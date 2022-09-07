ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hendersonville, TN

WSMV

Police: Man accused of planning to conduct shooting at Riverfest

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was arrested Saturday after Clarksville Police officials received a tip accusing him of being a possible threat to the Riverfest Festival. On Saturday at 11:12 a.m., CPD received an anonymous tip that 31-year-old Dandre Collier was possibly a threat to the Riverfest Festival. Officers began circulating his picture and vehicle description to all officers on duty, including additional officers at the Riverfest Festival.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WSMV

Man with 10 D.U.I. convictions arrested after crash in Madison

MADISON, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police arrested a man after crashing his car while impaired and leaving the scene on Friday. According to the arrest affidavit, Cravon Trotter and a passenger were travelling on SR-45 when they crashed near Archwood Drive in Madison. Trotter fled the scene but was followed by a citizen, who alerted police to his location.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

29-year-old MNPD officer dies after short cancer battle

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Metro Nashville Police Department officer died from cancer at the age of 29 Monday. MNPD officials said on Twitter that MNPD Officer Crockett Bruce, 29, passed away Monday after a short battle with cancer. Bruce has been a member of the Hermitage Precinct since 2019. Before joining the force, Bruce was a third-generation dairy farmer.
NASHVILLE, TN
Hendersonville, TN
Hendersonville, TN
WSMV

Police search for missing Murfreesboro mom, son

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Murfreesboro police are looking for a missing mom and her juvenile son who were reported missing on Thursday by their family. Police said Stephanie Whittenberg and her son left her home on Thursday in her mother’s vehicle to pick up her boyfriend from the Rutherford County jail. She has not been seen since.
MURFREESBORO, TN
WSMV

For the second time, Alderman caught on camera making racist slurs

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - For the second time, a Portland alderman has been caught on camera making racist slurs. After being exposed for making a racist slur in February, additional police body camera footage obtained by WSMV4 Investigates shows an elected city alderman in Portland making more racist slurs. The...
PORTLAND, TN
WSMV

Teen to be charged in fatal shooting on Clarksville Pike

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police have obtained a warrant for a 19-year-old in connection to a fatal shooting at a market on Saturday night. According to police, Treyvon Palmer, 19, is wanted for the shooting death of Jawauntez Powell, 22, inside the Corner Mart on Clarksville Pike and 26th Avenue North, around 6 p.m.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Suspect arrested after lengthy pursuit through several counties

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 22-year-old Nashville man was arrested after leading Mt. Juliet officers on a car chase that spanned several counties. According to the Mount Juliet Police Department, a driver in a red Ford Mustang drove away from officers and tried to strike their vehicles twice in the early morning hours on Saturday.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Dogs living in dirty, deplorable conditions rescued in Dickson County

DICKSON, Tenn. (WSMV) - Ten dogs living in dirty and deplorable conditions in Dickson County were rescued over the weekend. In a Facebook post, the Humane Society of Dickson County said the dogs were all extremely malnourished and had no food or water. Six two-week-old puppies were living outside in a shed. All of the dogs were covered in fleas and living in their own feces, according to the humane society.
DICKSON COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Police ID Clarksville truck driver who crashed into cars during pursuit

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man driving a tractor-trailer was arrested after crashing into several vehicles and leading law enforcement on a multi-state chase. Vincent Hawkins, 33, of Clarksville, is facing multiple charges including aggravated assault. Around 6 p.m. Saturday, the Clarksville Police Department (CPD) received several 911 calls about...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WSMV

Clarksville drowning victim identified as Ft. Campbell soldier

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The victim of a drowning at Billy Dunlap Park on Saturday has been identified as a Fort Campbell soldier. Jabori McGraw, 20, died in the drowning. The Montgomery County EMS dive team recovered McCraw’s body at about 9:45 a.m. on Sunday. Officials began searching for McGraw on Saturday, prompting officials to close the park and nearby roads during the search efforts.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WSMV

Truck driver arrested in Kentucky following pursuit out of Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man driving a tractor-trailer was arrested after crashing into several vehicles and leading law enforcement on a multi-state chase. Around 6 p.m. the Clarksville Police Department received several 911 calls about a tractor-trailer that was driving recklessly on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard and hit several vehicles.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WSMV

Alderman documented using racial slurs on camera: I’m running for mayor

PORTLAND, Tenn. (WSMV) - An embattled Portland city alderman, exposed by WSMV Investigates for repeatedly using racial slurs, intends to run for mayor. Alderman Thomas Dillard made the proclamation to WSMV Investigates when he came to the city council meeting to hold him accountable for what we’d uncovered: that a series of police body camera footage shows him making racist remarks to a biracial family living next door to him.
PORTLAND, TN
WSMV

Officials believe small explosion destroys 25-year-old Franklin mansion

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Officials with the Franklin Fire Department believe a small explosion may have been the cause of the fire that destroyed a 25-year-old mansion on Long Lane and Gosey Hill. WSMV learned on the scene that the fire had spread from the downstairs area all the way...
WSMV

Clarksville officials close Billy Dunlop Park for water rescue

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Officials said Billy Dunlop Park was closed on Saturday afternoon for a water rescue. The Clarksville Police Department, along with Clarksville Fire Rescue and Montgomery EMS all assisted with the water rescue. In addition to Billy Dunlop Park, Robert Clark Park and the Blueway will all...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WSMV

Neighbors worry about space in Nashville neighborhood for proposed music venue

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The future of Chestnut Street could expand as a local developer looks to build a new music venue and mixed-used development in the area. A.J. Capital Partners has plans to build a 111,500 square foot four-story performance venue with a 4,500 seating capacity. The plans include commercial spaces and a pedestrian pavilion which includes bike lanes, sidewalks, public transportation stops, and ridesharing pick-up spots.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Nashville Humane Association names puppies after Backstreet Boys

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Nashville Humane Association named some puppies after the members of the Backstreet Boys after they visited a week ago. Brian, Nick, AJ, Howie and Kevin (the pups) all got to meet the boy band that originated in the 90s when they were invited to help them with a special production shoot.
NASHVILLE, TN

