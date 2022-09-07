Read full article on original website
Fight at Williamson High School on lockdown, 2 found with guns on campus
UPDATE (5:52 p.m.): Mobile Police released more details about a fight that happened at Williamson High School. One fight broke out at the school involving students. While the students were fighting, two men were outside armed with guns. Mobile Police said the two men did not fight. Antonio Pettaway, 18, and Clifton Granderson, 20, were […]
Video allegedly showing coach hit student, Blount coach on leave, MCPSS investigating
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile County Public Schools said Blount High School Head Football Coach Josh Harris is on administrative leave and under investigation. Harris did not coach last week against Robertsdale. This news comes after a video circulating on social media allegedly shows Harris hitting a player. In the video, a person says, “that’s […]
WDAM-TV
Four arrested during Gautier vs. Pascagoula football game
GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - Gautier police officers arrested four people during the Gautier High vs. Pascagoula High game on September 2, 2022. Jordan Irving, a 20-year-old from Gautier, and Joshua Hudson, a 19-year-old from Gautier, were both arrested for possessing a firearm on school property and carrying a concealed weapon. Both are being held at the Jackson County Adult Detention Center.
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile woman wanted for cutting child while stabbing boyfriend
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Officers were called to a domestic violence situation at Manchester Park Apartments on Springhill Avenue, Saturday, September 10, 2022, at approximately 11:03 a.m. When officers arrived they discovered that the victim was stabbed by his girlfriend while holding their one-year-old child. During the altercation, the child...
Woman shoots ex-girlfriend 2 times in leg at Popeyes in Semmes, shooter in custody
UPDATE (6:04 p.m.): Mobile County Sheriff Office Captain Paul Burch said a female shot her ex-girlfriend twice in the leg. WKRG is working to gather more information. MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A female was shot at the Popeyes in Semmes Thursday night, according to MCSO Captain Paul Burch. The victim suffered “non-life-threatening injuries,” and […]
‘He was in a lot of pain’: Witness, video detail AutoZone shooting during rampage
The suspect reportedly live streamed himself shooting at an innocent bystander, later identified as Rodolfo Berger.
Mass murderer Derrick Dearman back in Mobile for hearing to toss four convictions
In August 2016, Derrick Dearman killed five people including a pregnant woman during a meth-fueled rampage at a home in Citronelle.
Arrest made in connection with the death of a Mobile teenager
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Sheriff’s office made an arrest this morning in connection to a death of a Mobile teenager. They arrested a 17-year-old boy whose identity cannot be disclosed due to an Alabama law about juvenile offenders. 15-year-old Adrianna Taylor was found dead in a home in Semmes last Wednesday. The […]
utv44.com
MCSO: Boyfriend arrested after fentanyl death of Mobile teen
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — A 15-year-old girl in Semmes is believed to have died after taking a drug laced with fentanyl, according to the Mobile County Sheriff's Office. Adrianna Danielle Taylor was found deceased in a home Wednesday, Aug. 31, the MCSO said. Through the investigation, the Sheriff's Office determined that the boyfriend of the 15-year-old gave her the pills knowing they were laced with fentanyl.
‘Fentanyl is in everything’: After Alabama 15-year-old’s overdose death, authorities target deadly opioid
Mobile County Sheriff Sam Cochran said his agency is prioritizing investigations involving the drug fentanyl amid an increase in overdoses and following the death last week of a 15-year-old girl in Semmes. Cochran also said it is likely that Adrianna Taylor, a student at Mary G. Montgomery High School, and...
WEAR
Pensacola man sentenced to life in prison for infant son's death
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Pensacola man received a life sentence Thursday morning for the death of his infant son. Courtland Ahmad Freeman, was found guilty back in July by a jury for aggravated manslaughter of a child. Freeman was taking care of his 8-month-old son, CJ, in September of...
WEAR
Missing Escambia County man hasn't been seen for over a month
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Escambia County deputies are searching for man who has been missing for over a month. The sheriff's office says Skippy Turberville, 46, was last seen on Aug. 5 on the 7100-block of Lillian Highway. He is considered missing and endangered. No further details were released. If...
2 women found dead in car after crash in Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said two women have died after being involved in a crash that took place Sunday at around 1:25 a.m. According to officials, officers responded to the scene of the crash on East I-65 Service Road near Main Street, where they found two females dead inside […]
WLOX
Two arrested, dog shot during Gulfport narcotics bust
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Two Gulfport men were arrested and a dog was shot and killed during a Tuesday afternoon narcotics bust involving the Gulfport Police SWAT Team. It happened at a home in the 1300 block of 19th Street around 4 p.m., September 6. Members of the Gulfport Police...
WLOX
Boil water notice in effect through Monday for parts of Jackson County
MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - Residents in parts of Jackson County are asked to take precautions with their water this weekend. Due to a damaged fire hydrant, a boil water notice is in affect for all customers from Amoco Drive north to Three Rivers who lost water pressure. This includes a large section of Escatawpa.
Court testimony: 14-year-old not intended target of Cheshire Drive shooting
Five of the six people charged in the February murder of a 14-year-old boy were in court Wednesday afternoon.
utv44.com
Mobile Police seek help Identifying fraud and burglary subject
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — MPD is asking for help identifying the subject in the photos. He is wanted in connection with two vehicle burglaries and multiple fraudulent debit/credit card uses. On September 1, 2022, the subject entered the victim's vehicle on the 1000 block of Shelton Beach Road Extension.
WPMI
6 ft 8 in South Alabama student gets opportunity of a lifetime and it's not for sports
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Jaishon Robinson, the 6’8” Davidson High School graduate is getting the opportunity of a lifetime and it's not for sports. The University of South Alabama student is in Norway pursuing his passion: playing the flute. Although he doesn't speak Norwegian, he is fluent in a universal language: music.
Isley Brothers to headline Mobile concert ahead of Gulf Coast Classic
The legendary Isley Brothers will headline an HBCU Fall Fest planned for Mobile in conjunction with the Gulf Coast Challenge football game this November. The Gulf Coast Challenge will bring the Alabama A&M Bulldogs and the Jackson State Tigers onto the field at Ladd-Peebles Stadium for a game with a 4 p.m. kick-off on Saturday, Nov. 12. The Nov. 11 Fall Fest concert featuring The Isley Brothers and Tank, which is presented by the GCC, the Mobile Sports Authority, Mobile County and the city of Mobile, tops a week of events preceding the game.
wtva.com
MHP investigated three fatal crashes during Labor Day weekend
JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - State troopers investigated three fatal crashes during the Labor Day holiday weekend. The three crashes, which resulted in three deaths, happened in George, Washington and Lauderdale counties. One-hundred-forty-three crashes resulted in 46 injuries. The Mississippi Highway Patrol began its holiday enforcement period on Friday and it...
