wwbl.com
Daviess Co. Road Closing
The Daviess County Highway Department advises that County Road 800 East will be closed today between County Roads 500 South and 600 South for a pipe replacement project. 800 East will reopen to traffic around 5:00 PM.
14news.com
Daviess Co. Fire Department responds to oil tank fire
OFD recruits pay tribute to firefighters lost on 9/11. ‘Find Dawnita Day’ held this weekend at Garvin Park. ‘Find Dawnita Day’ held this weekend at Garvin Park. Dubois Co. Sheriff’s Office warning public of attempted kidnapping incident. Updated: 6 hours ago. Dubois Co. Sheriff’s Office warning public...
wamwamfm.com
INDOT Announces Lighting Project in Greene Co.
GREENE COUNTY, Ind. – The Indiana Department of Transportation announces an updated timeline for a project to provide lighting at the interchange of US 231 and I-69. A project at the interchange will add new lighting to this area. This lighting will help to improve safety in the area. The project is expected to begin in the late spring of 2023. A change of date was required due to increased lead times on materials. The project is expected to be completed in October of 2023, depending on the weather.
wwbl.com
One Day Street Closure on Jasper’s Courthouse Square
East 6th Street in Jasper will be closed Monday from the Courthouse Square for the installation of a manhole and stormwater infrastructure. The street is scheduled to be closed for only one day. Street Closed barricades will be placed the full length of the northbound travel lane at the intersection...
wamwamfm.com
wevv.com
Coroner identifies Evansville woman whose body was found under Pigeon Creek Bridge
The Vanderburgh County Coroner's Office has identified the individual whose body was found under Pigeon Creek Bridge near First Avenue. According to the coroner's office, person found was 51-year-old Tonya Cardwell of Evansville. Cardwell's body was found in the area of Pigeon Creek and North First Avenue around 3:30 p.m....
Deceased woman found under Pigeon Creek Bridge identified
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office has identified the woman found deceased underneath Pigeon Creek Bridge as Tonya Cardwell, 51, of Evansville. The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office along with the Evansville Police Department are investigating the woman’s death. Officials say the woman’s body was found under Pigeon Creek Bridge on First Avenue […]
14news.com
Dubois Co. Sheriff’s Office warning public of attempted kidnapping incident
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Friday, Evansville Police Department responded to the 1500 block of West Louisiana for an attempted kidnapping. According to a press release, a woman told police a man followed her through an alley, in his vehicle. The woman also told officials that the suspect got out...
wamwamfm.com
Daviess Co. Stabbing Suspect Arrested
On September 8, 2022, at approximately 6:45 PM, first responders were dispatched to the area of NW 16th Street and Jackson Street for a stabbing. Upon arrival, officers discovered the victim to be a 45-year-old male from Washington. The victim was transported to Daviess Community Hospital. Officers learned the suspect was 33 year old Brandon Goble, and that he was with a female associated with Vincennes, Indiana. With quick assistance from the Vincennes Police Department, Goble was located and taken into custody without incident. Officers with the Washington Police Department transported Goble to the Daviess County Security Center, where he became combative and assaulted jail staff. Goble was arrested on charges of Battery Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury and Intimidation.
WTHI
Officials identify the man who died in Labor Day drowning in Sullivan County
SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - Conservation officers released the name of a man who died at Sullivan Park and Lake on Labor Day. Police say 45-year-old Nkosi Ziba had gone underwater and did not resurface. Divers used sonar equipment and found his body. Ziba was from Paxton in Sullivan County.
WTHI
One dead, three hurt in Greene County crash
GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One person is dead, and three more were hurt after a Tuesday crash in Greene County. It happened on I-69 and 231. The Greene County Sheriff's office says the driver of a vehicle was going south on I-69 and got off at the 231 exit.
14news.com
Gibson Co. woman checks off another thrill from bucket list
GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Shirley Martin is at it again!. The 84-year-old Gibson County woman wasted no time checking off the next thing on her bucket list. Last week, we showed you her ziplining at Camp Carson during an outing with her church. This week, she took a hot...
wevv.com
Stabbing suspect assaults jail staff in Daviess County, police say
A man is facing charges in Daviess County, Indiana after being taken into custody as a suspect in a stabbing and then assaulting jail staff, according to police. The Washington Police Department says first responders were called to the area of NW 16th Street and and Jackson Street for a stabbing.
EPD investigate attempted kidnapping
The Evansville Police Department say there was an attempted kidnapping on Thursday at 8:51 p.m. in the 1500 block of W. Louisiana.
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Ferdinand police seeking info on abandoned dog and puppies
The Ferdinand Police Department is seeking information about a female dog and puppies found at the New Town Lake on Friday. According to police, the department was notified of an animal in distress at the New Town Lake at about 10 a.m. When they arrived, officers located a medium-sized female dog tied to a post with a six-foot-long leash that only had about six to 10 inches of lead. The dog had five puppies with her and no food, water or adequate shelter.
WANE-TV
Driver arrested in school zone near Evansville, revealed to be under the influence
PIKE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A woman was arrested Wednesday afternoon for operating a vehicle while intoxicated in a school zone north of Evansville. Police pulled over 37-year-old Anna Watson after an officer observed her disregard a stop sign at an intersection close to Pike Central High School and Pike Central Middle School.
Details emerge on murder investigation following arrest
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– More information has come out on the investigation of a murder that led to an arrest Wednesday night in Terre Haute. Richard Sandlin was arrested and charged with murder in connection to the death of Donald Riley, who was shot and killed at a home in the 1100 block of 8th […]
city-countyobserver.com
JUST IN: Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office And The Evansville Police Department Are Investigating Childs Death
Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office And The Evansville Police Department Are Investigating Childs Death. The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office and the Evansville Police Department are investigating the death of a 6-year-old child on 09-04-2022. The child has been identified as Malachi Copeland of Evansville. An autopsy determined he died...
14news.com
Toyota Boshoku employees return to work after chemical incident
PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - On Wednesday night, Boshoku Toyota was evacuated due to the presence of chemical fumes on their main floor. [PREVIOUS: Construction incident at Toyota Boshoku sends 25 to hospital]. One day later, everybody was back to work. First responders were dispatched to Boshoku Toyota around 8 p.m....
14news.com
Tri-State farmers concerned this harvest season after record 2021
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It’s the most wonderful time of the year in the Tri-State, that is if you’re a farmer. The rolling fields of high corn will soon be flat. Vanderburgh County farmer, Joe Steinkamp, says harvest season is the most fun for him. “All the fruits...
