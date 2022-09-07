Read full article on original website
Starting a movement: Tell Samsung “Make small budget phones!”
As a budget phone owner who’s not looking to spend more than $300 (or $400 at most) on a new device, it was with great interest that I saw the recent release of the Samsung Galaxy A23 5G. It has good specs for its price and it seems like it would be a very decent phone all around. So it was with great dismay that I noticed the overall size of the phone... 6.5 inches from top to bottom. Once again...
Samsung Galaxy A53 vs. Apple iPhone SE 2022
If you want a new mid-range phone, and are unable to choose between the best that Samsung and Apple offer in this segment, this is what you need to know.
Apple announcement
Lol. I did it because of trade in credits. You won't see it anymore after pre-order. With Android you can miss out and still find a good bargin elsewhere. It's not that Samsung is making major changes from year to year as well. It's just the state of smartphones in general. We won't see big jumps from year to year.
Unknown (sort of) Android 11/LG Velvet Wifi Battery Drain
Why do you think the drain is in WiFi not mobile data? You on WiFi mostly?. Google Play Services seems to be the biggest user of battery, but I've completely disabled all Google applications and it still persists. I'm just going to have to try a factory reset, if not more. This was an "open box" phone, but I'm positive this is a software issue since this does not happen on data when wifi if off. I did spend close to 6 hours updating the phone; update by update (sorry, can't remember the terminology for that).
Samsung Galaxy S9+ firmware update help
I have Samsung S9+ Model SM-G965U CSC is VZW. Running Android 10.0, with current firmware at G965USQS8FTK4. I had a few issues so was interested in updating the firmware using Odin, but kept getting errors, or it would just stop at either the connection setup or initialization stage. I had the phone in download mode with USB debug on, so checked those off the list.
Apple jumped the gun on the eSIM, but the idea isn't terrible
Yes, the iPhone 14 launched in the U.S. as an eSIM-only phone. For most people who plan to buy one, that's not a big deal because they will just have their phone carrier set them up (or Best Buy, or whatever). They aren't concerned about what happens if they ever go abroad for work or play.
About this D buckle band
Why don't people just do it this way. Lay watch on side and stick the charger on back of the watch?[IMG=750x1000]https://uploads.tapatalk-cdn.com/20220910/81d060b5bfcbc2e76834a42f30bc31b9.jpg[/url]. That's what I've done, but this defeats the purpose of the charging pad they included. That was perhaps one of the dumbest moves I've ever seen by Samsung. In...
Poll: With the iPhone 14 launch, purple is definitely in this season. Who did it best?
The iPhone 14 launch makes it clear that purple is the new must-have color this year. But now that a few phones have launched this year in purple, we want to know which you like best.
Google accused of anti-competitive practices to keep its search engine as the default
Google maintains its position as default search engine on most browsers by paying large sums of money, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.
AGM H5 Pro rugged phone review: An ideal outdoor companion
The phone's 109dB loudspeaker is its main selling point, but will it be enough to drown out the competition?
NFL・
How to customize the perfect Galaxy Watch 5 or 5 Pro with Samsung Bespoke Studio
Get exactly the right Galaxy Watch 5 or 5 Pro — down to the case and the band colors, as well as the size — by using the Samsung Bespoke Studio.
Fitbit Sense 2 vs Galaxy Watch 5: Battle of the best
With the Fitbit Sense 2, we're getting the same great design from its predecessor, albeit a bit slimmer and lighter. And while some features are locked behind Fitbit Premium, the company includes a free trial of the subscription so you can make the most out of your new smartwatch. For.
Samsung is facing a class action suit over a recent data breach
Samsung is being sued for failing to notify affected consumers about a data breach that occurred in July.
The Discover Samsung sale goes live today — save big on smartphones, TVs, and more
The Discover Samsung sale event launched today with tons of exciting offers that'll last all week. Here are a few of our favorites.
