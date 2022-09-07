Read full article on original website
‘Deceive Inc’ Preview: Be A Spy In Your Next Favourite Multiplayer Game
You’re a spy. I’m a spy. Everyone is a spy. We all have the same goal, to pull off the heist of the century. However, only one of us can go home with the prize. Deceive Inc is a game of cat and mouse that could well take over as a multiplayer favourite, in a similar vein to how Among Us blew up in 2019 - if you have enough friends to hop on a Discord call that is.
Nreal Air Glasses: Like Looking Into The Possible Future Of Gaming
I remember back in the early 2000s, when sci-fi movies were coming up with wild new ways to imagine what kind of technological advancements humankind would be making in its not-so-distant future. No film better encapsulated this - to my mind anyway - than 2002’s Minority Report. Self-driving cars, personalised ads and voice automation on our home devices have all, bewilderingly, come to fruition, but it’s the gesture-based user interface that has so far eluded mainstream popularity.
Grab A BAFTA-Winning Puzzle Game For Free On PlayStation
It is PlayStation Plus Essential update day, my dudes. That’s right, anyone subscribed to the cheapest tier of PS Plus can grab themselves three lovely new “freebies” today, including one gorgeous BAFTA award-winning indie title, which you absolutely need to grab while you can (if you have a PS5, that is).
One Of The Best GTA-Style Games Is Free To Download Now
The start of the month always means free games. Earlier this week, Sony confirmed the lineup of titles coming to PlayStation Plus’ Essential tier, and there’s some very solid choices. On 20 September, the Extra and Premium tier game libraries will also be updated, with highlights including then excellent Deathloop, Assassin’s Creed Origins, and Chicory: A Colorful Tale.
Someone Made 'Minecraft' In 'Minecraft' And Now My Mind Is Melting
I’m not quite sure if there’s any group of gamers out there quite so dedicated to their craft (if you’ll excuse the pun) as Minecraft players. Recently, one gamer spent a whopping 2500 hours traversing around 32 million blocks to, quite literally, the edge of the world. Unfortunately, they promptly plummeted to their death as the map’s textures struggled to load in, but what a feat it was.
‘Gord’ Preview: Dark Fantasy RTS With Grim Moral Choices
A dark forest surrounds our base. Terrifying creatures make their homes in these woods, an ever-present threat to our villagers in a world where both mental and physical health require constant supervision. Sadly, our settlers can’t stay in the safety of the palisade forever, and so into the oppressive dark we must send them.
'Fable' Development Gets A Promising Update From Xbox Boss
To say it’s been a long time since a Fable game was released would be an understatement. There was Fable Fortune back in 2018, but the short-lived free-to-play digital card game was hardly the sprawling RPG adventure fans were hoping for. If you cast your minds back to 2020, you may recall that a new Fable instalment was announced to be in development. After years of silence, we finally have a promising update.
Next BioShock Is Set In Antarctica With A Female Hero, Claims Leaker
It’s been a hot minute since the confirmation that a new BioShock game is in development - almost three years, to be exact. A lot of fans are calling the upcoming title BioShock 4, but truth be told, we don’t even know if that’s what it actually is. All we really know is that Cloud Chamber (founded and owned by 2K) is the studio working on it, and that fans are all very excited about it, thank you very much.
Fans Vote Whether 'Modern Warfare 2' Should Be Realistic Or Arcade-Inspired
We’re on the final countdown to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II. The long-awaited title is set to release on 28 October, with the beta launching in mid September. In addition to bringing back fan-favourites like Ghost, Soap, and Price, MWII will also see the return of classic killstreak rewards and a beloved weapon. Ahead of the game’s release, fans have been discussing their desired tone of the title - and the consensus is split.
‘The Last Of Us Part 1’ Dev Explains Why They Didn’t Include Dodge Or Prone
The release of The Last of Us Part I is mere days away and ever since the project was announced, fans have been debating everything from the overhauled graphics to the updated combat. Well, they're in for a treat because the game has received overwhelmingly positive reviews. In my own review, I gave Part I a nine, writing that “fans will find no better way to experience this story, and first-time players are guaranteed to find a new all-time favourite.”
'God Of War Ragnarök' Rick And Morty Trailer Has Been Modded Into Reality
A couple of days ago, the Internet got hit with a video it could never have been quite ready for - an official Rick and Morty and God of War Ragnarök crossover trailer. Fully animated and voice acted, I don’t think this was the teaser that any of us were expecting for Kratos’ upcoming adventure, but nonetheless, everyone loved it.
Here's What The New Xbox Game Pass Friends & Family Plan Offers
Xbox Game Pass is undoubtably a really great deal. The immense amount of fantastic games available to subscribers is basically unmatched by any other gaming subscription service (sorry, PS Plus), especially given the many huge day-one releases that arrive there. While you're here, check out this super satisfying Xbox 360...
‘The Last of Us Part 1’ Interview: The Art Of Crafting A Remake
The day is finally here. The Last of Us Part I has officially been released into the world and I’m sure most of you reading this will already have your hands on a copy. If you haven’t, you may be intrigued to know that the game’s received rave reviews. In our own review, I wrote that “fans will find no better way to experience this story, and first-time players are likely to discover a new all-time favourite,” rating the game a stellar nine.
'God of War Ragnarök' Fans Spot Badass Throwback To The Original Game
The release of God of War Ragnarök is just a few months away and the excitement is certainly building. Santa Monica Studio recently unveiled some of the improvements made to God of War Ragnarök’s gameplay which includes a “whole new suite” of powers for Kratos. We also know that this time round, Kratos will be able to select different shields, each with their own advantages. In a recent clip released by Game Informer though, fans have spotted a fun nod to the series’ original game.
'Spider-Man 2' Gameplay Is "Exceeding Marvel's Expectations," Says Leaker
Who’s excited for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2? Of course you are, what a silly question. Insomniac Games’ highly anticipated PS5 title is currently set to swing onto screens sometime in 2023, featuring Peter Parker and Miles Morales. Take a look at the trailer for Marvel's Spider-Man 2 right...
‘New Tales From The Borderlands’ Gameplay Revealed
The upcoming sequel New Tales From The Borderlands was further shown off at PAX West 2022, with the focus being on the gameplay. Gearbox revealed some new official footage to give us a look at what to expect from the interactive narrative title. See the official gameplay here. In honour...
Gamer Plays And Completes Every Single Nintendo 64 Game After Almost Six Years
If there’s one problem that unites all gamers, it’s the shared experience of having a never-ending backlog. No matter how hard you try, it just never appears to lessen which makes this gamer’s quest all the more impressive. One Nintendo 64 fan has completed every single game available on the console in the space of less than six years.
Free-To-Play 'The Division' Game Leak Reveal Operators And Modes
Last year, Ubisoft officially announced The Division Heartland. The free-to-play title is in development at Red Storm and is unsurprisingly, due to be set within The Division universe. Back when the game was revealed, Ubisoft explained that “Heartland is a standalone game that doesn’t require previous experience with the series.” Since then, details have been thin on the ground but we finally have a better idea of what Heartland will look like.
'House Of The Dragon' Episode 1 Is Free To Watch, Here's How
Following in the footsteps of its predecessor, House of the Dragon has become the go-to water cooler topic of conversation on a Monday morning. The show has already been renewed for a second season after it became HBO’s most-watched series premiere of all time. In the US alone, House of the Dragon’s first episode had a whopping 10 million viewers. If you missed out on the premiere, you can now catch it for free. Ooo.
New ‘Assassin's Creed’ Will Be Set Where Fans Have Always Wanted
Ubisoft’s Assassin’s Creed Showcase revealed a huge amount of news for the stealth and RPG franchise. From officially revealing Assassin’s Creed Mirage, to announcing the final story DLC for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, there’s plenty for fans to be excited about. However, the real highlight of the show was Codename Red.
