RJW Logistics Group, Inc. announced the acquisition of its 10th warehouse in Chicagoland – the company’s largest facility to date at 816,000 square feet. The facility represents the latest in the company’s addition of three new warehouses this year alone, with additional plans to expand its footprint another one million square feet over the next year. The new LEED-certified building increases RJW’s footprint to over five million square feet in the nation’s busiest distribution hub. This acquisition further solidifies RJW’s ability to service CPG suppliers nationwide, while shoring up warehouse space to hold the existing oversupply of retailer inventory.

ROMEOVILLE, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO