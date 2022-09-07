Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ice is back at Opryland this winterJake WellsNashville, TN
Nashville Education Foundation Announces New Members of Hall of FameAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
Free Things to do in Nashville, Tennessee Labor Day Weekend 2022Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
A Tennessee Mother Disappeared In 2016 Still Searching For Her Missing Daughter Who Vanished In 1999The Vivid Faces of the VanishedNashville, TN
Nashville Scene Best of Nashville 2022 Voting is Open Through September 6thHeidi SuydamNashville, TN
WSMV
Police: Man accused of planning to conduct shooting at Riverfest
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was arrested Saturday after Clarksville Police officials received a tip accusing him of being a possible threat to the Riverfest Festival. On Saturday at 11:12 a.m., CPD received an anonymous tip that 31-year-old Dandre Collier was possibly a threat to the Riverfest Festival. Officers began circulating his picture and vehicle description to all officers on duty, including additional officers at the Riverfest Festival.
WSMV
Man with 10 D.U.I. convictions arrested after crash in Madison
MADISON, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police arrested a man after crashing his car while impaired and leaving the scene on Friday. According to the arrest affidavit, Cravon Trotter and a passenger were travelling on SR-45 when they crashed near Archwood Drive in Madison. Trotter fled the scene but was followed by a citizen, who alerted police to his location.
WSMV
Edgehill neighbors searching for answers after being awakened by gunfire
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Neighbors in the Edgehill area are searching for answers after being woken by gunfire around 5 a.m. Sunday on what they said is normally a quiet street. People who live along the 1200 block of Sigler Street said they heard three shots ring out. One of...
WSMV
29-year-old MNPD officer dies after short cancer battle
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Metro Nashville Police Department officer died from cancer at the age of 29 Monday. MNPD officials said on Twitter that MNPD Officer Crockett Bruce, 29, passed away Monday after a short battle with cancer. Bruce has been a member of the Hermitage Precinct since 2019. Before joining the force, Bruce was a third-generation dairy farmer.
WSMV
Police search for missing Murfreesboro mom, son
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Murfreesboro police are looking for a missing mom and her juvenile son who were reported missing on Thursday by their family. Police said Stephanie Whittenberg and her son left her home on Thursday in her mother’s vehicle to pick up her boyfriend from the Rutherford County jail. She has not been seen since.
WSMV
For the second time, Alderman caught on camera making racist slurs
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - For the second time, a Portland alderman has been caught on camera making racist slurs. After being exposed for making a racist slur in February, additional police body camera footage obtained by WSMV4 Investigates shows an elected city alderman in Portland making more racist slurs. The...
WSMV
Teen to be charged in fatal shooting on Clarksville Pike
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police have obtained a warrant for a 19-year-old in connection to a fatal shooting at a market on Saturday night. According to police, Treyvon Palmer, 19, is wanted for the shooting death of Jawauntez Powell, 22, inside the Corner Mart on Clarksville Pike and 26th Avenue North, around 6 p.m.
WSMV
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 22-year-old Nashville man was arrested after leading Mt. Juliet officers on a car chase that spanned several counties. According to the Mount Juliet Police Department, a driver in a red Ford Mustang drove away from officers and tried to strike their vehicles twice in the early morning hours on Saturday.
WSMV
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 22-year-old Nashville man was arrested after they led officers with the Mt. Juliet Police Department on a car chase that spanned through several counties. Officials with the Mount Juliet Police Department said that overnight a driver in a red Ford Mustang drove away from officers...
WSMV
Dogs living in dirty, deplorable conditions rescued in Dickson County
DICKSON, Tenn. (WSMV) - Ten dogs living in dirty and deplorable conditions in Dickson County were rescued over the weekend. In a Facebook post, the Humane Society of Dickson County said the dogs were all extremely malnourished and had no food or water. Six two-week-old puppies were living outside in a shed. All of the dogs were covered in fleas and living in their own feces, according to the humane society.
WSMV
Police ID Clarksville truck driver who crashed into cars during pursuit
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man driving a tractor-trailer was arrested after crashing into several vehicles and leading law enforcement on a multi-state chase. Vincent Hawkins, 33, of Clarksville, is facing multiple charges including aggravated assault. Around 6 p.m. Saturday, the Clarksville Police Department (CPD) received several 911 calls about...
WSMV
Clarksville drowning victim identified as Ft. Campbell soldier
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The victim of a drowning at Billy Dunlap Park on Saturday has been identified as a Fort Campbell soldier. Jabori McGraw, 20, died in the drowning. The Montgomery County EMS dive team recovered McCraw’s body at about 9:45 a.m. on Sunday. Officials began searching for McGraw on Saturday, prompting officials to close the park and nearby roads during the search efforts.
WSMV
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man driving a semi-tractor-trailer was arrested after they caused a lot of damage after crashing into several vehicles and leading law enforcement on a multi-state chase. Around 6 p.m. the Clarksville Police Department received several 911 calls about a semi tractor-trailer that was driving recklessly...
WSMV
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man driving a tractor-trailer was arrested after crashing into several vehicles and leading law enforcement on a multi-state chase. Around 6 p.m. the Clarksville Police Department received several 911 calls about a tractor-trailer that was driving recklessly on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard and hit several vehicles.
WSMV
One dead, one hospitalized with critical injuries after shooting at gas station in North Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One person is dead and another person was taken to the hospital with critical injuries after a shooting at a gas station at 2600 Clarksville Pike. The shooting happened around 6 p.m. on Saturday. This story is developing, and WSMV will keep you updated as more...
WSMV
Alderman documented using racial slurs on camera: I’m running for mayor
PORTLAND, Tenn. (WSMV) - An embattled Portland city alderman, exposed by WSMV Investigates for repeatedly using racial slurs, intends to run for mayor. Alderman Thomas Dillard made the proclamation to WSMV Investigates when he came to the city council meeting to hold him accountable for what we’d uncovered: that a series of police body camera footage shows him making racist remarks to a biracial family living next door to him.
WSMV
Officials believe small explosion destroys 25-year-old Franklin mansion
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Officials with the Franklin Fire Department believe a small explosion may have been the cause of the fire that destroyed a 25-year-old mansion on Long Lane and Gosey Hill. WSMV learned on the scene that the fire had spread from the downstairs area all the way...
WSMV
Clarksville officials close Billy Dunlop Park for water rescue
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Officials said Billy Dunlop Park was closed on Saturday afternoon for a water rescue. The Clarksville Police Department, along with Clarksville Fire Rescue and Montgomery EMS all assisted with the water rescue. In addition to Billy Dunlop Park, Robert Clark Park and the Blueway will all...
WSMV
Neighbors worry about space in Nashville neighborhood for proposed music venue
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The future of Chestnut Street could expand as a local developer looks to build a new music venue and mixed-used development in the area. A.J. Capital Partners has plans to build a 111,500 square foot four-story performance venue with a 4,500 seating capacity. The plans include commercial spaces and a pedestrian pavilion which includes bike lanes, sidewalks, public transportation stops, and ridesharing pick-up spots.
WSMV
Nashville Humane Association names puppies after Backstreet Boys
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Nashville Humane Association named some puppies after the members of the Backstreet Boys after they visited a week ago. Brian, Nick, AJ, Howie and Kevin (the pups) all got to meet the boy band that originated in the 90s when they were invited to help them with a special production shoot.
