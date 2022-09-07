ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Starting a movement: Tell Samsung “Make small budget phones!”

As a budget phone owner who’s not looking to spend more than $300 (or $400 at most) on a new device, it was with great interest that I saw the recent release of the Samsung Galaxy A23 5G. It has good specs for its price and it seems like it would be a very decent phone all around. So it was with great dismay that I noticed the overall size of the phone... 6.5 inches from top to bottom. Once again...
Apple announcement

Lol. I did it because of trade in credits. You won't see it anymore after pre-order. With Android you can miss out and still find a good bargin elsewhere. It's not that Samsung is making major changes from year to year as well. It's just the state of smartphones in general. We won't see big jumps from year to year.
Unknown (sort of) Android 11/LG Velvet Wifi Battery Drain

Why do you think the drain is in WiFi not mobile data? You on WiFi mostly?. Google Play Services seems to be the biggest user of battery, but I've completely disabled all Google applications and it still persists. I'm just going to have to try a factory reset, if not more. This was an "open box" phone, but I'm positive this is a software issue since this does not happen on data when wifi if off. I did spend close to 6 hours updating the phone; update by update (sorry, can't remember the terminology for that).
Samsung Galaxy S9+ firmware update help

I have Samsung S9+ Model SM-G965U CSC is VZW. Running Android 10.0, with current firmware at G965USQS8FTK4. I had a few issues so was interested in updating the firmware using Odin, but kept getting errors, or it would just stop at either the connection setup or initialization stage. I had the phone in download mode with USB debug on, so checked those off the list.
Apple jumped the gun on the eSIM, but the idea isn't terrible

Yes, the iPhone 14 launched in the U.S. as an eSIM-only phone. For most people who plan to buy one, that's not a big deal because they will just have their phone carrier set them up (or Best Buy, or whatever). They aren't concerned about what happens if they ever go abroad for work or play.
About this D buckle band

Why don't people just do it this way. Lay watch on side and stick the charger on back of the watch?[IMG=750x1000]https://uploads.tapatalk-cdn.com/20220910/81d060b5bfcbc2e76834a42f30bc31b9.jpg[/url]. That's what I've done, but this defeats the purpose of the charging pad they included. That was perhaps one of the dumbest moves I've ever seen by Samsung. In...
Fitbit Sense 2 vs Galaxy Watch 5: Battle of the best

With the Fitbit Sense 2, we're getting the same great design from its predecessor, albeit a bit slimmer and lighter. And while some features are locked behind Fitbit Premium, the company includes a free trial of the subscription so you can make the most out of your new smartwatch. For.
