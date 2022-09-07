ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daviess County, IN

Comments / 0

Related
wwbl.com

Daviess Co. Road Closing

The Daviess County Highway Department advises that County Road 800 East will be closed today between County Roads 500 South and 600 South for a pipe replacement project. 800 East will reopen to traffic around 5:00 PM.
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
14news.com

Daviess Co. Fire Department responds to oil tank fire

OFD recruits pay tribute to firefighters lost on 9/11. ‘Find Dawnita Day’ held this weekend at Garvin Park. ‘Find Dawnita Day’ held this weekend at Garvin Park. Dubois Co. Sheriff’s Office warning public of attempted kidnapping incident. Updated: 6 hours ago. Dubois Co. Sheriff’s Office warning public...
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
wamwamfm.com

INDOT Announces Lighting Project in Greene Co.

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. – The Indiana Department of Transportation announces an updated timeline for a project to provide lighting at the interchange of US 231 and I-69. A project at the interchange will add new lighting to this area. This lighting will help to improve safety in the area. The project is expected to begin in the late spring of 2023. A change of date was required due to increased lead times on materials. The project is expected to be completed in October of 2023, depending on the weather.
GREENE COUNTY, IN
wwbl.com

One Day Street Closure on Jasper’s Courthouse Square

East 6th Street in Jasper will be closed Monday from the Courthouse Square for the installation of a manhole and stormwater infrastructure. The street is scheduled to be closed for only one day. Street Closed barricades will be placed the full length of the northbound travel lane at the intersection...
JASPER, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
County
Daviess County, IN
Daviess County, IN
Traffic
Daviess County, IN
Government
Local
Indiana Traffic
WEHT/WTVW

Deceased woman found under Pigeon Creek Bridge identified

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office has identified the woman found deceased underneath Pigeon Creek Bridge as Tonya Cardwell, 51, of Evansville. The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office along with the Evansville Police Department are investigating the woman’s death. Officials say the woman’s body was found under Pigeon Creek Bridge on First Avenue […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Road#Road Closures#County Highway#Construction Maintenance#Daviess Co
wamwamfm.com

Daviess Co. Stabbing Suspect Arrested

On September 8, 2022, at approximately 6:45 PM, first responders were dispatched to the area of NW 16th Street and Jackson Street for a stabbing. Upon arrival, officers discovered the victim to be a 45-year-old male from Washington. The victim was transported to Daviess Community Hospital. Officers learned the suspect was 33 year old Brandon Goble, and that he was with a female associated with Vincennes, Indiana. With quick assistance from the Vincennes Police Department, Goble was located and taken into custody without incident. Officers with the Washington Police Department transported Goble to the Daviess County Security Center, where he became combative and assaulted jail staff. Goble was arrested on charges of Battery Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury and Intimidation.
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
WTHI

One dead, three hurt in Greene County crash

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One person is dead, and three more were hurt after a Tuesday crash in Greene County. It happened on I-69 and 231. The Greene County Sheriff's office says the driver of a vehicle was going south on I-69 and got off at the 231 exit.
GREENE COUNTY, IN
14news.com

Gibson Co. woman checks off another thrill from bucket list

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Shirley Martin is at it again!. The 84-year-old Gibson County woman wasted no time checking off the next thing on her bucket list. Last week, we showed you her ziplining at Camp Carson during an outing with her church. This week, she took a hot...
GIBSON COUNTY, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
duboiscountyfreepress.com

Ferdinand police seeking info on abandoned dog and puppies

The Ferdinand Police Department is seeking information about a female dog and puppies found at the New Town Lake on Friday. According to police, the department was notified of an animal in distress at the New Town Lake at about 10 a.m. When they arrived, officers located a medium-sized female dog tied to a post with a six-foot-long leash that only had about six to 10 inches of lead. The dog had five puppies with her and no food, water or adequate shelter.
FERDINAND, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Details emerge on murder investigation following arrest

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– More information has come out on the investigation of a murder that led to an arrest Wednesday night in Terre Haute. Richard Sandlin was arrested and charged with murder in connection to the death of Donald Riley, who was shot and killed at a home in the 1100 block of 8th […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
city-countyobserver.com

JUST IN: Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office And The Evansville Police Department Are Investigating Childs Death

Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office And The Evansville Police Department Are Investigating Childs Death. The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office and the Evansville Police Department are investigating the death of a 6-year-old child on 09-04-2022. The child has been identified as Malachi Copeland of Evansville. An autopsy determined he died...
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
14news.com

Toyota Boshoku employees return to work after chemical incident

PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - On Wednesday night, Boshoku Toyota was evacuated due to the presence of chemical fumes on their main floor. [PREVIOUS: Construction incident at Toyota Boshoku sends 25 to hospital]. One day later, everybody was back to work. First responders were dispatched to Boshoku Toyota around 8 p.m....
PRINCETON, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy