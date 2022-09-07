Donald Trump’s legal team has suggested judge Raymond Dearie be appointed as the “special master” to review top-secret documents taken during the FBI raid of Mar-a-Lago.The former president and the Justice Department had earlier reached the rare agreement that a special master, or court-appointed legal professional, should be appointed for the process.Judge Raymond Dearie was suggested by the former president’s legal team after rejecting the assignment of jurists nominated by the Justice Department, saying “there are specific reasons why [the DOJ’s] nominees are not preferred for service”.Federal prosecutors stated in a filing late on Monday that Mr Dearie was...

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 37 MINUTES AGO