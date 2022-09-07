Read full article on original website
27east.com
Tall Ship Amistad Makes Visit To Greenport For Maritime Festival
The annual Maritime Festival is a highly anticipated event in Greenport, set this year for September 24 and 25, and there is perhaps no tradition that fits in as well... more. Southampton History Museum Catalogs “Tails Of Southampton”. “Unless one has loved an animal, a part of one’s soul...
27east.com
San Gennaro Feast Has Become A Hampton Bays Tradition
Twelve years ago, Simone Scotto was eager to find a way to bolster the Hampton Bays community with a special event. That’s how the San Gennaro Feast of the Hamptons... more. Sunny Jain often tells his wife, Sapana Shah, that she has changed his life. “So ... by Michelle Trauring.
Your Complete Guide To All Of NYC’s Exciting Fall Street Fairs And Festivals
Fall in NYC is arguably one of the best times of the year–the weather is absolutely gorgeous and there’s a ton of fun to be had throughout the city. Plus, all those fun-filled street fairs that took over the streets during the summer are still going on, alongside a ton of delicious food festivals. If we could give you a piece of advice it would be to take advantage of being outdoors this fall as much as possible and head to one (or all) of these fall street fairs and festivals! P.S. – this is a running list and will continuously be updated as more fairs and festivals get announced. Where: Arthur Ave. between E 187th St. & Crescent Ave. More info: Here
longisland.com
Annual Doggie Dip at Splish Splash
Splish Splash has wrapped up its summer operating season but the water park will be holding one last event that dog owners across Long Island look forward to every year – the annual Doggie Dip. Pups and their parents are invited to the Calverton park between 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. on Monday, September 12 to enjoy some fun, fetch, and swimming at the Kahuna Bay Wave Pool.
News 12
Huntington residents lost in 9/11 remembered at Heckscher Park memorial
A memorial service was held in Heckscher Park to remember the lives of Huntington residents who were lost during the attacks of September 11, 2001. Sunday will mark 21 years since the fateful day. Forty residents who perished that day had their names read out loud followed by a moment...
longislandadvance.net
The Queen and Gene
Whenever something happens with the royal house of Windsor, all of England turns into a small town. What I love most about covering our small towns is exactly the spirit that is fueling the bittersweet celebration of a life well-lived in all corners of the United Kingdom right now—a sense of knowing someone through constancy, dependability, and a damn good duty to community.
longisland.com
Bagel Boss Opens its 15th Location in Massapequa
Long Island’s iconic Bagel Boss has opened its 15th location in Massapequa next to the Massapequa High School. Family owned & operated since 1975, Bagel Boss now brings it award winning bagels, homemade schmears & salads and gourmet coffee & bakery to Massapequa. Massapequa resident and Massapequa High School...
longisland.com
Your Guide to Fall 2022 Car Shows on Long Island
If you’re a gear head or just love cool cars, we put together the ultimate guide to Fall car shows across Long Island. Vettes & Jets Annual Car Show at the American Airpower Museum - Don’t miss American Airpower Museum’s (AAM) event as they showcase dozens of classic and modern Corvettes on the ramp for the Annual Vettes & Jets Car Show! Come see a huge assortment of Corvettes, from inception up to present day, alongside jet fighters of the same eras. Organized by the Long Island Corvette Owners Association (LICOA), this show is a fundraiser for AAM. Owners wishing to display their cars should meet up with other participants no later than 8:30am in front of Gold & Meyer’s Deli at Airport Plaza in Farmingdale (at the southeast corner of Route 110 and Conklin Avenue), to line up their cars and then caravan to the Museum.
Hometown History — Lost Port Jefferson: The Vandall/Snyder Building
Joseph Vandall was a well-known resident of Port Jefferson and one of the village’s prominent businessmen. In 1892, he was hired as a butcher at Lester Davis’ Meat Market, which was located on today’s East Broadway. After purchasing Davis’ shop in 1916, Vandall found that he needed more space for his growing business.
tbrnewsmedia.com
Paw Prints: Meet shelter pets Tia, Jenna, Olivia, Foxy, Happy and Allie Cat!
