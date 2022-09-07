Read full article on original website
Annual Doggie Dip at Splish Splash
Splish Splash has wrapped up its summer operating season but the water park will be holding one last event that dog owners across Long Island look forward to every year – the annual Doggie Dip. Pups and their parents are invited to the Calverton park between 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. on Monday, September 12 to enjoy some fun, fetch, and swimming at the Kahuna Bay Wave Pool.
Salvation Army Hempstead Corps Conducts Massive Back to School Backpack Donation and Festival this Saturday
The new school year is here, and The Salvation Army Hempstead Corps is partnering with Macy’s to make sure that nearly 500 local children return to school with high quality backpacks and school supplies. Along with the back-to-school donation, the Hempstead Corps is hosting a carnival with games, a giant inflatable obstacle course, bouncy house, carnival foods, and more – to give children one last day of summer fun. Kids can also win prizes for the games they play!
Fall Fair approaches for Franklin Square
The Fall Fair sponsored by the Franklin Square Chamber of Commerce is almost here. Saturday, October 15, from 10-4 in the parking lot of Rath Park, there will be a live DJ, entertainment, and games for the kids, as well as a plethora of food provided by local restaurants. Chamber...
The Queen and Gene
Whenever something happens with the royal house of Windsor, all of England turns into a small town. What I love most about covering our small towns is exactly the spirit that is fueling the bittersweet celebration of a life well-lived in all corners of the United Kingdom right now—a sense of knowing someone through constancy, dependability, and a damn good duty to community.
Your Guide to Fall 2022 Car Shows on Long Island
If you’re a gear head or just love cool cars, we put together the ultimate guide to Fall car shows across Long Island. Vettes & Jets Annual Car Show at the American Airpower Museum - Don’t miss American Airpower Museum’s (AAM) event as they showcase dozens of classic and modern Corvettes on the ramp for the Annual Vettes & Jets Car Show! Come see a huge assortment of Corvettes, from inception up to present day, alongside jet fighters of the same eras. Organized by the Long Island Corvette Owners Association (LICOA), this show is a fundraiser for AAM. Owners wishing to display their cars should meet up with other participants no later than 8:30am in front of Gold & Meyer’s Deli at Airport Plaza in Farmingdale (at the southeast corner of Route 110 and Conklin Avenue), to line up their cars and then caravan to the Museum.
There’s a Real Life Halloween Town in New York State
We are officially in the second week of September, which means that fall is just around the corner. Technically, the official start of fall doesn't begin for another two weeks, but for most in New York State, fall is here since football is back and kids are back at school.
For Rent: Small Apartments to Whole Houses
Lucky to Live Here Realty has identified 12 properties currently for rent in the Town of Huntington. Properties range from a whole house rental in Centerport, listed as $4,500 per month to a Huntington one-bedroom unit for $1,900, according to the office.
‘Couple of Guys’ fundraiser set for the Bellmore Movies
Markowitz has a production company with her husband, John Marean. On its site, IntentionFilmsAndMedia.com, there is a link for the show. Donations can be accepted over mobile payment services, like CashApp and Venmo. Tickets for the fundraiser are $20, and can be purchased ahead of time or at the door....
It started as a hobby. The K9 Shop is now a Long Island phenomenon
Robert and Anya Tucker just wanted their dog to live a happier and healthier life. So they zeroed in on her diet — and made huge changes. Their neighbors soon took notice of their happy dog on walks. That shiny coat!. That giddyup!. Soon, they were helping their neighbors’...
Mom and son from iconic 9/11 photo look back 21 years later
NEW YORK - On the sunny morning of Sept. 11, 2001, Brooklyn photographer Alex Webb turned on his television when he heard rumors of an attack on the World Trade Center. When he saw the images on the screen, he and his wife, Rebecca, jumped in a rental car and rushed in that direction. When they got out of the car in Brooklyn Heights, "someone came out of a building and said 'do you want to see what it looks like from the roof?'" he explains.Once they climbed to the rooftop, he saw an unforgettable scene: a mother lovingly gazing at...
Bagel Boss Opens its 15th Location in Massapequa
Long Island’s iconic Bagel Boss has opened its 15th location in Massapequa next to the Massapequa High School. Family owned & operated since 1975, Bagel Boss now brings it award winning bagels, homemade schmears & salads and gourmet coffee & bakery to Massapequa. Massapequa resident and Massapequa High School...
What’s for sale that’s newly built in Riverhead Town
Wondering what your budget can get you on the red-hot East End real estate market? We’re here to help, home buyers. In our biweekly column, we spotlight homes for sale in hamlets across the North Fork at various price points. The Town of Riverhead is undergoing lots of commercial...
Big brother may put an end to speeding in New York
(Motor Authority) — Officials in New York are mulling a bill that would mandate speed limiters in new vehicles that would be set to the local maximum allowable limit. The system would use GPS and traffic sign recognition technology to determine the speed limit. The system has an appropriately benign and Orwellian name: Active Intelligent […]
187 Madison St, Sag Harbor, NY 11963, USA
5 room unfurnished apartment in Sag Harbor Historic District. Parking space. Rear deck to garden. 1 bdrm with stairs to sleeping loft or office. 800 sq. Ft. Walk to town. Pets welcome. $3650.00.
‘There’s a meeting within 10 minutes of your house’
Due to the anonymous nature of Al-Anon, the last names of people interviewed for this story have not been used. Most people are familiar with AA, or Alcoholics Anonymous. But few people are aware of the support groups available to the family and friends of someone with a drinking problem. Al-Anon Suffolk hopes to change that with a new postcard campaign aimed at reaching out to people who might not be aware of the services available to them. The postcards will be mailed out in batches of 500 every other week to every address in Bay Shore.
In Levittown, a busy summer
Children from Wantagh and Seaford who attend Levittown schools were treated to an “enriching” summer of 2022. After enduring two summers without any enrichment programs in 2020 and 2021, Levittown district officials felt it was necessary for the programs to make a strong comeback this year, according to Todd Winch, superintendent of Levittown schools.
'Missing': The mystery of Dr. Sneha Anne Philip - the woman who disappeared on 9/11 | Watch Trailer
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The full story of the disappearance of Dr. Sneha Anne Philip has never been covered on television - until now. The basic details of her disappearance - that she was last seen on September 10, 2001 shopping at a department store in lower Manhattan - have been reported.
Spring Valley Marketplace Continues Makeover to Better Accommodate the Monsey Community's Retail Needs
Construction on the biggest Heimishe retail mall in Rockland County is proceeding at full pace this summer as the Spring Valley Marketplace continues to undergo long-anticipated renovations. The center, right off the NYS Thruway and Rt. 59 has recently begun attracting a growing number of frum shoppers, with business establishments from the community following in Bingo's footsteps and setting up shop there.
Chic-fil-A, Jimmy John’s and Dunkin’ Donuts Proposed For Property in Riverhead
The development of a property on the corner of Old Country Road and Mill Road in RIverhead has been on the table since at least 2019, according to public records. The application for the 7-acre site called for a new retail center consisting of 45,487-square-feet of assorted development, some of which would be retail space.
Bagel Boss opens 15th store
Long Island, New York-based Bagel Boss has opened its 15th location under the direction of Massapequa High School alumn Jeff Grossfeld. The store is located at 4917 Merrick Road in Massapequa. The location was formerly home to Town Bagel of Massapequa, which Grossfeld worked at over 40 years ago as...
