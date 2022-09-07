Read full article on original website
Delray Beach hosts tree giveaway, resource fair event for residents
The City of Delray Beach, along with several community partners, hosted a resource fair and tree giveaway for local residents on Saturday.
Missing 5-year-old boy last seen in West Palm Beach
A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for 5-year-old Dahud Jolicoeur, who was last seen in West Palm Beach.
Loose horse leads to deputy-involved crash in Palm Beach County
LOXAHATCHEE, Fla. — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office confirmed that a deputy's car was hit in Loxahatchee Saturday while the official was trying to keep a loose horse on the side of the road. The horse lives at 53 Road North but got loose and ran up and...
Drought creeps into coastal Palm Beach County but one tropical system could turn it around
Coastal Palm Beach County slipped into an official drought this month amid a lackluster rainy season that saw Lake Okeechobee evaporate when it should be swelling. The National Drought Mitigation Center’s weekly report released Thursday showed the fringy realm from Miami to Melbourne in a moderate drought, which is the lowest level on a four-tier scale of severity. A larger area stretching inland from Orlando to the Keys is considered “abnormally dry.”
How Thirsty Turtle Seagrill became a seafood oasis in a South Florida restaurant desert
Sal Zambito doesn’t need anyone telling him why his new sports bar, the Thirsty Turtle Seagrill, fills a gaping restaurant void in the sawgrass-tipped marshlands of west Palm Beach County. Zambito lives across the street. He knows. Still, avid customers were eager to show him: “They were like, ‘When do you open?! When do you open?!’ and just about ripping the front doors off the hinges,” he ...
Lake Worth Beach Addresses Panhandling Ordinances
On Tuesday, Lake Worth Beach city commissioners voted 4-1 to move forward with a motion to repeal two controversial panhandling ordinances. The decision comes as the city faces pressure from a pending lawsuit filed by Southern Legal Counsel on behalf of four homeless Lake Worth Beach residents. Municipalities across the country have been facing similar suits, and there’s no reason to expect an ebbing of the legal tide any time soon.
UPDATE: DELRAY DOCTOR PROFESSES LOVE FOR SEVEN BRIDGES HOMEOWNER, IS JAILED
COPS: “WAS LYING IN BED, FEELING ALONE. HE MISSED HER AND STILL LOVED HER…” BY: SEVEN BRIDGES BUREAU | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Delray Beach spine surgeon, arrested Tuesday for the second time in weeks, was apparently jailed after he professed his love for a Seven […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Royal Palm Beach neighbors frustrated over construction work
Residents in a Royal Palm Beach neighborhood said they've suddenly found themselves among a construction site and they want to know how.
Rods and reels swiped: Pompano Beach bandits steal more expensive fishing gear
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Another Pompano Beach business owner says he’s had expensive fishing equipment stolen, as crooks continue targeting boats and businesses in the area. Last month, Local 10 News told you about a boat captain who had nearly $25,000 worth of rods and reels snatched in Pompano Beach.
Port St. Lucie's new trash collection company making progress clearing excess garbage
Officials with Port St. Lucie’s new trash collection company, FCC Environmental Services, say they’re still on track to have all the excess garbage in the city picked up by the end of next week. However, they say they need residents to do their part to help the crews...
Palm Beach Sheriff Offers Advice On How To Deal With Panhandlers
This week, the Lake Worth Beach City Commission voted to repeal its anti-panhandling ordinance and the county commission did the same earlier this year. But Sheriff Ric Bradshaw says the answer isn't to hand over cash to the homeless.
Workforce housing: Here are some places with affordable apartments, homes
Can't find a place to live that you can afford? Here are some places in Palm Beach County for prospective homebuyers or renters to try. Home-buying help Assistance from the Palm Beach County workforce housing program includes money to help with first mortgage and gap financing for the eligible unit. Eligible costs include, but are...
BOCA RATON HABITUAL OFFENDER ARRESTED
PBSO MOVES IN WHEN MICHAEL ANGOVE PARKS CAR… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office nabbed a man who the agency says is a habitual offender with a history of fleeing from officers during traffic stops. Michael Angove of the […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Officials confirm that missing 5-year-old boy was found dead
Fla. — The Palm Beach County Sherriff's Office confirmed that 5-year-old Dahud Jolicoeur was found deceased in a waterway near his West Palm Beach home Saturday. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office and Florida Department of Law Enforcement reported Dahud missing earlier in the evening. PBSO detectives, Marines, members...
Lake Worth Beach Votes To Repeal Homeless Panhandling Ordinance
Public comment was also taken on another proposal to repeal an ordinance that allows for fining the homeless for sleeping in public spaces.
A new restaurant is planned for Delray Beach’s iconic Ellie’s 50′s Diner. It likely will later be turned into luxury housing.
The doors are closed on Ellie’s 50′s Diner, but the retro restaurant that operated for 32 years in Delray Beach will soon be reborn with a new tenant. In the short term, the plan is for the site to remain a dining establishment with new operators and a new theme. In the long term, the property along Federal Highway in north Delray Beach will likely be transformed into a housing development. ...
Wanted 'serial pickpocket' nabbed in Palm Beach County
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man caught on camera stealing a wallet from a woman in a motorized scooter in Port St. Lucie is behind bars in West Palm Beach. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office arrested 26-year-old Devante Durham on Thursday afternoon. Police in Port St....
Man dies after fight at Port St. Lucie house
Port St. Lucie police are investigating the death of a 26-year-old man who died at a house in the 300 block of SW De Gouvea Terrace.
South Florida to see more strong storms this weekend
Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast are expected to get much-needed rain as isolated strong-to-severe storms continue on Saturday afternoon into the early evening. Weather | Radar | Hurricanes | Traffic | uLocal | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram. The main time frame for active weather is between 2...
