City Commission gets report on expanded Kalamazoo summer parks program
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – One of the strategies the City of Kalamazoo has implemented to decrease crime is to provide programs for the community’s school aged children during summer break. This year, thanks to The Foundation for Excellence and American Rescue Plan Act relief money, they were...
Van Buren Conservation District hosts Kal-Haven Trail clean up event
SOUTH HAVEN, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The Van Buren Conservation District is looking for volunteers on Sunday, September 18 from 1 to 3 p.m. it’s Kal-Haven Trail Clean Up event. Volunteers and staff will meet at the Kal-Haven Trail Sesquicentennial State Park parking lot in South Haven and start picking up trash from there.
Authorities seek help in locating missing Kalamazoo man
KALAMAZOO MI (WKZO AM/FM) – The public is being asked to assist in locating a missing 20-year-old Kalamazoo man. Nathaniel Duvall Brown last contacted family and friends on Thursday, September 8th, at around 9:30 pm. He is described as about y 5’10” and roughly 175-180 lbs. Nathaniel...
It’s hydrant flushing time once again in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — It’s that time again for the city of Kalamazoo. It’s time once again to flush the fire hydrants, and the city’s Public Services Department is set to begin hydrant flushing this coming weekend. The flushing will start on Sunday, September 18,...
No injuries in Battle Creek bank robbery: Police looking for suspect
BATTLE CREEK, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Battle Creek Police are seeking help from the public to help them solve a bank robbery that happened on Monday afternoon, September 12. Police responded to the call of a bank robbery at a PNC Bank on Capital Avenue Southwest just before 1 p.m.
Fatal shooting in Kalamazoo under investigation
KALAMAZOO MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety authorities are continuing their investigation into a fatal shooting on the city’s Northside. Officers were summoned to the area of Drexel Place and Princeton around 3 am Sunday on a report of shots fired. Upon arrival, they discovered...
