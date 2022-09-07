Repetitive nociceptive stimulation increases spontaneous neural activation similar to nociception-induced activity in mouse insular cortex

Read full article on original website
Morphometric assessment of the left inferior phrenic vein in patients with portal hypertension
The left inferior phrenic vein (LIPV) is a major drainage vessel of gastric varices and serves as an important conduit in endovascular treatment for gastric varices. The narrowing of LIPV has been empirically demonstrated and sometimes hinders catheter insertion for the treatment of gastric varices. We herein investigated the morphology of narrowed LIPV in patients with portal hypertension. Venograms of LIPV on 25 patients with gastric varices (15 males; 10 females; age range, 45"“79Â years with a mean of 67Â years) were retrospectively reviewed, the following four parameters were measured: the diameter of LIPV, the diameter of narrowed LIPV, the narrowing rate, and the distance to narrowed LIPV from the left renal vein. On all 25 venograms, a narrowing was detected just above the common trunk with the left adrenal vein. The diameter of LIPV was 9.0"‰Â±"‰4.2Â mm, the diameter of narrowed LIPV was 5.1"‰Â±"‰2.3Â mm, the narrowing rate was 40.6"‰Â±"‰16.0%, and the distance to narrowed LIPV from the left renal vein was 20.0"‰Â±"‰7.4Â mm. This anatomical information about the narrowing of LIPV may contribute to the safe and efficacious treatment of gastric varices.
Acute sleep loss increases CNS health biomarkers and compromises the ability to stay awake in a sex-and weight-specific manner
Night shift work impairs vigilance performance, reduces the ability to stay awake, and compromises brain health. To investigate if the magnitude of these adverse night shift work effects differs between sexes and weight groups, 47 men and women with either normal weight or obesity participated in one night of sleep and one night of total sleep loss. During the night of sleep loss, participants' subjective sleepiness, vigilance performance, and ability to stay awake during 2-min quiet wake with eyes closed were repeatedly assessed. In addition, blood was collected in the morning after sleep loss and sleep to measure central nervous system (CNS) health biomarkers. Our analysis showed that women were sleepier during the night of sleep loss (P"‰<"‰0.05) and spent more time in microsleep during quiet wake testing (P"‰<"‰0.05). Finally, higher blood levels of neurofilament light chain, a biomarker of axonal damage, were found among women in the morning after sleep loss (P"‰<"‰0.002). Compared with normal-weight subjects, those with obesity were more prone to fall asleep during quiet wake (P"‰<"‰0.05) and exhibited higher blood levels of the CNS health biomarker pTau181 following sleep loss (P"‰="‰0.001). Finally, no differences in vigilance performance were noted between the sex and weight groups. Our findings suggest that the ability to stay awake during and the CNS health biomarker response to night shift work may differ between sexes and weight groups. Follow-up studies must confirm our findings under more long-term night shift work conditions.
ADHD and its neurocognitive substrates: A two sample Mendelian randomization study
Attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is associated with a wide array of neural and cognitive features, and other psychiatric disorders, identified mainly through cross-sectional associations studies. However, it is unclear if the disorder is causally associated with these neurocognitive features. Here, we applied a two-sample bidirectional Mendelian randomization (MR) study to summary GWAS data to explore the presence and direction of a causal effect between ADHD and a range of neurocognitive features and other psychiatric disorders. The inverse variance weighted method was used in the main analysis, and two MR methods (MR-Egger, weighted median) were used for robustness checks. We found that genetic risk for ADHD was causally associated with a decreased area of lateral orbitofrontal cortex. Conversely, we found that brain volume and some features of intrinsic functional connectivity had causal effects on ADHD risk. Bidirectional causal links were found between ADHD and adult general intelligence, as well as depression and autistic spectrum disorders. Such work highlights the important ties between ADHD and general cognitive ability, and suggest some neural features, previously merely associated with the disorder, may play a causal role in its pathogenesis.
Regional variation in the incidence of pseudo-exfoliation in the Andhra Pradesh Eye Disease Study (APEDS)
To report the 15-year incidence rate of pseudo-exfoliation (PXF),Â PXF glaucoma and regional variation among rural participants in the Andhra Pradesh Eye Disease Study (APEDS) III. Methods. This population-based longitudinal study was carried out at three rural study sites. Individuals of all ages who participated at baseline with aÂ...
