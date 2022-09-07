DICKSON, Tenn. (WSMV) - Ten dogs living in dirty and deplorable conditions in Dickson County were rescued over the weekend. In a Facebook post, the Humane Society of Dickson County said the dogs were all extremely malnourished and had no food or water. Six two-week-old puppies were living outside in a shed. All of the dogs were covered in fleas and living in their own feces, according to the humane society.

DICKSON COUNTY, TN ・ 13 HOURS AGO