Welcome to the ninth edition of Paw Prints, a monthly column for animal lovers dedicated to helping shelter pets find their furever home!. A twelve-year-old Yorkie mix, this little spitfire is Tia, currently up for adoption at Little Shelter in Huntington. Confident and outgoing, she is the self-appointed boss of her kennel area, priding herself on keeping the staff in line and everything running smoothly. Preferring to be the only four-legged member of your household, Tia is quite certain she can fulfill all your requirements for an energetic, age-defying, best friend and companion. Yorkies are known to be loving and loyal, and as part of Little Shelter’s Silver Paw Connection, Tia has many years of experience in the fine art of friendship. Take the time to meet the one who could be perfect for you…her name is Tia. 631-368-8770, ext. 21.
greaterlongisland.com
Kick’N Chicken plans third LI location, this time in Huntington
Greater Long Island newsletters. Shortly after announcing his plans for a second Kick’N Chicken location in Smithtown, word on the street says owner Ryan Carroll will heat things up in Huntington next. The two new eateries are planned for 20 East Main St. in Smithtown’s Village Commons shopping center...
Chick-Fil-A To Open New Rosedale Location This Week
Chick-fil-A will open a brand-new location in the region this week. The new fast-food eatery, located in the Queens neighborhood of Rosedale, which borders Nassau County, will officially open to the public on Thursday, Sept. 8, representatives announced. The restaurant, located at 24923 Rockaway Boulevard, is owned and operated by...
For Rent: Small Apartments to Whole Houses
Lucky to Live Here Realty has identified 12 properties currently for rent in the Town of Huntington. Properties range from a whole house rental in Centerport, listed as $4,500 per month to a Huntington one-bedroom unit for $1,900, according to the office.
rew-online.com
Fountaingate Gardens Independent Living Community Officially Fully Open to Residents￼
Gurwin Healthcare System announced it has officially opened The Parkview, the largest residential building of the new Fountaingate Gardens independent living complex on Gurwin’s 36-acre Commack campus, with the delivery of the certificate of occupancy on August 16, 2022. The $115 million,129-luxury apartment Life Plan Community is a unique...
News 12
Get ready for some autumn fun at Waterdrinker Family Farm & Garden in Manorville
It's time to ditch the florals and breakout the flannel!. We're getting into autumn at Waterdrinker Family Farm & Garden in Manorville. The farm has all the spooky-season classics, like a hayride and corn maze, and great photo ops along the way!. But one of the biggest draws at Waterdrinker...
Herald Community Newspapers
'This middle school is a family'
A new era has begun for Wantagh Middle School, as literacy expert Rachel Quattrocchi is beginning her first year as assistant principal. Quattrocchi is replacing Stephanie Scolieri, who has served as assistant principal for the past eight years and has accepted the position as the district’s director of human resources.
News 12
North Fork police urge patience as fall activities bring crowds out east
Police on the North Fork are asking the community to be patient as fall activities bring more crowds out east. This time of year could be a double-edged sword for the community because of the traffic due to apple and pumpkin pickers. For business owners, it's when they make the...
untappedcities.com
18 defunct colleges and universities in the NYC area
Dowling College was a private college on Long Island with a similar story to Briarcliff College. Dowling opened in 1968 in Oakdale on the site of William K. Vanderbilt’s Idle Hour estate. Idle Hour was a Gilded Age mansion built in 1882, later serving as a temporary residence of gangster Dutch Schultz and a short-lived artists’ colony. Adelphi College, the first in Suffolk County to offer four-year degrees, purchased the Vanderbilt estate in 1963 and launched the college, naming it after city planner Robert W. Dowling.
Herald Community Newspapers
In Levittown, a busy summer
Children from Wantagh and Seaford who attend Levittown schools were treated to an “enriching” summer of 2022. After enduring two summers without any enrichment programs in 2020 and 2021, Levittown district officials felt it was necessary for the programs to make a strong comeback this year, according to Todd Winch, superintendent of Levittown schools.
greaterlongisland.com
It started as a hobby. The K9 Shop is now a Long Island phenomenon
Robert and Anya Tucker just wanted their dog to live a happier and healthier life. So they zeroed in on her diet — and made huge changes. Their neighbors soon took notice of their happy dog on walks. That shiny coat!. That giddyup!. Soon, they were helping their neighbors’...