TOB1 attenuates IRF3-directed antiviral responses by recruiting HDAC8 to specifically suppress IFN-Î² expression
Interferon regulatory factor 3 (IRF3) is a key transcription factor required for the secretion of type I interferons (IFN-Î±/Î²) and initiation of antiviral immune response. However, the negative feedback regulator of IRF3-directed antiviral response remains unknown. In this study, we demonstrated that viral infection induced the interaction of the transducer of ERBB2.1 (TOB1) with IRF3, which bound to the promoter region of Ifnb1 in macrophages. TOB1 inhibited Ifnb1 transcription by disrupting IRF3 binding and recruiting histone deacetylase 8 (HDAC8) to the Ifnb1 promoter region. Consequently, TOB1 attenuated IRF3-directed IFN-Î² expression in virus-infected macrophages. Tob1 deficiency enhanced antiviral response and suppressed viral replication in vivo. Thus, we identified TOB1 as a feedback inhibitor of host antiviral innate immune response and revealed a mechanism underlying viral immune escape.
The neurovascular unit and systemic biology in stroke - implications for translation and treatment
Ischaemic stroke is a leading cause of disability and death for which no acute treatments exist beyond recanalization. The development of novel therapies has been repeatedly hindered by translational failures that have changed the way we think about tissue damage after stroke. What was initially a neuron-centric view has been replaced with the concept of the neurovascular unit (NVU), which encompasses neuronal, glial and vascular compartments, and the biphasic nature of neural"“glial"“vascular signalling. However, it is now clear that the brain is not the private niche it was traditionally thought to be and that the NVU interacts bidirectionally with systemic biology, such as systemic metabolism, the peripheral immune system and the gut microbiota. Furthermore, these interactions are profoundly modified by internal and external factors, such as ageing, temperature and day"“night cycles. In this Review, we propose an extension of the concept of the NVU to include its dynamic interactions with systemic biology. We anticipate that this integrated view will lead to the identification of novel mechanisms of stroke pathophysiology, potentially explain previous translational failures, and improve stroke care by identifying new biomarkers of and treatment targets in stroke.
Simulation of optical radiation force distribution in interference patterns and necessary conditions for chiral structure formation on dielectrics
A chiral structure is formed by the optical radiation force induced by a circularly polarized light that has spin angular momentum; chiral structures are expected to be used for light control devices and molecular chirality discrimination devices. In this paper, we clarify the relationship between the differences in the distributions of the optical radiation force and the possibility of formation of chiral structures. We first simulate the optical radiation force distribution in the case of a Gaussian beam that successfully forms a chiral structure. Given a vector \({\varvec{r}}\) with a centre of the light spot \(\mathrm{O}\) and polar coordinates \(R(\left|{\varvec{r}}\right|, \theta )\), and an optical radiation force vector \({\varvec{F}}\) at \(R\), the angle \({\theta }^{\mathrm{^{\prime}}}=\mathrm{\angle }({\varvec{r}}, {\varvec{F}})\) and \(\left|{\varvec{F}}\right|\) must be constant with respect to the declination angle \(\theta\) for a chiral structure to form. These conditions are fulfilled in the case of a 6-beam interference pattern, but not in the case of a 4-beam interference pattern, which is consistent with the result that no chiral structure is formed in the latter case. The equations derived for simulation of optical radiation force distribution can be used for any optical intensity distribution, and will be of great help in the research of any dielectrics deformation.
Time to CT scan for patients with acute severe neurological symptoms: a quality assurance study
Emergent brain computed tomography (CT) scan allows for identification of patients presenting with acute severe neurological symptoms in whom medical and surgical interventions may be lifesaving. The aim of this study was to evaluate if time to CT from arrival at the emergency department exceeded 30Â min in patients admitted with acute severe neurological symptoms. This was a retrospective register-based quality assurance study. We identified patients admitted to the emergency department with acute severe neurological symptoms between April 1st, 2016 and September 30th, 2020. Data were retrieved from the registry of acute medical team activations. We considered that time to CT from arrival at the emergency department should not exceed 30Â min in more than 10% of patients. A total of 559 patients were included. Median time from arrival at the emergency department until CT scan was 24Â min (IQR 16"“35) in children (<"‰18Â years), 10Â min (IQR 7"“17) for adults (18"“59Â years), and 11Â min (IQR 7"“16) for elders (>"‰60Â years). This time interval exceeded 30Â min for 8.2% (95% CI 6.1"“10.9) of all included patients, 35.3% of children, 5.9% of adults, and 8.6% of elders. No children died within 30Â days. The 30-day mortality was 21.3% (95% CI 16.4"“27) in adults, and 43.9% (95% CI 38.2"“49.8) in elders. Time from arrival at our emergency department until brain CT scan exceeded 30Â min in 8.2% of all included patients but exceeded the defined quality aim in children and could be improved.
The evolving standards of active surveillance monitoring
Prostate Cancer and Prostatic Diseases (2022)Cite this article. Al Awamlh et al. analyzed the SEER Prostate with Watchful Waiting database to explore the intensity of testing among men electing active surveillance following the diagnosis of low grade prostate cancer [1]. They specifically looked at three primary metrics to monitor disease progression: serum psa values, prostate biopsy, and multi-parametric MRI studies. Their primary conclusions were that Black men had a lower frequency of receiving all three tests when compared to non-Black men and that men in the highest income quintile were likely to undergo PSA tests and MRI scans more frequently when compared to men in the lower income quintiles. None of these findings are surprising since race and income play significant roles in virtually all health care delivered in the United States.
Nanoscale electric field imaging with an ambient scanning quantum sensor microscope
Nitrogen-vacancy (NV) center in diamond is a promising quantum sensor with remarkably versatile sensing capabilities. While scanning NV magnetometry is well-established, NV electrometry has been so far limited to bulk diamonds. Here we demonstrate imaging external alternating (AC) and direct (DC) electric fields with a single NV at the apex of a diamond scanning tip under ambient conditions. A strong electric field screening effect is observed at low frequencies. We quantitatively measure its frequency dependence and overcome this screening by mechanically oscillating the tip for imaging DC fields. Our scanning NV electrometry achieved an AC E-field sensitivity of 26"‰mV"‰Î¼mâˆ’1"‰Hzâˆ’1/2, a DC E-field gradient sensitivity of 2"‰V"‰Î¼mâˆ’2"‰Hzâˆ’1/2, and sub-100"‰nm resolution limited by the NV-sample distance. Our work represents an important step toward building a scanning-probe-based multimodal quantum sensing platform.
Evaluation of the causal relationship between smoking and schizophrenia in East Asia
Cigarette smoking has been suggested to be associated with the risk of schizophrenia in observational studies. A significant causal effect of smoking on schizophrenia has been reported in European populations using the Mendelian randomization approach; however, no evidence of causality was found in participants from East Asia. Using Taiwan Biobank (TWBB), we conducted genome-wide association studies (GWAS) to identify susceptibility loci for smoking behaviors, including smoking initiation (N"‰="‰79,989) and the onset age (N"‰="‰15,582). We then meta-analyzed GWAS from TWBB and Biobank Japan (BBJ) with the total sample size of 245,425 for smoking initiation and 46,000 for onset age of smoking. The GWAS for schizophrenia was taken from the East Asia Psychiatric Genomics Consortium, which included 22,778 cases and 35,362 controls. We performed a two-sample Mendelian randomization to estimate the causality of smoking behaviors on schizophrenia in East Asia. In TWBB, we identified one locus that met genome-wide significance for onset age. In a meta-analysis of TWBB and BBJ, we identified two loci for smoking initiation. In Mendelian randomization, genetically predicted smoking initiation (odds ratio (OR)"‰="‰4.00, 95% confidence interval (CI)"‰="‰0.89"“18.01, P"‰="‰0.071) and onset age (OR for a per-year increase"‰="‰0.96, 95% CI"‰="‰0.91"“1.01, P"‰="‰0.098) were not significantly associated with schizophrenia; the direction of effect was consistent with European Ancestry samples, which had higher statistical power. These findings provide tentative evidence consistent with a causal role of smoking on the development of schizophrenia in East Asian populations.
Biofeedback electrostimulation for bionic and long-lasting neural modulation
Invasive electrical stimulation (iES) is prone to cause neural stimulus-inertia owing to its excessive accumulation of exogenous charges, thereby resulting in many side effects and even failure of nerve regeneration and functional recovery. Here, a wearable neural iES system is well designed and built for bionic and long-lasting neural modulation. It can automatically yield biomimetic pulsed electrical signals under the driven of respiratory motion. These electrical signals are full of unique physiological synchronization can give biofeedback to respiratory behaviors, self-adjusting with different physiological states of the living body, and thus realizing a dynamic and biological self-matched modulation of voltage-gated calcium channels on the cell membrane. Abundant cellular and animal experimental evidence confirm an effective elimination of neural stimulus-inertia by these bioelectrical signals. An unprecedented nerve regeneration and motor functional reconstruction are achieved in long-segmental peripheral nerve defects, which is equal to the gold standard of nerve repair -- autograft. The wearable neural iES system provides an advanced platform to overcome the common neural stimulus-inertia and gives a broad avenue for personalized iES therapy of nerve injury and neurodegenerative diseases.
