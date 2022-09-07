Read full article on original website
wtva.com
Churches join together to donate water to Jackson.
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Jackson water crisis is not over; residents still need clean drinking water. United Methodist churches across Mississippi are collecting water for those in need. St. Luke’s United Methodist Church in Tupelo is one of those collection sites. They have been in contact with churches...
wtva.com
Okolona students celebrating high scores on Algebra state test
OKOLONA, Miss. (WTVA) - Despite the added element of a pandemic during their time in high school, a handful of local students received some high scores on state testing. Okolona High School learned in June that its students earned the highest test scores in Mississippi on the Algebra 1 state assessment.
wtva.com
Skilled to Work - Being a 911 dispatcher
PONTOTOC, Miss. (WTVA) - Being a 911 dispatcher is one of the most important jobs. WTVA reporter Bronson Woodruff spoke with Donna Rackney about her job. Watch the story in the video above.
wtva.com
Store clerk murdered in Tupelo described as good, generous man
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The murder of a store clerk in Tupelo has shaken the community. Chris Copeland, 26, is accused of shooting Parmvir Singh, 33, on Sunday at the Chevron gas station at Cliff Gookin Boulevard and Thomas Street. Police said the shooting apparently happened during a robbery. "I...
wtva.com
Coroner identifies clerk murdered in Tupelo
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — Police in Tupelo say a store clerk is dead and a man is in jail after he apparently shot the clerk in the head while robbing a convenience store Sunday morning. Officers arrested Chris Copeland, 26, of Tupelo, following the holdup at the Chevron at...
wtva.com
Pet lost in Houston fire
HOUSTON, Miss. (WTVA) - A family lost a beloved pet during a house fire in Houston. The fire happened Monday morning at approximately 2:15 along East Hamilton Street. The family made it out safely before firefighters arrived; but unfortunately, not all of their pets did. Firefighters were able to save...
wtva.com
Ole Miss to honor former player’s impact after his unexpected death
OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA)- The Ole Miss Rebels football program will honor the legacy of a former player on Saturday in Vaught-Hemmingway Stadium. Luke Knox, brother of former Ole Miss star tight-end Dawson Knox, spent four years in Oxford before transferring to Florida International University to play for the Panthers in the 2022 season.
wtva.com
Southbound I-55 in Panola County reopens to traffic after bridge repair
BATESVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) — The Mississippi Department of Transportation says southbound Interstate 55 from Batesville to the Pope/Courtland exit has reopened ahead of schedule. Workers shut down that stretch of interstate to repair a bridge. The interstate was not expected to reopen until Monday at 7 a.m. Drivers were...
wtva.com
Friday Night Fever - Saturday Edition
Bonus high school football this week! Houston traveled to Shannon for a showdown with the Red Raiders on Saturday night.
