Providers report dozens of errors giving Pfizer's COVID vaccine. Experts worry new boosters will fuel more

Read full article on original website
Lorely
5d ago
Confident the FDA will monitor it closely 😂 . Oh ya sure like they monitored the clinical trial data - zero cred left.
Reply(9)
17
Andrew C
2d ago
The investors in Big Pharma are seething for you to get your jabby. Our politicians are heavily invested in Big Pharma. 😬👀
Reply(1)
9
Mary-Louise Meyer
2d ago
Easy solution is NO ONE should be vaccinated for covid, especially children.
Reply(1)
13
Related
Do You Really Need This New Omicron Booster? Here’s What Experts Say.
Get ready to roll up your sleeves again: A new COVID booster that targets the latest variants is ready for your arm.
Anthony Fauci predicts COVID will be ‘more of an endemic situation’ by the time he steps down in December
Dr. Anthony Fauci thinks the U.S. will be able to manage COVID by the end of the year, making it safe for him to retire. Dr. Anthony Fauci predicts that COVID-19 will become “more of an endemic situation” in the U.S. by December, meaning the coronavirus can be treated more like the flu than a health emergency.
WebMD
CDC Says 44% of People Hospitalized with COVID Had Third Dose or Booster
Sept. 6, 2022 -- Almost half the people who were hospitalized with COVID-19 last spring had been fully vaccinated and received a third dose or booster shot, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says. Unvaccinated adults were 3.4 times more likely to be hospitalized with COVID than those who...
'Not only bad medicine, it’s bad policy': Moderna receives FDA green light for COVID-19 booster targeting the Omicron variant despite some experts saying the shot provides little additional protection
Moderna has received emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its Omicron-specific COVID-19 booster shot, the firm announced Wednesday. The jab is the first reformulated shot to receive the regulatory green light in the U.S. It has been approved for all adults aged 18 and older. Pfizer, Moderna's main competitor in the rollout of COVID-19 shots, is expected to receive similar approval soon as well.
RELATED PEOPLE
studyfinds.org
Newly discovered COVID antibodies could make vaccine booster shots unnecessary
TEL-AVIV, Israel — Groundbreaking new discoveries by a team at Tel-Aviv University may make the ongoing discourse over COVID-19 vaccines a moot point. Scientists have identified and isolated two antibodies capable of neutralizing all currently known strains of COVID (including Omicron) with up to 95 percent efficiency. Study authors...
Study Confirms Vitamin D Supplements Could Be An Effective Treatment For Depression Symptoms
Taking your vitamins benefits you more than you think. A recent study explains how vitamin D supplements may help treat symptoms of clinical depression.
CDC confirms Nebraska child who died after swimming was infected with the brain-eating amoeba Naegleria fowleri
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has confirmed a Nebraska child who died after swimming was infected with the brain-eating amoeba Naegleria fowleri, an epidemiologist for the state, Dr. Matthew Donahue, told CNN.
As BA.5 Subvariant Spreads, Here Are the First Signs of COVID to Watch For
As omicron subvariants, such as BA.4 and BA.5, continue to circulate, some studies indicate that they could potentially do a better job of evading existing vaccines and immunity. According to the latest update from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the BA.5 lineage of the omicron variant is by...
IN THIS ARTICLE
msn.com
The flu vaccine in 2022: What older adults need to know
A new TV lineup and beautiful foliage aren’t the only things guaranteed to make a comeback this fall. In fact, as soon as September weather, school and other activities prompt more people to congregate indoors, flu season isn’t far behind. No one wants to spread an infectious disease...
survivornet.com
Like Eating Bacon? Two New Studies Show that Eating Lots of ‘Ultraprocessed’ Foods Like Bacon Significantly Increases Men’s Risk of Colorectal Cancer
Eating 'Ultraprocessed' Foods Increases Colorectal Cancer Risk. Two new, large-scale studies revealed that eating a lot of “ultraprocessed” foods significantly increases the risk of colorectal cancer in men and can also lead to heart disease and premature death in men and women. Ultra-processed foods include pre-packaged products like...
First Symptoms of COVID: Early Signs of an Infection You Should Watch For
Multiple subvariants of the omicron strain are continuing to circulate across the country, with some studies indicating that they could potentially do a better job of evading existing vaccines and immunity. According to the latest update from the CDC, the BA.5 lineage of the omicron variant is now the most...
Popculture
Walmart Great Value Product Recalled After Major Mixup
Walmart shoppers are being urged not to consume a Great Value product after a labeling error resulted in a potentially life-threatening risk. South Georgia Pecan Co. on Aug. 23 recalled Great Value Walnut Chopped pouches due to a mislabeling issue that resulted in the pouches containing pecan pieces instead of walnuts, meaning the product poses a risk to consumers with an allergy or severe sensitivity to pecans.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The top 3 most common Covid symptoms right now revealed
COVID rates crept up very rapidly at the beginning of the summer, with a 43 per cent spike in cases in June. However, the wave appears to have subsided across the whole Britian, with infections falling rapidly each week. The most recent data from the Office of National Statistics suggests...
CNBC
Here's how to get free at-home Covid tests after the federal government program ends
The federal government stopped delivering free at-home Covid tests to Americans on Friday, suspending a program that has provided more than 600 million tests to U.S. households since it launched at the beginning of this year. The White House blames lawmakers for the program's suspension, noting on the program's website...
Scientists say that inhaled and nasal vaccines may be needed to beat Omicron. China just approved the world’s first inhaled one
Cansino Biologics' inhaled vaccine appeared more effective in clinical trials than China's other jabs.
MedicalXpress
Trial suggests metformin effective at reducing odds of serious outcomes for COVID-19 patients seeking early treatment
In work published in the New England Journal of Medicine, researchers—led by the University of Minnesota Medical School and School of Public Health—have found that metformin, a commonly prescribed diabetes medication lowers the odds of emergency department visits, hospitalizations, or death due to COVID-19 by over 40 percent—and over 50 percent if prescribed early in onset of symptoms. The study also found no positive effect from treatment with either ivermectin or low-dose fluvoxamine.
These common snacks could increase risk of bowel cancer, study finds
A new study has found that ultra-processed foods, including popular packaged snacks and sugary drinks, may increase a person’s risk of bowel cancer.Researchers in the US examined data from three major long-term health studies involving more than 46,000 men and almost 160,000 women, who were tracked for 24 to 28 years.During this period, 3,216 cases of bowel cancer were identified. The academics used data on cases and diets to determine the risk for bowel cancer.They found that ultra-processed foods, including soft drinks; packaged snacks; commercial bread, cakes and biscuits; confectionary; margarine; and pre-processed ready-to-eat or heat products were linked...
This Is How Long It Takes For Vitamin B12 Supplements To Start Working
If you are low in vitamin B12, your doctor may prescribe supplements for you. Here's what you can expect for how long it will take for them to start working.
You can still order free at-home COVID tests — but not for long. Here’s what to know
Each U.S. household has time to place an order for eight free at-home test kits.
Comments / 29