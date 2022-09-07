ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

dodgerblue.com

Dodgers Injury Updates: Yency Almonte, Tony Gonsolin & Brusdar Graterol Scheduled For Bullpen Sessions

Although the Los Angeles Dodgers welcomed back Clayton Kershaw and Blake Treinen over recent weeks, their pitching staff remains without the likes of Yency Almonte, Brusdar Graterol and Tony Gonsolin. For Almonte and Gonsolin, their expected returns has been delayed due to a slower-than-anticipated recovery process. Meanwhile, Graterol appeared in...
LOS ANGELES, CA
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers Vs. Padres Game Preview: Chance To Clinch Postseason Berth

Although Friday’s loss ruled out the possibility of clinching the National League West title at Petco Park, the Los Angeles Dodgers enter play in position to secure an MLB postseason berth. Doing so would require the Dodgers defeating the San Diego Padres on Saturday, and receiving some help from...
SAN DIEGO, CA
dodgerblue.com

Recap: Trea Turner, Freddie Freeman Spearhead Dodgers’ Win Against Padres

Trea Turner and Freddie Freeman combined for seven RBI to lead the Los Angeles Dodgers to an 8-4 win over the San Diego Padres. After Turner’s fly ball to the right-center field gap dropped between José Azocar and Juan Soto for a two-out triple in the third inning, Freeman broke the scoreless tie with an RBI single.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Tony Gonsolin
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers Remain Confident In Andrew Heaney Despite Recent Home Run Struggles

Andrew Heaney has hit a rough patch in his first season with the Los Angeles Dodgers, as his career struggles with allowing home runs returned. After a few stints on the injured list early in the season, Heaney returned July 27 with a determination to remain healthy and contribute. His three starts immediately following the activation went well. Heaney allowed just one earned run in 12.2 innings while notching 14 strikeouts, bringing his season ERA to 0.64 to go along with a 2.33 FIP and 1.00 WHIP.
LOS ANGELES, CA
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers Injury Update: Blake Treinen Dealing With ‘Buildup-Related’ Shoulder Soreness

After missing most of the season due to a partial tear in the capsule of his right shoulder, Blake Treinen returned to the Los Angeles Dodgers bullpen on Sept. 2. However, he only made two appearances before going on the 15-day injured list with what the team called right shoulder tightness. Despite Treinen just coming back from a slight tear in the capsule of his shoulder, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts indicated the current issue is more in the lat area.
LOS ANGELES, CA
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers Players & Coaches Meet 1st Black NHL Player Willie O’Ree

The Los Angeles Dodgers are closing in on a playoff spot while facing the San Diego Padres, but before the game on Saturday, some of the team took a moment to meet Willie O’Ree, the first Black player to play in the National Hockey League. O’Ree, who is referred...
SOCIETY
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers Vs. Padres Game Preview: Max Muncy Returns To Lineup

Max Muncy returns to the Los Angeles Dodgers lineup as they look to win an eighth consecutive series against the San Diego Padres since being swept by them from June 21-23, 2021. Muncy missed the past two games after receiving a cortisone injection to treat left knee discomfort he’s dealt...
LOS ANGELES, CA
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers Roster: Eddy Alvarez Released From Organization After Clearing Waivers

The Los Angeles Dodgers released Eddy Alvarez from the organization after he was designated for assignment and cleared waivers. Alvarez was DFA’d on Aug. 30 as a corresponding move to make room for Heath Hembree on the 40-man roster. The Dodgers added Hembree and Jake Reed to their active roster prior to that day’s game against New York Mets due to needing fresh arms in their bullpen.
LOS ANGELES, CA
dodgerblue.com

Recap: Justin Turner’s Grand Slam Leads Dodgers’ Home Run Barrage To Win 9th Consecutive Series Against Padres

The Los Angeles Dodgers clinched a spot in the postseason and won a ninth consecutive series against the San Diego Padres behind a 11-2 rout at Petco Park. They were led by two home runs from Justin Turner, which included a grand slam to break the game open in the seventh inning. Turner’s solo homer in the fifth was his first on the road this season and he went on to collect a second multi-home run game in 2022 overall.
LOS ANGELES, CA

