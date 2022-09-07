LANSING, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) announced on Monday, September 12, a human case of Influenza A (H1N2)v in the state. The case was confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday, September 9, in a Berrien County fairgoer who had contact with swine at the Berrien County Youth Fair. The fair was held August 15-20. Fair officials are working collaboratively with MDHHS and the Berrien County Health Department.

