place within the Turner Center art galleries, located at 527 N. Patterson Street, in Valdosta.
Comments / 0