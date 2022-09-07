ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Dallas Observer

Chef John Tesar to Host Michelin-Starred Knife & Spoon Dinners in Plano

Michelin won't bring its star-studded guide to Texas, so chef John Tesar is bringing it to us. Long-time chef John Tesar packaged his highly lauded Dallas steakhouse Knife with his other concept, Spoon, a seafood restaurant that operated for several years in Preston Center before closing in 2014. He's found a home for Knife & Spoon at the Ritz Carlton in Orlando, where this year it was awarded a Michelin star.
PLANO, TX
dallasexpress.com

Dallas Midtown on Hold Despite Sewer Line Completion

The site where Valley View Mall once stood now sits in shambles amidst a decade’s-worth of rubble, frustrating those who wish to see the site redeveloped into the supposedly forthcoming Dallas Midtown project. Dallas Midtown is a $4 billion planned urban living and retail center comprised of a mixed-use,...
DALLAS, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

5 restaurants planning to open locations in Keller, Northeast Fort Worth

Chicago street food restaurant Portillo’s is opening a location in Fort Worth. (Courtesy Portillo’s) 1. Torchy’s Tacos will open a third Fort Worth location at 9700 Hillwood Parkway, Fort Worth, according to a filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The filing states an interior finish-out of the restaurant will take an estimated three-plus months, wrapping up in February 2023. The estimated cost of construction is $750,000. The future Torchy's Tacos will offer the restaurant's traditional menu, including specialty tacos, queso, burritos, margaritas and more. The restaurant chain's other locations in Fort Worth are at 5030 S. Hulen St. and 928 Northton St. www.torchystacos.com.
FORT WORTH, TX
streetfoodblog.com

Luxurious abounds at new Italian restaurant Dea by Dallas’ Inwood Village

The countdown is on for Dea, the brand new Italian restaurant opening close to Dallas’ Inwood Village from acclaimed restaurateurs Tracy Moore Rathbun and Lynae Fearing. Dea is going into the previous Hearth Pies house at 7709 Inwood Rd., and is slated to open in mid-September — proper subsequent door to their beloved Asian restaurant Shinsei and only a shot down from their seafood restaurant Lovers Seafood & Market.
DALLAS, TX
rejournals.com

Molto Properties breaks ground on speculative industrial development in Grand Prairie

On behalf of Molto Properties, CBRE announced construction has started on two speculative distribution buildings at GSW Commerce Center at 161, a Class A+ logistics park in DFW’s Great Southwest/Arlington (GSW) industrial submarket. Both rear load buildings are the initial phase of development and will total 464,495 square feet. They are expected to deliver in Summer 2023.
GRAND PRAIRIE, TX
papercitymag.com

The Fight for the Kips Bay Decorator Show House Dallas

For months, the fanfare surrounding the Kips Bay Decorator Show House Dallas was playing out as usual. In June, a sprawling, 12,470-square-foot estate in Old Preston Hollow was announced as the site of the prestigious event. In July, the 24 designers and architects that would transform the home into a visual wonderland were announced. Just three weeks ago, Veranda, the national media sponsor, shared preview sketches teasing the Texas show house’s maximalist rooms. That same week in August, however, a bright red Stop Work Order was posted outside of 9250 Meadowbrook Drive. Of course, it was a major inconvenience for the always-hurried Kips Bay designers, but the sign was just the tip of the iceberg.
DALLAS, TX
checkoutdfw.com

Museums, parks and entertainment: 7 free things you should do in DFW

The DFW Metroplex is not only home to lots of fun things to do but also many that are free. We have compiled a list of the best free things to do in DFW. The Dallas Museum of Art is one of the Top 10 largest art museums in the country and it features completely free admission. The museum holds over 24,000 pieces of art that span over a 5,000 year period. The Dallas Museum of Art is located at 1717 N Harwood St, Dallas, and they are open from 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. Tuesday - Thursday, 11 a.m. - 9 p.m. on Friday, 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, and closed on Mondays.
DALLAS, TX
dmagazine.com

Bon Appétit’s 50 Best New Restaurants 2022 List Features Two in North Texas

Bon Appétit released its list of the 50 best new restaurants in America Thursday, and two North Texas restaurants are among the others: El Rincón del Maíz in Garland and La Onda in Fort Worth. Great news for Garland and Fort Worth, but sad news for Dallas, which had its fair share of exciting restaurant openings this year that didn’t quite make it.
GARLAND, TX
tinybeans.com

Choo Choo! 8 Places to Take Train-Loving Kids in Dallas

If your mini conductor goes off the rails for all things trains, there are plenty of thrilling Dallas train rides and engaging train museums that will have kids whistling like a steam engine with excitement. Your little locomotive lovers keep up with Thomas the Tank Engine on television, and make...
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

H-E-B Announces Local Store’s Launch Date

H-E-B has announced the official launch date of its newest Frisco store. The popular Texas grocery chain has had local residents fervently anticipating the launch of the flagship store in Frisco, which H-E-B said will open at 6 a.m. on Wednesday, September 21, 2022. Located at 4800 Main St., Frisco’s...
FRISCO, TX

