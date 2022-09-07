Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
dodgerblue.com
2022 Dodgers Dress-Up Day: Trea Turner As Jordan Belfort, Tony Gonsolin & Alex Vesia As Mermaid Man and Barnacle Boy & More
With the Los Angeles Dodgers making their last flight of the regular season outside of California, the team returned their tradition of players, coaches and staff members dressing up for the occasion. The dress up day has historically been reserved for rookies, but in 2019 the Dodgers expanded it to...
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Roster: Blake Treinen Placed On Injured List, Andre Jackson Recalled
The Los Angeles Dodgers placed Blake Treinen on the 15-day injured list due to right shoulder tightness and recalled Andre Jackson from Triple-A Oklahoma City prior to Saturday’s game against the San Diego Padres. Treinen’s second IL stint of the season was backdated to Sept. 7, which makes Thursday,...
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Injury Updates: Yency Almonte, Tony Gonsolin & Brusdar Graterol Scheduled For Bullpen Sessions
Although the Los Angeles Dodgers welcomed back Clayton Kershaw and Blake Treinen over recent weeks, their pitching staff remains without the likes of Yency Almonte, Brusdar Graterol and Tony Gonsolin. For Almonte and Gonsolin, their expected returns has been delayed due to a slower-than-anticipated recovery process. Meanwhile, Graterol appeared in...
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Vs. Padres Game Preview: Chance To Clinch Postseason Berth
Although Friday’s loss ruled out the possibility of clinching the National League West title at Petco Park, the Los Angeles Dodgers enter play in position to secure an MLB postseason berth. Doing so would require the Dodgers defeating the San Diego Padres on Saturday, and receiving some help from...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
dodgerblue.com
Recap: Trea Turner, Freddie Freeman Spearhead Dodgers’ Win Against Padres
Trea Turner and Freddie Freeman combined for seven RBI to lead the Los Angeles Dodgers to an 8-4 win over the San Diego Padres. After Turner’s fly ball to the right-center field gap dropped between José Azocar and Juan Soto for a two-out triple in the third inning, Freeman broke the scoreless tie with an RBI single.
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Believes Julio Urías Deserves To Be Part Of Cy Young Award Race
Julio Urías saw his National League-leading ERA increase ever so slightly to 2.30, but he otherwise turned in another strong start to help the Los Angeles Dodgers bounce back against the San Diego Padres. Urías allowed just two runs — on Manny Machado solo homers — as he pitched...
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers News: Andrew Heaney Appreciative Of Being On Playoff Team For First Time In Career
Although the Los Angeles Dodgers have not officially clinched a playoff berth, a calculation error from MLB had the team celebrating their impending postseason return slightly early. The Dodgers didn’t have a big celebration, but manager Dave Roberts addressed the team with a champagne toast while players were provided with...
dodgerblue.com
Recap: Tyler Anderson Pitches Shutout In Dodgers’ Win Over Diamondbacks
The Los Angeles Dodgers couldn’t solve rookie Ryne Nelson but found success against the Arizona Diamondbacks bullpen to come away with a 6-0 win that officially clinched their 2022 MLB postseason berth. Making just his second career start, Nelson held the Dodgers to two hits over six scoreless innings....
RELATED PEOPLE
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Remain Confident In Andrew Heaney Despite Recent Home Run Struggles
Andrew Heaney has hit a rough patch in his first season with the Los Angeles Dodgers, as his career struggles with allowing home runs returned. After a few stints on the injured list early in the season, Heaney returned July 27 with a determination to remain healthy and contribute. His three starts immediately following the activation went well. Heaney allowed just one earned run in 12.2 innings while notching 14 strikeouts, bringing his season ERA to 0.64 to go along with a 2.33 FIP and 1.00 WHIP.
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Injury Update: Blake Treinen Dealing With ‘Buildup-Related’ Shoulder Soreness
After missing most of the season due to a partial tear in the capsule of his right shoulder, Blake Treinen returned to the Los Angeles Dodgers bullpen on Sept. 2. However, he only made two appearances before going on the 15-day injured list with what the team called right shoulder tightness. Despite Treinen just coming back from a slight tear in the capsule of his shoulder, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts indicated the current issue is more in the lat area.
dodgerblue.com
Freddie Freeman: Dodgers Have To Maintain Focus With Big NL West Lead
The Los Angeles Dodgers are on the doorstep of clinching their ninth National League West division title in the past decade despite there being nearly a month left in the regular season. The earliest the Dodgers can clinch a playoff berth is Sunday, while they can also lock up the...
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Players & Coaches Meet 1st Black NHL Player Willie O’Ree
The Los Angeles Dodgers are closing in on a playoff spot while facing the San Diego Padres, but before the game on Saturday, some of the team took a moment to meet Willie O’Ree, the first Black player to play in the National Hockey League. O’Ree, who is referred...
IN THIS ARTICLE
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Praises Manny Machado As ‘One Of The Elite Players’
The Los Angeles Dodgers won their ninth consecutive series against the San Diego Padres thanks to back-to-back victories over the weekend that have them on the doorstep of clinching a 2022 MLB postseason berth. Although not much went right for the Padres following their walk-off win in the series opener...
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Injury Update: Gavin Lux To Take At-Bats At Camelback Ranch
The Los Angeles Dodgers have been a man short for most of this month as Gavin Lux last played on Sept. 1. Lux was in the Dodgers lineup to start at shortstop the following night with Trea Turner getting his first game off this season, but got scratched. Lux’s absence...
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Vs. Padres Game Preview: Max Muncy Returns To Lineup
Max Muncy returns to the Los Angeles Dodgers lineup as they look to win an eighth consecutive series against the San Diego Padres since being swept by them from June 21-23, 2021. Muncy missed the past two games after receiving a cortisone injection to treat left knee discomfort he’s dealt...
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Injury Update: Gavin Lux Missing At Least Padres Series
When Trea Turner was out of the Los Angeles Dodgers lineup for the first time this season, Gavin Lux was penciled in to start at shortstop. However, Lux was scratched due to neck discomfort returning, and he’s yet to play since Sept. 1. “I don’t know if it was...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers News: Freddie Freeman Named National League Player Of The Week For Sept. 5-11
Freddie Freeman played a key role in the Los Angeles Dodgers just completing a 4-2 stretch, and was recognized by being named National League Player of the Week for September 5-11. Freeman is also celebrating his 33rd birthday on Monday. It’s the third time this season Freeman has received NL...
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Roster: Eddy Alvarez Released From Organization After Clearing Waivers
The Los Angeles Dodgers released Eddy Alvarez from the organization after he was designated for assignment and cleared waivers. Alvarez was DFA’d on Aug. 30 as a corresponding move to make room for Heath Hembree on the 40-man roster. The Dodgers added Hembree and Jake Reed to their active roster prior to that day’s game against New York Mets due to needing fresh arms in their bullpen.
dodgerblue.com
Recap: Justin Turner’s Grand Slam Leads Dodgers’ Home Run Barrage To Win 9th Consecutive Series Against Padres
The Los Angeles Dodgers clinched a spot in the postseason and won a ninth consecutive series against the San Diego Padres behind a 11-2 rout at Petco Park. They were led by two home runs from Justin Turner, which included a grand slam to break the game open in the seventh inning. Turner’s solo homer in the fifth was his first on the road this season and he went on to collect a second multi-home run game in 2022 overall.
Comments / 0