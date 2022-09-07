Read full article on original website
For Rent: Small Apartments to Whole Houses
Lucky to Live Here Realty has identified 12 properties currently for rent in the Town of Huntington. Properties range from a whole house rental in Centerport, listed as $4,500 per month to a Huntington one-bedroom unit for $1,900, according to the office.
What’s for sale that’s newly built in Riverhead Town
Wondering what your budget can get you on the red-hot East End real estate market? We’re here to help, home buyers. In our biweekly column, we spotlight homes for sale in hamlets across the North Fork at various price points. The Town of Riverhead is undergoing lots of commercial...
Starbucks Being Constructed in Port Jefferson Station
A Starbucks with a drive-through is in the middle of being developed for a .63-acre site on Nesconset Highway in Port Jefferson Station. Construction is underway on the site, part of a larger development of a lot that includes a medical office and proposed bank. The Crest Group is developing...
Chic-fil-A, Jimmy John’s and Dunkin’ Donuts Proposed For Property in Riverhead
The development of a property on the corner of Old Country Road and Mill Road in RIverhead has been on the table since at least 2019, according to public records. The application for the 7-acre site called for a new retail center consisting of 45,487-square-feet of assorted development, some of which would be retail space.
PSEG Strengthening Grid in Huntington
PSEG-LI is working on strengthening the energy grid in parts of South Huntington and Dix Hills. As part of its “Power On” Program, the utility said, the storm hardening work includes:
Residents complain about ambulance billing by Flanders-Northampton Volunteer Ambulance
The Flanders-Northampton Volunteer Ambulance Corps is receiving backlash from residents in its service area who say they are being improperly billed by the ambulance corps’ third-party billing company. But the ambulance chief said the issue can be easily resolved and that residents of the district don’t have to pay for the service.
187 Madison St, Sag Harbor, NY 11963, USA
5 room unfurnished apartment in Sag Harbor Historic District. Parking space. Rear deck to garden. 1 bdrm with stairs to sleeping loft or office. 800 sq. Ft. Walk to town. Pets welcome. $3650.00.
Programs phased out, seniors speak up to council
A group of senior citizens told the City Council Tuesday night that several of their important exercise, recreational and educational programs at the Long Beach Recreation Center had been eliminated, and asked that they be restored. Henrietta Staub, who acted as spokeswoman for the group of about 25 seniors, said...
Renovated 1840s Farmhouse On Shy 3 Acres In Wading River!
Surrounded by 100+ acre nature preserve, The Main House retains original features including a 9ft wide x 5ft high red brick fireplace with Dutch Oven. Legal Guest House w/2 Bedrooms. 4 Stable Horse Barn w/2 separate fenced paddocks, + room for riding ring. $1,999,000 | MLS# 3392317. For more information...
$9.5 Billion Renovation Begins At Major Airport In New York State
A major airport in New York is getting a huge renovation. Governor Kathy Hochul made the announcement on Thursday, September 9, 2022. She and other dignitaries, including former NBA legend Magic Johnson, broke ground on the $9.5 billion renovation of John F. Kennedy International Airport. Our state-of-the-art renovations of New...
State Declares Emergency Over Polio
New York declared a state of emergency Friday over the discovery of polio in several counties. Evidence of the polio virus has been found in Rockland, Orange and Nassau Counties. A Rockland County man was recently diagnosed with a case of paralytic polio. Other evidence, including Nassau, the virus was found in wastewater around Manhasset, Port Washington, Glenwood Landing, Roslyn and surrounding areas, Newsday said.
NY Declares Polio Emergency as Another County Finds Virus in Wastewater
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency on Friday as yet another county announced detection of the virus in wastewater samples, a sign the outbreak continues to spread throughout the Empire State. The governor's declaration came the same day local authorities on Long Island said recent testing...
State disaster emergency declared after polio found in Nassau County wastewater
The Department of Health is urging anyone who hasn't done so to get the polio vaccine.
Hometown History — Lost Port Jefferson: The Vandall/Snyder Building
Joseph Vandall was a well-known resident of Port Jefferson and one of the village’s prominent businessmen. In 1892, he was hired as a butcher at Lester Davis’ Meat Market, which was located on today’s East Broadway. After purchasing Davis’ shop in 1916, Vandall found that he needed more space for his growing business.
Salvation Army Hempstead Corps Conducts Massive Back to School Backpack Donation and Festival this Saturday
The new school year is here, and The Salvation Army Hempstead Corps is partnering with Macy’s to make sure that nearly 500 local children return to school with high quality backpacks and school supplies. Along with the back-to-school donation, the Hempstead Corps is hosting a carnival with games, a giant inflatable obstacle course, bouncy house, carnival foods, and more – to give children one last day of summer fun. Kids can also win prizes for the games they play!
Site of massive mulch fire last week lacked permits, under investigation by State DEC
The site of a large mulch fire in Calverton Sept. 2 that took a dozen area fire departments all night to extinguish is under investigation by the State Department of Environmental Conservation. DEC staff visited the facility on Sept. 2 and the agency’s investigation into the fire and potential state...
LIE Lanes to Be Closed for Resurfacing Work
The westbound Long Island Expressway will be closed to traffic between State Route 454/Veterans Memorial Highway and Route 231 in the Towns of Islip, Smithtown, and Huntington from 10 p.m. until 5 a.m., weeknights, beginning Wednesday night.
Polio declared a disaster in New York as virus spreads to Nassau County
New York Governor Kathy Hochul is declaring a state disaster emergency to respond to the ongoing spread of poliovirus. The Democrat says the declaration increases the availability of resources to deal with the disease, which has now been confirmed in wastewater samples in Nassau County in addition to previously turning up in Rockland, Orange, Sullivan and New York City.
NY declares disaster emergency after polio found in Long Island wastewater
NEW YORK - New York has declared a state disaster emergency over polio. The move is to increase resources to fight polio in the state as the virus has been found in more wastewater. The latest location to test positive for it is in Nassau County on Long Island. The...
Your Guide to Fall 2022 Car Shows on Long Island
If you’re a gear head or just love cool cars, we put together the ultimate guide to Fall car shows across Long Island. Vettes & Jets Annual Car Show at the American Airpower Museum - Don’t miss American Airpower Museum’s (AAM) event as they showcase dozens of classic and modern Corvettes on the ramp for the Annual Vettes & Jets Car Show! Come see a huge assortment of Corvettes, from inception up to present day, alongside jet fighters of the same eras. Organized by the Long Island Corvette Owners Association (LICOA), this show is a fundraiser for AAM. Owners wishing to display their cars should meet up with other participants no later than 8:30am in front of Gold & Meyer’s Deli at Airport Plaza in Farmingdale (at the southeast corner of Route 110 and Conklin Avenue), to line up their cars and then caravan to the Museum.
