Palm Beach County, FL

Palm Beach Daily News

Drought creeps into coastal Palm Beach County but one tropical system could turn it around

Coastal Palm Beach County slipped into an official drought this month amid a lackluster rainy season that saw Lake Okeechobee evaporate when it should be swelling. The National Drought Mitigation Center’s weekly report released Thursday showed the fringy realm from Miami to Melbourne in a moderate drought, which is the lowest level on a four-tier scale of severity. A larger area stretching inland from Orlando to the Keys is considered “abnormally dry.”
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

How Thirsty Turtle Seagrill became a seafood oasis in a South Florida restaurant desert

Sal Zambito doesn’t need anyone telling him why his new sports bar, the Thirsty Turtle Seagrill, fills a gaping restaurant void in the sawgrass-tipped marshlands of west Palm Beach County. Zambito lives across the street. He knows. Still, avid customers were eager to show him: “They were like, ‘When do you open?! When do you open?!’ and just about ripping the front doors off the hinges,” he ...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
bocamag.com

Lake Worth Beach Addresses Panhandling Ordinances

On Tuesday, Lake Worth Beach city commissioners voted 4-1 to move forward with a motion to repeal two controversial panhandling ordinances. The decision comes as the city faces pressure from a pending lawsuit filed by Southern Legal Counsel on behalf of four homeless Lake Worth Beach residents. Municipalities across the country have been facing similar suits, and there’s no reason to expect an ebbing of the legal tide any time soon.
LAKE WORTH, FL
cbs12.com

Loose horse causes deputy involved accident in Loxahatchee

LOXAHATCHEE, Fla. (CBS12) — A horse running wild through Loxahatchee caused a traffic accident involving a Palm Beach County Sheriff's deputy. According to PBSO, the deputy was driving on Seminole Pratt Whitney Road in his patrol car with his lights active while assisting catch the loose horse. The deputy...
LOXAHATCHEE, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

BOCA RATON HABITUAL OFFENDER ARRESTED

PBSO MOVES IN WHEN MICHAEL ANGOVE PARKS CAR… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office nabbed a man who the agency says is a habitual offender with a history of fleeing from officers during traffic stops. Michael Angove of the […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL
WPBF News 25

Officials confirm that missing 5-year-old boy was found dead

Fla. — The Palm Beach County Sherriff's Office confirmed that 5-year-old Dahud Jolicoeur was found deceased in a waterway near his West Palm Beach home Saturday. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office and Florida Department of Law Enforcement reported Dahud missing earlier in the evening. PBSO detectives, Marines, members...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

A new restaurant is planned for Delray Beach's iconic Ellie's 50′s Diner. It likely will later be turned into luxury housing.

The doors are closed on Ellie’s 50′s Diner, but the retro restaurant that operated for 32 years in Delray Beach will soon be reborn with a new tenant. In the short term, the plan is for the site to remain a dining establishment with new operators and a new theme. In the long term, the property along Federal Highway in north Delray Beach will likely be transformed into a housing development. ...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Wanted 'serial pickpocket' nabbed in Palm Beach County

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man caught on camera stealing a wallet from a woman in a motorized scooter in Port St. Lucie is behind bars in West Palm Beach. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office arrested 26-year-old Devante Durham on Thursday afternoon. Police in Port St....
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
WPBF News 25

South Florida to see more strong storms this weekend

Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast are expected to get much-needed rain as isolated strong-to-severe storms continue on Saturday afternoon into the early evening. Weather | Radar | Hurricanes | Traffic | uLocal | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram. The main time frame for active weather is between 2...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL

