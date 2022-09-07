ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Patchogue, NY

HuntingtonNow

For Rent: Small Apartments to Whole Houses

Lucky to Live Here Realty has identified 12 properties currently for rent in the Town of Huntington. Properties range from a whole house rental in Centerport, listed as $4,500 per month to a Huntington one-bedroom unit for $1,900, according to the office.
HUNTINGTON, NY
northforker.com

What's for sale that's newly built in Riverhead Town

Wondering what your budget can get you on the red-hot East End real estate market? We’re here to help, home buyers. In our biweekly column, we spotlight homes for sale in hamlets across the North Fork at various price points. The Town of Riverhead is undergoing lots of commercial...
RIVERHEAD, NY
longisland.com

Starbucks Being Constructed in Port Jefferson Station

A Starbucks with a drive-through is in the middle of being developed for a .63-acre site on Nesconset Highway in Port Jefferson Station. Construction is underway on the site, part of a larger development of a lot that includes a medical office and proposed bank. The Crest Group is developing...
PORT JEFFERSON STATION, NY
Patchogue, NY
Waverly, NY
Patchogue, NY
27east.com

187 Madison St, Sag Harbor, NY 11963, USA

5 room unfurnished apartment in Sag Harbor Historic District. Parking space. Rear deck to garden. 1 bdrm with stairs to sleeping loft or office. 800 sq. Ft. Walk to town. Pets welcome. $3650.00.
SAG HARBOR, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Programs phased out, seniors speak up to council

A group of senior citizens told the City Council Tuesday night that several of their important exercise, recreational and educational programs at the Long Beach Recreation Center had been eliminated, and asked that they be restored. Henrietta Staub, who acted as spokeswoman for the group of about 25 seniors, said...
Brian Egan
HuntingtonNow

State Declares Emergency Over Polio

New York declared a state of emergency Friday over the discovery of polio in several counties. Evidence of the polio virus has been found in Rockland, Orange and Nassau Counties. A Rockland County man was recently diagnosed with a case of paralytic polio. Other evidence, including Nassau, the virus was found in wastewater around Manhasset, Port Washington, Glenwood Landing, Roslyn and surrounding areas, Newsday said.
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
longisland.com

Salvation Army Hempstead Corps Conducts Massive Back to School Backpack Donation and Festival this Saturday

The new school year is here, and The Salvation Army Hempstead Corps is partnering with Macy’s to make sure that nearly 500 local children return to school with high quality backpacks and school supplies. Along with the back-to-school donation, the Hempstead Corps is hosting a carnival with games, a giant inflatable obstacle course, bouncy house, carnival foods, and more – to give children one last day of summer fun. Kids can also win prizes for the games they play!
HEMPSTEAD, NY
wamc.org

Polio declared a disaster in New York as virus spreads to Nassau County

New York Governor Kathy Hochul is declaring a state disaster emergency to respond to the ongoing spread of poliovirus. The Democrat says the declaration increases the availability of resources to deal with the disease, which has now been confirmed in wastewater samples in Nassau County in addition to previously turning up in Rockland, Orange, Sullivan and New York City.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
longisland.com

Your Guide to Fall 2022 Car Shows on Long Island

If you’re a gear head or just love cool cars, we put together the ultimate guide to Fall car shows across Long Island. Vettes & Jets Annual Car Show at the American Airpower Museum - Don’t miss American Airpower Museum’s (AAM) event as they showcase dozens of classic and modern Corvettes on the ramp for the Annual Vettes & Jets Car Show! Come see a huge assortment of Corvettes, from inception up to present day, alongside jet fighters of the same eras. Organized by the Long Island Corvette Owners Association (LICOA), this show is a fundraiser for AAM. Owners wishing to display their cars should meet up with other participants no later than 8:30am in front of Gold & Meyer’s Deli at Airport Plaza in Farmingdale (at the southeast corner of Route 110 and Conklin Avenue), to line up their cars and then caravan to the Museum.
SOUTHOLD, NY

