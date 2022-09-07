Providers report dozens of errors giving Pfizer's COVID vaccine. Experts worry new boosters will fuel more

Moderna has received emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its Omicron-specific COVID-19 booster shot, the firm announced Wednesday. The jab is the first reformulated shot to receive the regulatory green light in the U.S. It has been approved for all adults aged 18 and older. Pfizer, Moderna's main competitor in the rollout of COVID-19 shots, is expected to receive similar approval soon as well.

PHARMACEUTICALS ・ 12 DAYS AGO