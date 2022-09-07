ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corvallis, OR

Lebanon-Express

OSU football: Three thoughts on the Beavers' win at Fresno State

Oregon State earned a historic 35-32 nonconference football victory over Fresno State on Saturday night. The Beavers won their first road game in series history on the final play of the game, a 2-yard touchdown run by Jack Colletto. The final play is especially memorable because Oregon State coach Jonathan...
CORVALLIS, OR
Lebanon-Express

Wary public comments offered on OSU forest planning process

The foresters who oversee Oregon’s 15,000 acres of research woodlands are asking the public what changes it wants in the first update to the McDonald-Dunn management plan in 17 years. Some people who hike in, live near or work on the forest said they fear the College of Forestry...
CORVALLIS, OR
Lebanon-Express

Lebanon schools in 22-23: In-person only and more parent involvement

Lebanon’s public school students are starting the year about as on-track as they can for the first time since the start of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020. The district serving Lebanon largely overcame shortages of applicants for teacher and support staff jobs that have plagued schools across the U.S., officials say.
LEBANON, OR
Lebanon-Express

Lebanon man arrested in connection to shooting incident

The Lebanon Police Department arrested a Lebanon man in connection to a Sunday, Sept. 11 shooting incident. Officers arrested James Frank Newport, 33, on suspicion of assault, menacing, reckless endangering, unlawful use of a weapon and disorderly conduct charges. The Linn County District Attorney’s Office filed charges in two separate...
LEBANON, OR
Lebanon-Express

Police and SWAT team respond to incident in Lebanon

Local police, sheriff’s office and SWAT team personnel responded to what community members describe as gunshots in Lebanon on Sunday afternoon, Sept. 11. In an agency Facebook post, the Lebanon Police Department said the incident was not an active shooter situation. Details on what occurred were not immediately made available.
LEBANON, OR
Lebanon-Express

How mid-Willamette Valley is helping Ukraine

Art for Ukraine: "Art for Ukraine" is an exhibit that is a fundraiser for Ukrainian refugees, on display through September at New Morning Bakery, 219 SW Second St. in Corvallis. Uzhhorod, Ukraine, is a sister city to Corvallis. Thousands of people have fled the eastern border of Ukraine to take refuge in the relative safety of Uzhhorod in the West, overwhelming its limited resources and necessitating outside help to manage the crisis. Six local artists are donating the proceeds of their work to the Corvallis Sister Cities Association, which will use the money to provide housing, food, medical care and other services for the refugees. Prints by Earl Newman, abstracts by Bruce Osen, mosaics by Alice Sperling and Lyn Radosovich, hand-cut silhouettes by April Fisher, and a Steven Evans sunflower design made in honor of Ukraine are on display along the brick wall of the bakery and are for sale.
CORVALLIS, OR

