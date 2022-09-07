ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providers report dozens of errors giving Pfizer's COVID vaccine. Experts worry new boosters will fuel more

By Adrianna Rodriguez
MedicalXpress
 5 days ago
Comments / 29

Lorely
5d ago

Confident the FDA will monitor it closely 😂 . Oh ya sure like they monitored the clinical trial data - zero cred left.

Andrew C
2d ago

The investors in Big Pharma are seething for you to get your jabby. Our politicians are heavily invested in Big Pharma. 😬👀

Mary-Louise Meyer
2d ago

Easy solution is NO ONE should be vaccinated for covid, especially children.

Daily Mail

'Not only bad medicine, it’s bad policy': Moderna receives FDA green light for COVID-19 booster targeting the Omicron variant despite some experts saying the shot provides little additional protection

Moderna has received emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its Omicron-specific COVID-19 booster shot, the firm announced Wednesday. The jab is the first reformulated shot to receive the regulatory green light in the U.S. It has been approved for all adults aged 18 and older. Pfizer, Moderna's main competitor in the rollout of COVID-19 shots, is expected to receive similar approval soon as well.
Michael Cohen
studyfinds.org

Newly discovered COVID antibodies could make vaccine booster shots unnecessary

TEL-AVIV, Israel — Groundbreaking new discoveries by a team at Tel-Aviv University may make the ongoing discourse over COVID-19 vaccines a moot point. Scientists have identified and isolated two antibodies capable of neutralizing all currently known strains of COVID (including Omicron) with up to 95 percent efficiency. Study authors...
msn.com

The flu vaccine in 2022: What older adults need to know

A new TV lineup and beautiful foliage aren’t the only things guaranteed to make a comeback this fall. In fact, as soon as September weather, school and other activities prompt more people to congregate indoors, flu season isn’t far behind. No one wants to spread an infectious disease...
survivornet.com

Like Eating Bacon? Two New Studies Show that Eating Lots of ‘Ultraprocessed’ Foods Like Bacon Significantly Increases Men’s Risk of Colorectal Cancer

Eating 'Ultraprocessed' Foods Increases Colorectal Cancer Risk. Two new, large-scale studies revealed that eating a lot of “ultraprocessed” foods significantly increases the risk of colorectal cancer in men and can also lead to heart disease and premature death in men and women. Ultra-processed foods include pre-packaged products like...
Popculture

Walmart Great Value Product Recalled After Major Mixup

Walmart shoppers are being urged not to consume a Great Value product after a labeling error resulted in a potentially life-threatening risk. South Georgia Pecan Co. on Aug. 23 recalled Great Value Walnut Chopped pouches due to a mislabeling issue that resulted in the pouches containing pecan pieces instead of walnuts, meaning the product poses a risk to consumers with an allergy or severe sensitivity to pecans.
MedicalXpress

Trial suggests metformin effective at reducing odds of serious outcomes for COVID-19 patients seeking early treatment

In work published in the New England Journal of Medicine, researchers—led by the University of Minnesota Medical School and School of Public Health—have found that metformin, a commonly prescribed diabetes medication lowers the odds of emergency department visits, hospitalizations, or death due to COVID-19 by over 40 percent—and over 50 percent if prescribed early in onset of symptoms. The study also found no positive effect from treatment with either ivermectin or low-dose fluvoxamine.
The Independent

These common snacks could increase risk of bowel cancer, study finds

A new study has found that ultra-processed foods, including popular packaged snacks and sugary drinks, may increase a person’s risk of bowel cancer.Researchers in the US examined data from three major long-term health studies involving more than 46,000 men and almost 160,000 women, who were tracked for 24 to 28 years.During this period, 3,216 cases of bowel cancer were identified. The academics used data on cases and diets to determine the risk for bowel cancer.They found that ultra-processed foods, including soft drinks; packaged snacks; commercial bread, cakes and biscuits; confectionary; margarine; and pre-processed ready-to-eat or heat products were linked...