Terahertz lattice and charge dynamics in ferroelectric semiconductor SnPbTe
The symmetry breaking induced by the ferroelectric transition often triggers the emergence of topological electronic states such as Weyl fermions in polar metals/semimetals. Such strong coupling between the lattice deformation and electronic states is therefore essentially important for the control of versatile topological phases. Here, we study the terahertz lattice and charge dynamics in ferroelectric semiconductor SnxPb1-xTe thin films hosting versatile topological phases by means of the terahertz time-domain spectroscopy. With lowering the temperature, the resonant frequency of transverse optical (TO) phonon shows the significant softening and upturn. This temperature anomaly of lattice dynamics directly indicates the displacive-type ferroelectric transition. The resulting phase diagram suggests the enhancement of ferroelectricity in the films possibly due to compressive strain compared with the bulk crystals. The low-energy TO phonon induces the large DC and terahertz dielectric constant even in metallic state. Furthermore, we find that the Born effective charge of phonon mode is enhanced at around the compositions showing the band gap closing associated with the topological transition.
COVID-19 health certification reduces outgroup bias: evidence from a conjoint experiment in Japan
Humanities and Social Sciences Communications volumeÂ 9, ArticleÂ number:Â 306 (2022) Cite this article. The psychological theory argues that serious threats cause negative attitudes from ingroups to outgroups. However, the factors that can reduce such outgroup bias caused by the health threats of a pandemic are unknown. Here, we provide evidence that health certifications to prove immunity or negative test result for COVID-19 reduce outgroup bias. Using a discrete choice experiment with a randomized conjoint design in Japan, we investigated public attitudes towards inbound travelers entering the country, including foreigners, immigrants, and tourists. We found that travelers carrying a vaccination certificate or a negative test result for COVID-19 have a higher probability or rating of being admitted to the country. These effects are the same size as those for travelers undergoing self-isolation. Thus, our results demonstrate that health certification can mitigate outgroup bias among ingroup members experiencing threats to health due to the COVID-19 pandemic. We anticipate that the findings would support the combined usage of vaccine passports and negative certificates to reopen the international borders.
Liquid-liquid triboelectric nanogenerator based on the immiscible interface of an aqueous two-phase system
Solid nanogenerators often have limited charge transfer due to their low contact area. Liquid"“liquid nanogenerators can transfer a charge better than the solid"“solid and solid"“liquid counterparts. However, the precise manipulation of the liquid morphology remains a challenge because of the fluidity limits of the liquid. In this work, using the surface tension of a droplet to fix its shape, a liquid-liquid triboelectric nanogenerator in Contact-Separation mode is designed using an immiscible aqueous-aqueous interface, achieving a contact surface charge transfer of 129 nC for a single droplet. The configuration is proven to be applicable in humid environments, and the two-phase materials have good biocompatibility and can be used as an effective drug carrier. Therefore, this nanogenerator is useful for designing future implantable devices. Meanwhile, this design also establishes the foundation of aqueous electronics, and additional applications can be achieved using this route.
Intrinsic hard magnetism and thermal stability of a ThMn-type permanent magnet
Herein, we theoretically demonstrate that simple metal (Ga and Al) substitutional atoms, rather than the conventional transition metal substitutional elements, not only stabilize the ThMn12-type SmFe12 and Sm(Fe,Co)12 phases thermodynamically but also further improve their intrinsic magnetic properties such that they are superior to those of the widely investigated SmFe11Ti and Sm(Fe,Co)11Ti magnets, and even to the state-of-the-art permanent magnet Nd2Fe14B. More specifically, the quaternary Sm(Fe,Co,Al)12 phase has the highest uniaxial magnetocrystalline anisotropy (MCA) of about 8"‰MJ"‰mâˆ’3, anisotropy field of 18.2"‰T, and hardness parameter of 2.8 at room temperature and a Curie temperature of 764"‰K. Simultaneously, the Al and Ga substitutional atoms improve the single-domain size of the Sm(Fe,Co)12 grains by nearly a factor of two. Numerical results of MCA and MCA-driven hard magnetic properties can be described by the strong spin-orbit coupling and orbital angular momentum of the Sm 4f-electron orbitals.
Biomimetic cardiac tissue culture model (CTCM) to emulate cardiac physiology and pathophysiology ex vivo
There is need for a reliable in vitro system that can accurately replicate the cardiac physiological environment for drug testing. The limited availability of human heart tissue culture systems has led to inaccurate interpretations of cardiac-related drug effects. Here,Â we developed a cardiac tissue culture model (CTCM) that can electro-mechanically stimulate heart slices with physiological stretches in systole and diastole during the cardiac cycle. After 12 days in culture, this approach partially improved the viability of heart slices but did not completely maintain their structural integrity. Therefore, following small molecule screening, we found that the incorporation of 100"‰nM tri-iodothyronine (T3) and 1"‰Î¼M dexamethasone (Dex) into our culture media preserved the microscopic structure of the slices for 12 days. When combined with T3/Dex treatment, the CTCM system maintained the transcriptional profile, viability, metabolic activity, and structural integrity for 12 days at the same levels as the fresh heart tissue. Furthermore, overstretching the cardiac tissue induced cardiac hypertrophic signaling in culture, which provides a proof of concept for the ability of the CTCM to emulate cardiac stretch-induced hypertrophic conditions. In conclusion, CTCM can emulate cardiac physiology and pathophysiology in culture for an extended time, thereby enabling reliable drug screening.
Triple ionization and fragmentation of benzene trimers following ultrafast intermolecular Coulombic decay
Intermolecular interactions involving aromatic rings are ubiquitous in biochemistry and they govern the properties of many organic materials. Nevertheless, our understanding of the structures and dynamics of aromatic clusters remains incomplete, in particular for systems beyond the dimers, despite their high presence in many macromolecular systems such as DNA and proteins. Here, we study the fragmentation dynamics of benzene trimer that represents a prototype of higher-order aromatic clusters. The trimers are initially ionized by electron-collision with the creation of a deep-lying carbon 2sâˆ’1 state or one outer-valence and one inner-valence vacancies at two separate molecules. The system can thus relax via ultrafast intermolecular decay mechanisms, leading to the formation of C\({}_{6}{{{{{{{{{\rm{H}}}}}}}}}_{6}}^{+}\cdot\)C\({}_{6}{{{{{{{{{\rm{H}}}}}}}}}_{6}}^{+}\cdot\)C\({}_{6}{{{{{{{{{\rm{H}}}}}}}}}_{6}}^{+}\) trications and followed by a concerted three-body Coulomb explosion. Triple-coincidence ion momentum spectroscopy, accompanied by ab-initio calculations and further supported by strong-field laser experiments, allows us to elucidate the details on the fragmentation dynamics of benzene trimers.
PLGA-microspheres-carried circGMCL1 protects against Crohn's colitis through alleviating NLRP3 inflammasome-induced pyroptosis by promoting autophagy
This study aimed to at explore exploring the biological functions of dysregulated circRNA in Crohn's disease (CD) pathogenesis, with the overarching goal of and providing potential novel therapeutic targets. CircRNA microarray and quantitative real time-polymerase chain reaction (qRT-PCR) analyses were performed to investigate and verify the candidate dysregulated circRNA. The Next, clinical, in vivo, and in vitro studies were performed to investigate explore the biological function and mechanisms of the candidate circRNA in CD. The therapeutic effect of poly (lactic-co-glycolic acid)-microspheres (PLGA MSs)-carried oe-circGMCL1 in experimental colitis models of IL-10 knock-out mice was assessed. CircGMCL1 was identified as the candidate circRNA by microarray and qRT-PCR analyses. Results showed that circGMCL1 expression was negatively correlated with CD-associated inflammatory indices, suggesting that it is a CD-associated circRNA. Microarray and bioinformatics analyses identified miR-124-3p and Annexin 7 (ANXA7) as its downstream mechanisms. The in vitro studies revealed that circGMCL1 mediates its effects on autophagy and NLRP3 inflammasome-mediated pyroptosis in epithelial cells through the ceRNA network. Moreover, the in vivo studies identified the therapeutic effect of PLGA MSs-carried oe-circGMCL1 in experimental colitis models. This study suggests that circGMCL1 protects intestinal barrier function against Crohn's colitis through alleviating NLRP3 inflammasome-mediated epithelial pyroptosis by promoting autophagy through regulating ANXA7 via sponging miR-124-3p. Therefore, circGMCL1 can serve as a potential biological therapeutic target for Crohn's colitis.
Itch receptor OSMR attracts industry
The pathophysiology of pruritus is poorly understood, and the condition remains difficult to treat. Kiniksa's mAb vixarelimab (KPL-716) is a first-in-class fully human mAb that blocks OSMRÎ². In the skin of patients with chronic pruritus, the cytokine OSM is highly expressed, as it is secreted by immune cells. It signals through OSMRÎ², but to generate itch sensations it must partner with interleukin-31 (IL-31), made by T helper 2 cells. It is thought that pruritus is induced when IL-31 signals through the IL-31 receptor - which forms a heterodimer with OSMRÎ² - on keratinocytes and mast cells. These activated cells in turn mediate neuroimmune communications that transmit itch sensations to the central nervous system.
